A Guide to the Biggest and Best Sweepstakes Casinos

It’s no secret that online casinos have seen a massive rise in popularity over the past few years. Although there are potentially endless reasons why this could be the case, one of the strongest arguments is that it has been driven by advancements in technology, increased internet accessibility, as well as an evolving player base searching for convenience.

One of the benefits of online casinos is that they provide players with access to their favorite games without the need to travel to a land-based establishment. However, a new form of online casino is now available – known as sweepstakes casinos – and these provide an alternative model that circumvent many traditional gambling regulations, which means more people than ever can get involved.

Nevertheless, not all sweepstakes casinos are the same. Therefore, this post aims to give you all the information you need to join the biggest and best sweepstakes casinos the internet has to offer.

What Sweepstakes Casinos Are and How They Work

Before we look at the best sweepstakes casinos, there are a few things to clear up. Let’s start with the similarities and differences between traditional online casinos and sweepstakes casinos.

Traditional Online Casinos

These online casinos aim to provide players with a digital equivalent to a brick-and-mortar casino. Therefore, users can jump in and play the likes of roulette, blackjack, live dealer games, and immersive slot machines. It’s no wonder that online casino popularity continues to rise.

Sweepstakes Casinos

Sweepstakes casinos also provide users with access to the above games and have the look and feel of traditional online casinos.

However, the difference between them is the currencies used to play games. While traditional online casinos allow players to make cash deposits to gamble with, sweepstakes casinos don’t. Instead, players can use two alternative currencies to play games:

Gold Coins: These can be bought with real cash and are then used to play games. They don’t have any monetary value and can’t be exchanged or withdrawn.

Sweeps Coins: These are handed out for free when players buy Gold Coins, as well as through daily login bonuses, giveaways, competitions, and other tasks. Sweeps Coins are also used to play games and don’t have any monetary value. However, they can be exchanged for prizes, including real money, which can then be withdrawn.

One of the benefits of sweepstakes casinos is that they are legal in many states where online gambling is prohibited (although, not in Washington). This is because they offer a free-to-play system that is often not considered to fall under gambling restrictions.

The Biggest and Best Sweepstakes Casinos

So, now we know what sweepstakes casinos are and how they work, it’s time to look at some of the biggest and best platforms to try:

Stake

Stake has quickly become one of the most popular sweepstakes casinos for several reasons. Firstly, the platform boasts over 400 games, including table games, slots, and even live dealer games. One of the things that stands out the most with sweeps at Stake casino is that it provides crypto support, which sets it apart from many other big names in the industry.

Tao Fortune

Tao Fortune is another great sweepstakes casino that has continued to grow in popularity. One of the most enticing aspects of this platform is that users are given a huge number of bonuses and secret coins to play with when signing up. Furthermore, players can expect daily bonuses, as well as 24/7 support for any issues they may have.

Funrize

Funrize is an incredible option for those who want to play for free and still have the chance to exchange winnings for real cash – this can be done in promotional mode. Plus, this platform provides free coins upon sign-up, as well as regular slot tournaments where players can win extra coins. When it comes to available games, players will be happy to learn that Funrize uses top-quality providers, such as NetGame.

High 5 Casino

High 5 Casino is perfect for players who want to give sweepstakes casinos a try without needing to make a deposit first. Indeed, players are given free coins to use when they sign up and can also receive frequent rewards to keep their account balances topped up. High 5 Casino also boasts a user-friendly app for both iOS and Android.

NoLimitCoins

When it comes to sign-up bonuses, NoLimitCoins is one of the best sweepstakes casinos around. Indeed, players are handed free coins to play with just for signing up and are then also rewarded with more free coins when logging in daily. The platform also hosts daily tournaments for a chance to win more, and players can enjoy a massive range of games, including jackpot slots.

WOW Vegas

WOW Vegas offers players a massive range of over 400 slots from top-class developers, which means there is something for everyone to enjoy. Players are also given free coins as a daily login bonus, which means continued entertainment without the need to deposit any money. One of the most interesting additions to this sweepstakes casino, however, is the addition of Megaways slots, which are incredibly immersive.

Sweepslots

Last but certainly not least on this list is Sweepslots – a sweepstakes casino that is ideal for those looking for a user-friendly platform. Of course, players are again provided with bonuses, including the likes of a sign-up bonus and daily login no-deposit bonuses. This means that players can come back and play for free repeatedly. There are also lots of other ways to earn free coins, such as referral codes, social media tasks, and a loyalty program.

Conclusion

Sweepstakes casinos are worthy of their popularity for several reasons, but their legality in lots of states where online gambling is prohibited is a major bonus. However, what many players want to enjoy is the opportunity to play for free and this is certainly where sweepstakes casinos shine over their traditional counterparts. Of course, the latter also provide bonuses, but nowhere near as many. In truth, players can enjoy plenty of free opportunities to play at sweepstakes casinos regularly, including at some of the best around, including those listed above.