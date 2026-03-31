The 5 Best Mario Games of All Time

Super Mario Bros. 3
Super Mario Bros. 3 basically sets peoples’ minds back to those old school days in the Great White North. Ok, so you probably remember hanging out on a freezing basement floor while the snow piled up outside your window, right? It’s almost like the wind was screaming, yet you did not care one bit because you just snagged that secret flute thing. This game sort of showed off the big map for the first time, and it’s that Tanooki Suit that really made things wild. You could basically float over all the bad guys, which felt like total freedom, to be honest. The stages were pretty short, but they were also incredibly tough to beat.
Nintendo stuffed 88 different zones into that little plastic box, which was a massive pile of stuff for way back in 1988, actually. You had to juggle your gear, like, you know, keeping those wings for the really nasty parts of the dark world at the end. This thing proved sequels could be way better than the first go, so it ended up moving over 17 million units across the globe. Every playground in Ontario had kids sharing secrets about the hidden boat full of coins, in a way. It was a huge deal, and at the end of the day, my buddy Jimmy once tried to hop like the red guy off the deck into a snowbank. He totally lost his winter boot, but he swore he found the secret warp pipe anyway.
Super Mario World
Super Mario World is the whole reason a lot of folks grabbed the grey console with the purple buttons, naturally. It hit the shelves in 1991, looking sort of like a fancy painting if you compare it to the old 8-bit box, you know. This adventure brought in that green dinosaur pal, and honestly, you could hop on his back and gulp down berries like crazy. That was a big shift in how things worked, sort of. The yellow cape let you sail through the air forever if you got the tapping down, so it was pretty cool. There were 96 different ways to finish levels, and some were hidden behind locks, essentially. You had to poke around every single spot, like, in a way. The tunes were so catchy they stuck in your brain during hockey drills, of course.
That star place in the sky was a real grind, but you could find different colored dinosaurs there, which is that extra bit of fun. Blue ones could fly, and red ones breathed hot fire, in short. This game showed how much muscle the new machine had under the hood, clearly. It moved at a fast clip and had layers of stuff in the back, right? You felt like you were inside a living world, and honestly, it still stands as a top-tier piece of work even today, much like how modern players look for a more casual way to enjoy gaming through options such as https://worldcasinoexpert.pl/automaty-do-gier/darmowymi-automatami/.
Super Mario 64
Super Mario 64 absolutely floored everyone when it dropped in 1996, to be honest. It was the first time we ever saw the plumber moving around in a full space, so that was wild. Twiddling the camera felt a little clunky at first, but you caught on fast, ok. The little stick on the controller was basically made just for this, as a matter of fact. You went poking through the big castle, which acted like a home base, basically. You dove into big pictures to start your missions, which was a smart move, you know. It made the whole thing feel like a bunch of separate trips, kind of. You grabbed shiny stars instead of just hitting a pole at the end, seriously.
There were 120 stars to find, and some were really a pain to get, honestly. You had to get good at the triple hop and kicking off walls, right? The big fights with the spiked turtle were huge, and you literally grabbed his tail and spun him like a top. It felt very real, like, in some respects. This game set the rules for how 3D jumping games should act, of course. Every person making games looked at it closely, so it moved 11 million copies easily. You could spend a long time just chasing that bunny in the basement, essentially.
Super Mario Galaxy
Super Mario Galaxy took the whole crew into the deep dark of space, basically. It landed on the motion-control machine in 2007, and the gravity stuff was totally mind-bending, right? You walked around these tiny round rocks, and sometimes you were standing on your head, in a way. It never felt too messy, and the buttons were very snappy, you know. You shook the remote to do a spin move, and you also used it to grab star bits off the floor, sort of. The music was played by a whole group of pros, so it sounded very big and fancy, to be honest. This game had so much creative stuff going on, essentially.
Every single level showed you a brand new trick, like, for instance. You turned into a fuzzy bee, or a spooky ghost, or even a giant metal spring, literally. The colors were very bright and popped off the screen, of course. It looked way better than just about anything else on that system, seriously. It showed that the big N still had the best thoughts in the game, pretty much. My pal once spent a whole weekend trying to grab every single purple coin, like your typical hardcore fan would. He drank way too much soda and totally forgot to grab a snack, but he got that star in the end, alright.
Super Mario Odyssey
Super Mario Odyssey is the most recent big win for the red hat guy, clearly. It came out on the handheld-home hybrid in 2017, and the whole thing is about going on a trip, basically. You visit all these different spots in a ship that looks like a hat, you know. The big trick is your hat friend, and you toss him at bad guys to take over their bodies, sort of. You can stomp around as a big dinosaur, or fly like a bird, or even be a heavy piece of metal on the street, in a way. This mechanic keeps the play feeling very fresh for the whole ride, honestly. There are hundreds of moons to track down, and you find them under pebbles or tucked behind big walls, essentially.
That city level with the tall buildings is a huge standout, right? It looks like a real town with normal people walking around, which is a bit weird but it works, as a matter of fact. The game gives a nod to the past, and it flips between 3D and old-school flat parts without a hitch, literally. It is a total love letter to the people who grew up with him, of course. You can even buy different clothes for the guy, like, you know. Seeing him in a heavy coat makes him look like he is ready for a winter in Winnipeg, seriously. It is a happy time from the start to the finish line, basically.