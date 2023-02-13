Cheltenham Festival 2023: Horses to follow at Prestbury Park

It’s one of the richest and most exciting fixtures on the thoroughbred horse racing calendar, and it’s almost here. The Cheltenham Festival – among the jewels in the crown of UK sports – sets the scene. The best horses and jockeys from the United Kingdom face the cream of the crop from Ireland. The winners will be praised for years while the losers return home to lick their wounds. But which stars of the sport will prevail this spring?

Cheltenham Info

This four-day festival in the UK National Hunt season enjoys a global following. Tickets are sold out well in advance of the Tuesday to Friday meeting on Prestbury Park, and accommodation is only available if booked well in advance. But ferry loads of racing fans still travel from Ireland each year. Enthusiasts from the UK join them, and it’s all eyes on the racing.

The Cheltenham Festival 2023 begins on Tuesday 14th March and runs to Friday 17th March. The most important race of the week is the Cheltenham Gold Cup, and that’s what all the fuss is about here. The list of past winners reads like a who’s who of the sport. To many fans, it doubles as racing’s Hall of Fame.

Friday is Gold Cup Day and has always attracted the biggest crowds and most bets. But it’s not the only day worth joining the masses. On day one, viewers enjoy Champion Day; Wednesday is known as Festival Day, and the heat is up on Thursday for St. Patrick’s Day. Several Group 1 races are on the daily schedule, with the best shown live on television and live streaming apps.

Hot Picks and Favorites

Who are the hot picks and the bookies’ favorites for success this year? The betting industry doesn’t always get it right at the festival and has suffered some dark days that hit them hard in the pocket, but it’s often worthwhile to check the betting before making your final decision on which horse to back.

Do you follow the traders and back the market leader at short odds or oppose the bookies with an outsider at enormous odds? Most prefer to take the latter approach to their Cheltenham betting. A few horses have been attracting early attention in ante-post betting, and we bring you the cream of the crop.

There is plenty of value around early in the festival, but we can find a bookies’ horse quickly. The odds available suggest Constitution Hill can’t lose the Champion Hurdle, but that’s a risky approach as we’ve witnessed some famous upsets over the years. Other firm favorites include Jon Bon in the Arkle, Delta Work in the Cross County Chase, and Mighty Potter in the Novices Chase.

