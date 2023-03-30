The Best E-sports Games for Betting in 2023

The e-sports betting industry has grown exponentially in recent years, with more and more players showing interest in placing bets on their favorite esports games. From League of Legends to Fortnite, almost all major e-sports tournaments are now easy to bet on, with a wide availability of markets and bookmakers.

E-sports betting allows players to add excitement to their favourite games while potentially winning big. With live streaming options and a range of betting markets, including match winners, map winners, and player statistics, there is always something for everyone.

In this e-sports betting guide, we’ll discuss everything from the top e-sports games to thrilling tournaments and strategies to help you make informed betting decisions in the exciting world of e-sports.

E-sports Betting is Becoming Increasingly Popular

E-sports betting has steadily grown in popularity and has become an increasingly important part of the betting industry. E-sports fans should brace for more thrilling events to push the industry into the limelight further.

With the global market size valued at USD 1.22 billion in 2021 and USD 1.44 billion in 2022, experts predict this trend to continue. The market is projected to reach USD 5.48 billion by 2029. This growth is expected to bring more investment and innovation, resulting in the development of more games and tournaments, improved features, and more betting opportunities.

Players can expect bookmakers to offer more betting markets, quality live streaming, better odds, and enhanced security and safety measures. The rise of mobile gaming is also expected to fuel the growth of esports, with more players accessing games on their smartphones and tablets.

In the early days, betting options were limited, and odds and vig were relatively simple. The focus was on a few games like Starcraft and Counter-Strike. However, as the industry has grown, more games have been added to the mix, including Valorant, League of Legends, and Call of Duty, among others.

Today, e-sports betting includes a range of markets, including match winners, handicap betting, total maps/rounds, and outright winners. With the industry’s continuous growth, we can expect to see even more innovations in the future, making esports betting an increasingly sought-after option for players worldwide.

What to Look Out for When Betting on E-sports Games

Playing on random skin sites or unverified bookmakers is dangerous, as with any online betting. These sites often promise great odds and high payouts but are designed to scam players out of their money.

One way to ensure you play on a safe and legitimate betting site is to look for wide game varieties, certifications, and security features. These features can help you identify reputable sites with numerous casino games and safe betting options.

For example, look for sites that offer excellent odds on various e-sports events. The best sites will have competitive odds and cover multiple events, allowing you to find the best value bets. Search for sites prioritising safety and security, with robust measures to protect your personal and financial information.

Which are the Best Games for Betting in 2023

If you’re an avid fan, you’ll agree that the finest e-sports games offer more betting features than regular ones. Fans can bet on more markets, get quality live streaming, and have more fun. Below are some of the top names you’ll find online:

League of Legends

League of Legends, LoL, has gained more popularity over the years to ascend as one of the most sought-after and widely played e-sports games. The game has a large and dedicated followership from around the globe. As of 2022, LoL had 180 million players, with millions of viewers watching its tournaments and competitions.

The League of Legends competitive scene is organised into a series of tournaments and events, the most prestigious being the League of Legends World Championship. Other notable League of Legends tournaments include the Mid-Season Invitational, the All-Star Event, and regional competitions like the League Championship Series in North America and the LEC in Europe.

Valorant

Valorant is a relatively new addition to the e-sports world; having only been released in 2020, it has quickly gained a following among players and viewers alike.

The game is a tactical shooter that pits teams of players against each other in fast-paced, action-packed matches. It generated a prize pool of over $2 million in 2021.

Valorant tournaments are numerous already, the biggest being the Valorant Champions Tour. This event is a series of regional and international competitions culminating in a global championship with a multi-million-dollar prize pool.

The top markets you could hunt for when betting on Valorant include match winners, player kills, and player placements. You can also place bets on specific in-game events, such as the first player to score a kill or the player with the most eliminations in a match.

Fortnite

Fortnite is a battle royale game that has recently become a famous e-sport. The game is known for its fast-paced action, unique building mechanics, and colourful graphics.

Fortnite tournaments are organised by Epic Games, the game’s developer, and include events like the Fortnite World Cup and the Fortnite Champion Series.

These events unite the best players worldwide to compete for large prize pools and the champion title. Fortnite’s largest tournament to date, the Fortnite World Cup in 2019, had a prize pool of $30 million, and over 2.3 million people watched.

CS:GO

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO) is one of the most well-known e-sports games globally, with particular attention from the Asiat. The game pits two teams against each other, one as terrorists and the other as counter-terrorists.

CS:GO tournaments are organised by various organisations, the most prestigious being the ESL Pro League and the Intel Extreme Masters. These events bring together the best teams worldwide to compete for large prize pools.

Top markets for CS:GO betting include match winners, map winners, and round winners, among others. Bettors can also place bets on individual player statistics, such as kill-death ratios and assists.

Call of Duty

Call of Duty is a first-person shooter game that has also arisen as s renowned e-sport many years ago. The game is known for its fast-paced action and exciting multiplayer modes. It has had over $27 million in total prize money awarded across all tournaments.

Various organizations, including Activision, the game’s developer, and the Call of Duty League, organize Call of Duty tournaments. The 2023 COD League schedule has been updated, and fans are already raving about the highly anticipated competition. Those events unite the best players worldwide to compete for large prize pools.