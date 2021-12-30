The craze for Esports doesn’t seem to die down, it only keeps increasing by the day. The Esports industry has grown wide and far because of the entertainment and monetary benefits it offers. There are people of all age groups engaged in Esports and happy being a player. The various Esports tournaments and events have only grown over the years. There are sites like PlayGrid that even track these events and tournaments to give live updates to Esports fans, this shows how involved people are in Esports.

It is true that the reach and scope of the Esports industry has grown but it had also slowed down during the pandemic. The Esports tournaments and events that were widely being held around the wide slowly stopped but the pace has been picking up gradually. Players are eagerly waiting for Esports events that will take place in 2022. Esports events usually turn out to be big affairs with big money prizes.

Many Esports players are attracted to these games because of the highly satisfying rewards they get for winning the games. These events are also a great place to meet like-minded people. There are multiple Esports events coming up in 2022 for everyone now that the covid restrictions are easing. The rewards are also going to be bigger and better this time around.

There are multiple events scheduled online and offline in 2022, many have not yet announced the dates and locations but it is surely going to happen. To keep the excitement going, we have compiled a list of upcoming Esports events for 2022 that you should be aware of if you are a gamer and enjoy Esports.

2022 FIFAe World Cup

This is one of the most awaited Esports events every year. Just like the excitement for FIFA is always flying through the roof for football fans, the same level of excitement is seen for FIFAe amongst the Esports fans. This tournament is hosted online, FIFA and EA are the organizers of this event that happens around the world. For 2022, there is a division of regions into 10 separate regions. After the qualifier rounds, the organizations and clubs which are some of the best in the world go into the FIFAe World Cup.

The dates have not yet been announced.

RLCS: Rocket League World Championships

The preparations for Rocket League World Championships are going on in full swing currently. The event will begin in July 2022. There are different events chalked out for each season, winter, fall, and spring.

The seasonal events then go to the regionals which ultimately leads to the final major that happens internationally. The points earned in regionals and majors are counted for the Championships. There is something new this time around with the Rocket League World Championship. For the first time ever, there are going to be two main event stages. The newest addition is the World Championship Wildcard and the World Championship main event.

The event has a prize pool of $6,000,000 and will be held online in July 2022.

ALGS: Apex Legends Global Series Championship 2022

After creating a roar in 2021, ALGS is all geared up for the 2022 championship. It got some of the best Apex Legend teams from around the world together in 2021. There will be qualifier and challenger rounds. There are different levels like Split Playoffs, Championship rounds, and Pro League Splits.

Apex Legends Global Series Championship is slated for July 2022 in South America with a prize pool of $5,000,000.

League of Legends World Championship

League of Legends World Championship is one of the biggest and most awaited tournaments. It is also one of the biggest events that happen for the game. There will be 12 different teams that will have to compete for this title. This is the first time it is happening as a multi-country event. This is also the first tournament to take place in North America since 2016.

This tournament will take place during the fall of 2022 in New York City, Mexico City, San Francisco, and Toronto along with online tournaments.

ESL Pro League Season 15

The 15th season of ESL Pro League is back. The preparation of the ESL premier league for Counter-Strike: Global Offensive is going on in full swing. This European tournament has a Group stage along with four rounds based on robin format. The winners from the group stage go on to the Play-in and then the semi-finals. The grand final happens with the best of five.

This tournament will take place online with a prize pool of $850,000. The dates for the tournament are November 23rd, 2021 to April 10th, 2022.

2022 DOTA2 Pro Circuit

DOTA2 Pro Circuit is one of the most prominent tournaments in the Esports industry, it is planned in three major competitions which culminates into a grand final, the International. The competitions are organized by One Esports and PGL. The best DOTA2 teams from the world over participate in this Esports tournament.

The first major dates are 17th February to 27th February. The second major is slated for 11th May to 21st May and the third major will take place between 4th August and 14th August.

Final Words

These are some of the most awaited upcoming Esports events for 2022 that you should look out for and know about. These big tournaments can bring a lot of excitement and rewards your way.