Your Complete Guide for Starting out with Online Casino Games

You can find thousands of online casinos online. There are always new ones popping up, while others disappear every day. Which ones are reliable, which ones are legal, or which ones are simply worth your time and money? You have to take a few things into account when selecting an online casino.

We have compiled a clear and concise guide about online casinos that will give you all the information you need when choosing your future casino.

1. Check independent third-party reviews

When you read complete online casino reviews you will have peace of mind knowing that professionals in the industry checked all aspects of the casino’s operation. Check out this list of FanDuel Casino websites to find a list of casinos that accept players. When you click on a casino here you will see a detailed review covering everything from licensing to game selection.

2. Test their customer support

Having customer support is a must for a reputable online casino. Practically all of them will have an email address but most of them offer 24/7 chat service as well. If the casino accepts online players, ideally, they would have customer support agents. Ask for this and also test how quickly they answer your questions. You can be in a situation later on when you can’t be waiting for an answer for days.

3. Look for casino awards

The best casino online is always innovative and aims at having the best games and service. Look for information about awards they might have won. If they did, it is proof of excellence and it shows that the casino stands out from the crowds.

4. Game selection

Casinos use game software from any number of game producers. Some of the biggest names in the industry are Microgaming, Playtech, NetEnt and Play’n Go. These guys are reliable game producers who work with big budgets to produce quality games that are fair. If you are into live games, look for Evolution Gaming table games on the casino’s list of games.

5. Check about deposit and withdrawal terms

The ways you can make a deposit at a casino can vary. No payment method suits everyone so reputable casinos offer many methods such as debit/credit cards, bank transfers, e-wallets, and sometimes cryptocurrency. Check if any of these comes with transaction costs and how long each method takes. The withdrawal timeframes are also very important. Some casinos will have an unreasonably long waiting period before they process your withdrawals.

6. Check casino forums

Casino forums are the places where you will get players’ opinions about the particular casino. If there are many same complaints about the casino, particularly about payouts, it is a red flag. However, complaints about game selection might not be relevant to you at all as it reflects private opinions.

7. Check for their license

Every online casino has to be licensed by a minimum of one gambling licensing authority. Some hold multiple licenses. Since 2019 casinos can apply for a Swedish license as well. It is your choice if you want the casino to be licensed in Sweden or not. Typical other gambling jurisdictions that give out licenses are Malta, Gibraltar, the UK, and Curacao. You will be able to see the license information of a casino at the bottom of their landing page.

8. Check how long the casino has existed

Big names in the industry might have started 20 years ago. However, a trusted casino doesn’t necessarily have to be that old. Having been in the business for a few years is enough assurance that the business is not a front or a fraudulent establishment as those typically wouldn’t last long.

Conclusion

By using our checklist, we hope you will be able to make an informed decision when choosing your new online playground. Read a detailed casino review and then go step by step to ensure you cover all the essentials to avoid giving your hard-earned money to an unworthy establishment.