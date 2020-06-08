5 Best Cartoon Character-Based Online Pokies

A pokie, also known by several other names like a slot machine, fruit machine, puggy, and the slots, is a casino gambling device that rewards players purely based on their luck. In Australia and New Zealand, this one-armed bandit is called pokie (an abbreviation for poker machine).

Why poker? Poker was the first game to hit Australian casinos. Early-gamblers knew very little about this device with large mechanical levers. They began calling it “a poker machine,” which later became “pokie.”

Here Are the Best Cartoon Character-Based Online Pokies That Offer Top Dollar

1. The Flintstones Pokies

Flintstones is one of the most famous American sitcom produced by Hanna-Barbera Productions. The series began in 1060 and ran successfully till 1966. The storyline of Flintstones was quite uncommon.

This game is maintained by WMS, an online gambling company. The Flintstones pokies game has five reels and 20 pay lines. The Bedrock Bowling, Bam Bam, and Yabba Dabba Doo are some popular features.

2. South Park Pokies

South Park may be one of the most outrageous TV series, but its pokies version is grabbing the attention of even the most “politically correct” gamblers. The series involves a morbidly-obese kid name Eric Cartman who bullies his classmates to participate in his personal exploits. In 2012, this series was converted into a pokies game by NetEnt. It comes with five reels and 25 pay lines.

3. Family Guy Online Slot Machine

You will like the Family Guy pokies version if you fancy watching a typical Quahog-based guy struggle through his life dealing with his wife, two kids, and three loser friends. By the way, Quahog is a fictional city in Rhode Island. The Family Guy pokies game is developed and maintained by IGT. It is equipped with five reels and 30 pay lines. On a single stretch, you can win up to 1500 Australian dollars.

4. The Simpsons Pokies

Some say the storyline for The Family Guy was copied from The Simpsons. It’s true that both involve a middle-class family, living in a small town, going through their day to day life. Nevertheless, The Simpsons by Matt Groening is still one of the most popular sitcoms on the planet.

The pokies version of The Simpsons comes with a total of 5 reels. Your job is to help Homer reach to the several food items like doughnuts, floating sprinkles, etc. You can play as Bart, Marge, or Home himself.

5. The Pink Panther

The Pink Panther pokies online casino game is based on The Pink Panther Show aired in the 1960s. This particular show has evolved from a short series to blockbuster cinema. Pink Panther is an animated character who works along with a cop.

Playtech (a gambling company based in Isle of Man, Great Britan) developed the pokies version of it. The game has five reels and 50 pay lines. You can earn about 2 Australian dollars per line. On top of that, some bonuses are available, like Pink Pow, Crack the Pink Code, and many more.

Conclusion

If you wish to play pokies online casino games based on your favorite cartoon characters, you can do it for free. When you sign-up with an online casino, you are offered a sign-up bonus that can be used to get your pokies journey started. Just make sure online gambling is legal in your country.