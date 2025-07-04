When Slots Become Slingo: The Best Slot-to-Slingo Games

If you’re into the world of UK casinos, chances are you’ve come across Slingo games—the fun hybrid game that blends slot machine action with the excitement of bingo. But what players really love is when their favourite slot titles are reimagined and recreated as Slingo games, giving them a whole new way to play the classics.
Here, we’re going to the best slot games that have been turned into online Slingo games for UK players – and why the original slots are even better with that bingo twist.
What Is Slingo?
Before looking at our favourite slot to Slingo transformations, let’s look at what Slingo actually is for those who are unfamiliar with it. Brought into the online casino world in the 2010s, these games are played on a 5×5 grid of numbers – similar to bingo. But instead of marking off randomly called numbers, numbers will be spun into place using slot-style reels.
They come with wilds, free spins, and various bonus features – adding a bit of interactivity and strategy to the whole bingo experience—making it perfect for slot fans who want something a little bit different.
1. Slingo Rainbow Riches
One of the most successful slot-to-Slingo adaptations has to be Slingo Rainbow Riches, which brings all the Irish charm and win potential of the iconic Irish-themed slot into the Slingo world.
Originally created by Barcrest, Rainbow Riches is one of the biggest names in the world of UK online casinos. Its bright visuals and famous bonus rounds like “Road to Riches” and “Pots of Gold” have now been reimagined in a game where you’ll need to complete Slingo lines to unlock these very same features.
What makes this game even better is that the further you go, the more bonuses you get to unlock—setting you off on a rewarding journey with a cute Celtic twist.
2. Slingo Deal or No Deal
First, the iconic TV game show became a fan-favourite slot, and then it was adapted into one of the most fun Slingo games ever. Slingo Deal or No Deal manages to keep all the tension of that famous banker’s call – and blends it with a bit of classic Slingo gaming.
Here, as you complete Slingo lines, you get to unlock and eliminate boxes, just like in the TV show. The more progress you make, the bigger the offer you’ll get from the banker—and the harder your decisions become. And it’s this decision-making element that makes it stand out from standard Slingo or slot play.
With sharp graphics and a format that immerses you into the action, this game is perfect if you’re a fan of the show and love a bit of high-stakes Slingo play.
3. Slingo Centurion
Next, we have the Slingo game inspired by the smash-hit Centurion slot by Inspired Gaming. This game keeps the Roman theme we love from the original – and adds a fun mix of bonus features and Slingo mechanics.
Just like the original slot, you’ll be accompanied by a mischievous Roman soldier who pops up throughout the game with surprise bonuses and mini-games. And if you complete Slingo lines, you’ll unlock famous features like “Prizes on Parade” and “Caesar’s Free Spins”—making it one of the most feature-packed Slingo games on the market.
If you’re a fan of fun, themed games, then this game manages to be faithful to the original, but still refreshingly innovative.
4. Slingo Starburst
When Starburst—NetEnt’s most popular and beloved slot—got the Slingo treatment, it brought with it all the bright and bold visuals, along with low-volatility gameplay… and took it into a whole new dimension.
In Slingo Starburst, you need to complete lines on a 5×5 grid, with those iconic Starburst wilds randomly appearing to help you out. As you climb up the prize ladder, you still get to enjoy the familiar arcade-like feel of the original game – but it adds the strategic element of choosing your spins and buying extra turns.
If you like simple, colourful slots and you’re new to the Slingo format, then this is the perfect option.
5. Slingo Sweet Bonanza
Finally, we have this very tasty Slingo treat, based on the hugely popular Sweet Bonanza slot by Pragmatic Play. Slingo Sweet Bonanza brings us all the sugary chaos we love about the original and transforms it into a grid-based format and adds a whole new flavour.
In this version, by completing Slingo lines, you can start activating multipliers and tumbling bonuses, just like in the slot game. And, add to that the familiar colourful visuals and catchy audio, it’s not hard to see why so many people want to get their teeth into this tasty game.
It’s also one of the more volatile Slingo titles, so it’s perfect if you’re looking for higher risk and the potential for even bigger payouts.
So, if you’re a fan of slot games and looking to add a bit of bingo Slingo action, these games give you the best of both worlds!