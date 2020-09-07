5 Ways to Protect Your Data While Betting Online

As more sportsbooks move their operations online, the question of security comes to mind for some people.

How do you ensure that your data is safe and secure every time you deposit or withdraw?

We provide these five simple ways that you can do to protect your data when betting online.

1. Join legitimate betting sites

This can’t be stressed enough. Playing through licensed sportsbooks ensures that your data are kept safe and confidential by the betting company.

To look for reputable operations, look for a list of the best online betting sites. Most well-known betting sites offer a secure platform for its users.

Moreover, gambling organisations regulate all sportsbooks, whether its a football, baseball or esports betting site. So, always look for proof of a license to operate.

Most betting websites display a logo verifying their registration to a certain governing body. Some sites don’t display this certification on their website, but it is included in their terms and conditions.

However, keep in mind that illegitimate sites can put fake certifications, so it’s best to look at other signs such as the website’s performance and customer service.

2. Check for SSL encryption.

A simple way to check if a betting site implements a secure platform is by looking at the icon beside your URL.

Do you see a lock icon for every page you visit on the betting site? If yes, that means the site uses SSL encryption to protect your data.

SSL encryption is an extra layer of protection for your data. It ensures that all your data goes straight to the betting sites servers, and nowhere else.

Moreover, SSL encryption makes it difficult for hackers to intercept and decrypt your data.

If you see a lock icon when depositing or withdrawing your funds, rest assured that you are in safe hands.

3. Update your password regularly.

Another simple way to prevent hackers from logging into your account is to update your password regularly.

Even banks require their members to change their online passwords every month. That’s because it’s an easy yet effective method to ensure your account is safe and secure.

When creating a strong password, make sure it includes alphanumeric and special characters. Additionally, try to make it reach a certain number of characters and try not to use personal information such as your name, address, or birthday.

If you’re betting on various websites, create different passwords for each for extra protection. To help you manage your passwords, use a password management tool like LastPass.

4. Choose a secure payment option.

Since all transactions are online, make sure that your online payment method is also safe and secure.

Experts recommend linking your funds to e-wallet services, and not directly to your bank account. This ensures that your funds are safe in case of a breach.

However, most bettors still use their debit or credit card when betting online. If you’re using your card, make sure that your provider has security measures in place in case of stolen money or identity theft.

At least, if that happens to you, you’re sure that your bank or credit card provider can retrieve your data and money.

5. Avoid downloading questionable software.

This one is a no-brainer. However, many bettors make the mistake of downloading software or files in hopes of getting bonuses or prizes.

Moreover, others click ads that promote betting sites that promise high profits.

Don’t fall for these ads or gimmicks. Unknowingly, you may be downloading a virus, malware, or a code that could access your personal information.

If an ad or file seems sketchy or too good to be true, don’t click or download it. Otherwise, you risk putting your device, location, and information in danger.

Always be alert online.

Although there’s only a small portion of risky betting sites in the online community, it’s always better to be safe than sorry. As more people bet online, others might use this to hack and exploit unsuspecting bettors. So, always be on guard, play on legitimate sites only, and apply security measures to protect your data.