10 Best BGMI Indian Players 2024

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) has evolved into a gaming phenomenon in India, propelling esports to unprecedented heights. The nation has witnessed the rise of numerous exceptional players who have not only dominated the national stage but have also left an indelible mark on the global esports scene.

In this article, we delve into the profiles of the top 10 BGMI players in India for the year 2024, shedding light on their achievements, career trajectories, and total esports earnings.

10 Best BGMI Indian Players

1. Jonathan: The Consistent Champion

Jonathan Jude Amaral, known simply as Jonathan, stands as one of the most consistent and distinguished BGMI players in India. His journey commenced in 2018 with Entity Gaming, eventually finding his place in Godlike Esports. The turning point in his career was his championship win at PMCO Fall Split 2019. With over 4 million YouTube subscribers, Jonathan is a powerhouse in the Indian esports scene, boasting total esports earnings of $67,874 which is ₹56,14,619

2. Goblin: The Emerging Talent

Harsh Paudwal, alias Goblin, is a rising star in the BGMI arena. Beginning his professional journey in 2020 with Claw Esports, Goblin’s skills caught the attention of Soul Esports, where he won the BGMI Pro Series Season 1. With total esports earnings of $51,027 which is ₹42,21,015, Goblin has established himself as a force to be reckoned with in the Indian esports community.

3. ScoutOP: The Veteran Legacy Builder

Tanmay Singh, or ScoutOP, is a seasoned veteran in the BGMI landscape, laying the foundation for esports in India. Starting with Godlike Esports in 2018, his sponsorship with IND Esports marked a pivotal moment after securing 2nd place in PMCO Spring Split 2019. Boasting over 4 million YouTube subscribers, ScoutOP’s total esports earnings amount to $55,069 which is around ₹45,55,374.

4. Mavi: The IGL Maestro

Harmandeep Singh, popularly known as Mavi, has earned recognition as one of India’s best In-Game Leaders (IGL). Leading OR Esports to a 2nd position in PMWL 2020, Mavi’s journey began in 2018 as a casual gamer before turning professional in 2019 with Indian Tiger. With total eSports earnings of $31,553 which is around ₹26,10,102 , Mavi continues to influence the BGMI competitive scene.

5. Omega: The IGL with a Winning Streak

Sahil Jakhar, or Omega, is acknowledged for his exceptional IGLing skills, leading Team Soul to victory in BGMI Pro Series Season 1. Starting his esports journey with 8bit Esports in 2020, Omega’s leadership has propelled Team Soul to become one of the best BGMI teams in India. His total esports earnings stand at $42,232 that is around ₹34,93,482.

6. Akshat: The Clutch Master

Akshat Goel, widely recognized as Akshat, has earned his place as the BGMI clutch master. Joining Team 8bit as an assaulter in 2020, Akshat’s extraordinary clutches and composed gameplay have set him apart. Currently a part of Team Soul, he is also a champion of BGMI Pro Series Season 1, with total esports earnings of $44,679 ,which would be around ₹36,95,900

7. ClutchGod: The Experienced IGL

Vivek Aabhas Horo, known as ClutchGod, stands as one of the most experienced IGLs and one of the youngest BGMI esports players. Achieving victory in PMIT 2019 with Revenge Esports and securing 2nd place in PMCO Fall Split 2019 with Team Soul, ClutchGod has represented India on the international stage. His total esports earnings amount to $72,770 that’s around ₹60,19,622

8. Ninja JOD: The Emerging Firepower

Shubham Ranjan Sahoo, or Ninja JOD, has emerged as a talent to watch. Recruited by TSM Esports in 2021, Ninja JOD showcased his firepower by securing 2nd place in BMPS 2021. Recognized and appreciated by notable players like Scout, his total esports earnings stand at $28,013 , i.e around ₹23,17,269 .

9. Fierce: The Underrated Support Player

Ritesh Nawandar, aka Fierce, is an underrated player in the BGMI community. Specializing in the support role, Fierce secured 3rd position in BMIS 2021 with Xo Esports. Currently with Revenant Esports, his total esports earnings amount to $25,888 , i.e around ₹21,41,486.

10. Jokerr: The Underdog Turned Pro

Khush Singh, known as Jokerr, exemplifies the journey from an underdog to a professional esports athlete with Blind Esports. Winning the BGMI Masters Series LAN tournament, Jokerr is one of the upcoming BGMI players in India as of 2023, with total esports earnings of $14,877 which would be around ₹12,30,643.

FAQ

Q: Who is the BGMI GOAT player in India? Considering skillset, gameplay, consistency, fan popularity, and achievements, Jonathan stands out as the GOAT (Greatest of All Time) player in BGMI. Q: How many BGMI players are there in India? As of 2023, there are over 150 million users actively engaged in Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI). The numbers/stats of 2024 aren’t accurate yet but they surely look positive following an upward trend. Q: Who is the Best IGL of India? Acknowledging the importance of In-Game Leadership (IGLing), Mavi takes the spotlight as the best IGL of India, achieving 2nd position in PMWL 2020 under his leadership with OR Esports.

Conclusion

The BGMI esports scene in India has undergone remarkable growth, fueled by the passion and skill of talented players. The top 10 BGMI players of 2024, including Jonathan, Goblin, ScoutOP, Mavi, Omega, Akshat, ClutchGod, Ninja JOD, Fierce, and Jokerr, have not only contributed to the rise of BGMI but have also paved the way for a flourishing esports culture in India. As these players continue to showcase their prowess, the future of BGMI esports in India appears brighter than ever.