Cosplay females are inventive, bringing our favorite characters to life. They are well-known for dressing up like literary and anime characters and gaining the most attention.

These popular Instagram influencers were well-known in the community, won many people’s hearts, and significantly impacted their many followers on various social media platforms such as Instagram and TikTok. So, if you want to be inspired or cooperate with them to promote your company to their large audiences, keep reading to discover the most popular cosplayers!

15 Top Female Cosplayers You Need to Follow

1. Jessica Nigri – (@Jessicanigri)

Regarding sexy cosplay females, Jessica is constantly on top of the list.

Jessica Nigri, a well-known American-New Zealand cosplayer and bikini model, was born in 1989. She began cosplaying in 2009 and modeling in 2012.

She’s also a female Instagram model known for her unique appearances and a cosplay enthusiast with over 3.8 million Instagram followers. She was noted for her sexy Pikachu costume in 2009 and was named one of the top ten cosplayers in the United States in 2014. She also has experience cooperating with game firms such as Ubisoft.

2. Yaya Han – (@Yayahan)

Yaya Han is a Chinese cosplayer, model, and costume designer based in the United States. She has been as a guest judge on TV series like Heroes of Cosplay and King of the Nerds. Yaya has created around 300 costumes in genres like anime/manga, comic books, video games, sci-fi, and her own creative ideas. She is a self-taught Cosplayer since she cannot afford to attend fashion or costume design school.

3. Alodia Gosiengfiao – (@Alodia)

Let’s meet Alodia, an anime girl cosplayer, model, actor, singer, and television presenter.

Alodia has been rated one of the most attractive Filipina ladies in publications. She has appeared in advertisements and documentaries and as a judge at anime conventions. Alodia’s Instagram account sells skin whitening products, a Japanese sushi cafe, and a clothing brand to her 1.7 million followers.

Her success stems from her roles in popular series like as Final Fantasy, Neon Genesis Evangelion, and G.I. Joe. In the Philippines, she is regarded as one of the most important women.

4. Anna Faith Carlson – (@Annafaith)

People were pleased in 2014 when they saw Anna Faith resembled Elsa from Disney’s Frozen. She later became well-known for dressing up as Elsa and being featured in publications, TV shows, and radio because she resembled the character.

But Anna doesn’t just stick with Elsa; she also shows off her cosplay abilities by dressing up as Harley Quinn, Queenie Goldstein, and Wonder Woman. This demonstrates that she is skilled at playing several characters. She currently has over 800,000 followers on her Instagram profile.

5. Myrtle Sarrosa – (@Myrtlegail)

This Philippines cosplayer is well-known for her precise cosplay outfits and winning Pinoy Big Brother: Teen Edition 4. Myrtle began her career with ABS-CBN, debuting as one of the Star Magic Angels.

Aside from cosplaying, she judges for ‘cosplay,’ the Philippines’ first cosplay competition. She is also the official anime cosplayer for the Filipino station Hero TV, which plays Japanese anime. She is one of the top cosplay females, with over 1.2 million Instagram followers.

6. Alyson Tabbitha – (@Alysontabbitha)

Alyson Tabbitha is a cosplayer, model, and YouTuber from Orlando. She is well-known for dressing up as both masculine and female personas. Alyson also conducts gender-switched cosplay, which involves dressing up as a female version of a masculine character and vice versa. Interesting, right?

7. Linda Le – (@Vampybitme)

It’s difficult to turn away when you see Linda Le, popularly known as “Vampy Bit Me.” Why? Because she appears to have just walked out of an anime show! She has started dressing up like characters from old anime and video games. She has over 365K Instagram followers and has become well-known for her eye-catching outfits.

She had the opportunity to be a female cosplayer for various artists, including Long Vo from Street Fighter, Tim Miller, and Manga Entertainment UK. Furthermore, Le is a member of the costume group Team Mantium Designs, which was subsequently renamed Mantium Industries, and a Mad Catz-sponsored video gamer.

Marie-Claude Bourbonnais is a brilliant cosplayer recognized in Canada for her stunning outfits. You might have seen her in publications such as PlayStation Official Magazine, People, the Toronto Sun, and FHM Philippines.

Marie-Claude does more than simply pose for photos; she also creates her original costumes, clothing, and memorabilia for fans to enjoy. She also has 129,000 Instagram followers. There’s a fact that can impress you! Marie joined the ‘Cosplay for a Cause’ calendar to raise funds for the Japanese disaster recovery effort.

9. Riki LeCotey – (@Ridd1e)

Riki Lecotey is one of Florida’s hottest cosplay models and costume designers. She was well-known and respected on Instagram, having over 324K followers. She is a cosplayer and a member of the 501st Legion, a worldwide Star Wars costuming organization.

Aside from her cosplaying exploits, Riki was the official spokesmodel for Razer’s gaming, demonstrating her significance in the gaming industry. She has also offered her costume design expertise to films such as X-Men: First Class and Captain America: Civil War. To summarise, Riki LeCotey is one of the world’s most popular cosplay females who enjoys dressing up as attractive characters.

10. Stella Chuu – (@Stellachuuuuu)

Stella Chuu is a cosplayer, model, and burlesque performer from Virginia. She rose to prominence in her cosplay career for her sensual characters, for which she has earned a solid reputation.

In addition to cosplaying, she is an Instagram influencer with 505K followers. One of her standout performances was at the renowned GeekGirlCon. It’s one of the reasons Stella has become recognized for her cosplay.

11. Danielle DeNicola (@danilledenicola)

Danielle DeNicola is one of the trendiest cosplayers to follow. Her Instagram account now has 613,000 followers. She has received praise for the steamiest cosplays on her profile. She also has a YouTube account where she posts stuff that helps her followers appreciate their support for this cosplayer.

Nenko, a versatile cosplayer, captivates audiences with intricate costumes and spot-on character portrayals. Known for attention to detail, Nenko brings fictional characters to life, embodying their essence in every photo and convention appearance. The dedication to craftsmanship and authenticity sets Nenko apart, earning admiration from fellow cosplayers and fans alike. With a growing presence in the cosplay community, Nenko continues to inspire through creativity and passion for the art.

13. Aza Miyuko (@aza_miyuko)

AZA MIYUKO is a Korean cosplayer who began her career in 2011, impersonating the Spiral Cats. She has been appreciated and encouraged as a cosplayer, saw the potential of cosplaying in Korea, and now considers it a full-time job. Miyuko is a fashion design student who uses her imagination to create, cut, and color her clothes. She has been in the cosplay industry for eight years and has garnered the greatest renown with her ‘kuroneko’ costume.

14. Lyz Brickley (@lyz_B)

Lyz Brickley is a cosplayer, model, and YouTube personality who enjoys video games and anime. Lyz embraces her passion for cosplay and combines it with her professional modeling job. Many of her outfits, such as Pokemon Go Trainer, armored Fluttershy, and Asuka Langley Soryu, were noticed and admired by fans. She stands out from the rest in terms of her outfits and the way she wears them. One of her most famous costumes is Jinx from League of Legends.

Mon Cosplay is one of Taipei’s prettiest and most popular cosplayers. Mon’s innocent face adds life to her cosplays. She is one of the best cosplayers the world has ever seen. You can also see her in cosplay at unexpected times, such as while shopping. She has been fantastic at cosplaying with her abilities and hard work.

Final Thoughts

If you enjoy cosplay, look at these sexiest 2024 cosplayers for ideas. They are a handful of the most wonderful people who have either created a profession in cosplay or are passionate about it.

These cosplayers have been featured worldwide and have earned incredible praise. If you want to do some cosplay, you should check them out!