Online slots have become increasingly popular these days among all kinds of people and rightly so, because what's not to love about them? You can play them whenever you are bored, they are low-risk and available everywhere, the rewards are pretty exciting and at the very least, they provide easy entertainment. With Women's Day coming up soon on 8th March, try your luck at these fun online slot games from our roundup!

What are slot machines?

Ladies, if you are new to the online casino world and don’t know what online slot machines are, don’t worry— we have got you covered. Much like in the actual casinos that you can find on the Vegas Strip, online casinos also offer slots which are basic games played by betting on the outcome of a spin of the reels. There are innumerable slots available online that offer huge jackpots and additional bonuses, and the best part is that you can choose which one to play depending on your gaming level.

What are the best slots for ladies to play on Women’s Day 2021?

1. Agent Jane Blonde

Right away, Agent Jane Blonde is a parody of the character of James Bond, but the game delivers on all that you could want from an online gaming slot. With 5 reels and 9 pay lines, the gameplay includes multipliers and free spins and features a ton of pink from lipsticks to bubblegum. Additionally, we like that the minimum and maximum betting amounts are set appropriately so that it welcomes all levels and types of gamers from penny-slotters to the ones looking for big wins.

2. Lara Croft: Temples and Tombs

Made by Microgaming and Triple Edge Studios, this game features the iconic character from the legendary action-adventure series Tomb Raider— Lara Croft. With the 5×3 layout, there are three jackpots, multipliers and instead of pay lines, there is a Rolling Reels for the 243 ways to win format. The graphics are comic-book type instead of like in the video games, and the game follows the heroine through ancient tombs and vaults as she looks for hidden treasures. The game is riveting and one that you definitely should try out!

3. Koi Princess

Available on mobile and desktop, Koi Princess is a slot that few can compete with simply because of the abundance of special features in the game. It has a 5 reel, 3 slot design with 20 fixed pay lines. Along with the Asian pop-culture theme that has anime-style graphics, there are random and bonus features like free spins, Sticky Wins and Wilds. It is a medium variance game with 96% RTP and is suitable for all kinds of gamers as it allows for betting from as low as £0.20 up to £200.

4. Valkyrie

The Nordic mythology-themed slots game from Elk Studios features a 5 reel, 4 slot layout is laden with free spins, bonus rounds, instant play, multipliers, wild symbols, and EPIC reel symbols for a rich gaming experience. It has a fairly high variance and 96.3% RTP with 1,024 ways to win. Encounter the Valkyries and gods of Midgard, traverse through Helheim, Jotunheim, and Asgard in the game, and play with special shields, arrows, and swords— you won’t even know where the time has flashed by!

5. Dragon Maiden

The Dragon Maiden game from Play n Go is a video slot that is based on themes of mystery, adventure, medieval fantasy, and features dragons and jewels in its design. The betting limits vary from £0.10 up to £100, making it easy to use and suitable for players of all budgets. The RTP of Dragon Maiden is 96.49% and it is a highly volatile game. It has five reels, three rows, and 243 ways to win, which can be extended to six rows and 7,776 winning combinations. The game also has a jackpot of 5000x and special features like random wild transformations, Dragon and Golden free spins, and Dragon Scatter re-spins.

If these games don’t pique your interest, you could also play other slots like Ladies Nite, Wonder Woman, Golden Girls, and many more!