Call of Duty: Best Modern Warfare Settings

Modern Warfare is a first-person shooter video game developed by Infinity Ward. It was launched on October 25, 2019, for PlayStation 4, Microsoft Windows, and Xbox One. The game is positioned in a realistic and modern environment. The game’s Special Operations Mode includes cooperative missions that track the progress of a campaign. For the first time in this series, multiplayer mode supports cross-platform multiplayer and cross-platform advancements. It has been redesigned to offer more tactical gameplay and introduces new features such as a realistic mode of play.

Modern Warfare: Best Settings

Audio

Modern Warfare is a powerful game, but audio settings are still mostly a personal preference. You can play around a little with this setting until you find the perfect volume for your style and settings. However, reducing the audio is usually a good step, to focus more on the visual, and not get distracted by the audio. Here are some preferences:

Audio Mix – High

Master Volume – 100

Sound Volume – 70

Dialog Volume – 55

Effects Volume – 85

Video

Video efficiency is always a necessary point for the eyes of competing players. Therefore, it is a good idea to enlarge the frame at any time. Using 240 Hz monitors will give you apparent benefits and reduce input latency between 55 and 75 milliseconds to only 20 to 35 milliseconds. However, if you want to be competitive in this shooter game, you would have to maximize frames per second.

Display Mode – Fullscreen

Render Resolution – 100

Aspect Ratio – Automatic

V-Sync – Disable

Frame Limit – Unlimited

Texture Resolution – Low/Normal

Texture Filter – Normal

Particle Quality – Low

Bullet Impact – Enable

Tessellation – Disable

Shadow Map – Low/Normal

Cache Spot Shadow – Enable

Cache Sun Shadow – Enable

Particle Light – Low

Raytracing – Disable

Occlusion – Disable

Screen Space Resolution – Disable

Field Depth – Disable

Filmic Strength – 1.00

World Motion Blur – Disable

Weapon Motion Blur – Disable

Film Grain – 0.00

General

Brightness: Brightness above average may be the right choice, but it is something that you have to play with a lot, both during the game and on your monitor. Stable brightness helps you see more than you think.

Film Grain: It should be zero. Though this makes the game look more like an arcade, it’s easier to see enemies without grain.

World Motion Blur & Weapon Motion Blur: Turn both of them off.

HUD: Low

FOV: High

Slide Behavior: Tap

Prone & Crouch Behaviors: Toggle

Tactical & Equipment Behaviors: Hold

Automatic Airborne Missile: Enable

Mouse & Keyboard

Mouse settings depend from one person to another. Some people like to use very low sensitivity, while others like higher ones. In general, it’s best to ensure that nothing affects your efficiency. So it’s a good idea to get rid of things like acceleration and leveling. If your sensitivity is too high, you cannot make the micro-adjustments needed to keep things at close range. Therefore, it is essential to find a sensitivity that will allow you to shuffle comfortably and also provide you with the required target sequence information. Another setting that depends on your personal preferences is the sensitivity of your ADS. Acceleration, filtering, and smoothing are an enormous no-no for mouse sensors.

Mouse Sensitivity: According to your preference

ADS Sensitivity: Relative

Invert Mouse: Disable

Mouse Acceleration: 0.00

Mouse Filtering: 0.00

Mouse Smoothing: Disable

Weapon Settings

Reload Behavior: Tap

Aim Assistance: Precision

Mount Activation: ADS + Melee

Mount Movement Exit: Disable

Ammo Weapon Switch: Enable

Modern Warfare: Best Weapons

Modern Warfare brings back many classic weapons from the series, but with so many, it can be challenging to choose. The list of the best arms in the series are as follows:

Light Machine Guns – Bruen MK9, PKM

Assault Rifles – FAL, M4A1, Grau 5.56

Submachine Guns – MP5, MP7

Marksman Rifle – Kar98k

Sniper Rifle – AX-50

Modern Warfare: Gameplay

The Modern Warfare single-player campaign focuses on realism and has tactical moral decisions. Players are evaluated and receive a score at the end of each level. Compensation is given to those who have a higher score. Character dialogue depends on the player’s choice.

The game’s multi-player mode has been redesigned to allow for a more tactical style of play, including focusing on exploring the map, breaking down doors, and a full realism mode that eliminates HUD. The game includes an extensive weapons customization system that provides for most weapons with a choice of up to 60 attachments.

The game also includes a wing combat mode called Call of Duty: Warzone. This game mode consists of 150 players who fight in teams of four, three, or alone. Call of Duty: Warzone is released as a free standalone game that can be downloaded independently. The map combines several locations that are displayed in multi-player and unique modes. Like other Bitcoin games, Warzone has robbery as its central aspect. Still, weapon customization is limited because players can only take weapons variants with pre-defined attachments and cannot be changed. Players can use steel plates to increase protection against damage and use up to five steel plates to replace and repair them simultaneously. Players can also hijack and save money used at the station to buy killer attacks and equipment.

Conclusion

The best part about Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is that it features cross-games on all PCs and consoles. While cross-games between Xbox One and PlayStation 4 are welcomed, the PC cross-play console offers several challenges. The keyboard and mouse provide more accuracy than controllers, and many players may not feel comfortable when confronted with those who use settings, because Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is a competitive experience. The server always tries to match your controller type unless you belong to a mixed controller group. Hence, it is essential to have proper settings for mouse, keyboard, video, and audio. If you want to win the game, you must have all the settings done correctly.