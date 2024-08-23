Elden Ring Areas By Level (Elden Ring Level Map) 

About The Game
Elden Ring is a vast open-world game that offers players an incredible level of freedom to explore its breathtaking landscapes and conquer the challenges. With its expansive and interconnected areas, the game presents many paths to follow, leaving many players uncertain about the ideal order and level progression.
About Elden Ring’s Map
Elden Ring’s map offers a constant give-and-take of showing players new spaces to explore, then pulling back a curtain to more places that they didn’t even realize could exist. It withholds information only to reveal it in a way that’s delightful, satisfying, and entirely in keeping with the world’s vast scope. It’s not just an interface element — it’s a meta-game in its own right.
Elden Ring Area Rundown
Limgrave: (West 1-15, East level 15)
- The Starting Area: This lush and open environment is where you begin your journey. Expect rolling hills, golden trees, and scattered ruins. It’s a great place to learn the game’s mechanics and build your character’s foundation.
- Enemy Difficulty: Low – You’ll encounter basic creatures and slightly tougher mini-bosses, perfect for getting comfortable with combat.
- Activities: Explore dungeons, find loot, and defeat a couple of challenging bosses to progress the story.
- They begin their journey from the west , and reach the east coast while crossing.
Weeping Peninsula: Level 20
- A Connected Challenge: A small area attached to Limgrave with slightly tougher enemies. It’s a good test after mastering the basics in Limgrave.
- Enemy Difficulty: Moderate – Expect a step-up from Limgrave, but still manageable for a well-prepared character.
- Activities: Explore the peninsula, conquer mini-dungeons, and face a unique field boss.
Storm Veil Castle: Level 30
- The First Major Dungeon: This imposing castle marks a significant difficulty increase. Be prepared for a true test of your combat skills.
- Enemy Difficulty: High – Expect powerful enemies, traps, and a formidable boss fight at the end.
- Activities: Navigate the castle, overcome challenging enemies, and claim a powerful reward upon defeating the main boss.
Liurnia of the Lakes: Level 40
- A Vast Open World: This sprawling area features diverse landscapes, from glistening lakes to spooky swamp areas. This is likely where you’ll encounter caria manor, Ainsel River, and Siofra River
- Enemy Difficulty: Moderate to High – Enemies are generally stronger than Limgrave’s, but difficulty varies depending on the specific location within Liurnia.
- Activities: Explore a vast world, uncover secrets, conquer dungeons, and face multiple challenging bosses.
Raya Lucaria Academy: Level 50
- A Giant Magic School Dungeon: Located within Liurnia, this intricate and challenging dungeon is filled with magic-wielding enemies and tricky puzzles.
- Enemy Difficulty: Very High – This dungeon is known for its difficulty, especially for melee-focused characters.
- Activities: Navigate the academy, overcome magical challenges, and defeat a powerful boss who commands the school’s magic.
Altus Plateau: Level 60+
- A High Mountain Region: This breathtaking area features a unique atmosphere and powerful enemies. Be well-leveled before venturing here.
- Enemy Difficulty: High – Expect to encounter strong enemies throughout the plateau.
- Activities: Explore the mountain peaks, conquer challenging dungeons, and face significant story-related challenges.
South Caelid: Level 70-80
- A harsh swamp filled with Scarlet Rot. Consider having strong defenses against this status effect.
- Enemy Difficulty: High. Expect aggressive enemies like mutated creatures, soldiers, and giant lobsters.
- Activities: Braving the Scarlet Rot, conquering tough enemies for high rewards, exploring hidden locations.
Subterranean Areas (Level 70-90):
- Nokron, Eternal City, Deeproot Depths, Nokstella, Eternal City, Siofra Aqueduct, and Carian Study Hall are all interconnected underground regions.
- Enemy Difficulty: High. Prepare for encounters with powerful enemies like Mimics, Erdtree Guardians, and special bosses.
- Activities: Unraveling the secrets of these ancient civilizations, collecting unique items and powerful spells,defeating challenging bosses.
Volcanic Region
- A volcanic region located north of Liurnia of the Lakes and west of the Altus plateau in the Elden Ring. This area also covers Mt. Gelmir , Dragon Barrow
- Enemy Difficulty: Enemies here are resistant to fire, including magma wyrms, giants, soldiers.
Leyndell, Royal Capital: Level 90+
- A Large City Dungeon: Located within the Altus Plateau, this sprawling city is a very challenging area filled with formidable enemies. Save it for later.
- Enemy Difficulty: Very High – This is a late-game area with tough enemies and a complex layout.
- Activities: Navigate the intricate city, overcome powerful enemies, and face a crucial story boss.
Mountaintops of the Giants: Level 100+
- A Frigid Challenge: This unforgiving area features harsh weather conditions and some of the game’s toughest enemies. Only venture here when very strong.
- Enemy Difficulty: Extremely High – Be prepared for a true test of your skills against powerful foes.
- Activities: Brave the harsh environment, conquer a unique dungeon, and face a formidable endgame boss.
Crumbling Farum Azula: Level 120+
- A Hidden Endgame Dungeon: This late-game area is extremely difficult and filled with powerful enemies and bosses. Only enter when truly prepared.
- Enemy Difficulty: Extremely High – This is an optional area for the most skilled players seeking a serious challenge.
- Activities: Navigate a twisted and corrupted landscape, overcome incredibly powerful foes, and claim a unique reward upon defeating the final boss.
Subterranean Areas: Level 130+
- Scattered Underground Worlds: There are several underground regions throughout the game with varying difficulty levels.
- Enemy Difficulty: Varies – Some areas like Siofra River and Nokron can be quite challenging, while others offer a more manageable experience.
- Activities: Explore hidden underground worlds, uncover secrets, conquer unique dungeons, and face challenging bosses.
Late-Game Areas (Level 90+):
- Forbidden Lands, Volcano Manor, Mohgwyn Palace, Miquella’s Haligtree, Crumbling Farum Azula, and Leyndell,Royal Capital are all endgame zones with the toughest challenges.
- Enemy Difficulty: Very High. Be prepared for relentless attacks from powerful enemies, demigods, and special bosses.
- Activities: Conquering the toughest challenges in the Lands Between, obtaining legendary weapons and armor,witnessing the climax of the Elden Ring story.
Conclusion
Explore a sprawling world filled with diverse landscapes, brimming with secrets, tough enemies, and rewarding discoveries. The difficulty curve is steep, demanding constant improvement and adaptation.With multiple endings, a wealth of side content, and a character-building system that fosters experimentation, Elden Ring offers immense replayability, encouraging players to carve their own path through the Lands Between.