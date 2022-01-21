Minecraft is filled with bits and bobs of different items, resources and blocks. Unless you are a professional Minecraft player, you will possibly not know what a chain is and what kind of significance it holds in the game.

To explain in simple terms, a Minecraft chain is a decoration block that the players can use to hang different kinds of bells, accessories and lanterns. They are also used for walking when they are connected horizontally.

This guide will explore the process of how to make chains in Minecraft and how you can use them to your benefit inside the game.

How to Make Chains in Minecraft- Steps Involved

When it comes to how to make chains in Minecraft, it is typically divided into three steps. We will be discussing each of these steps in detail for better understanding. Besides that, let us first focus on what you’d need to make chains on Minecraft.

You will need access to:

Iron ingot – 1

Iron nuggets – 2

Once you have the resources sorted out, follow the three major steps involved in making the chains.

Open the Crafting Table

Your first step is to open up the crafting table. It is alternatively known as the workbench and is a very important inclusion to the inventory on Minecraft. This provides you with a 3×3 crafting space to create different kinds of complex items, including the chains in Minecraft.

Add the Items to the Crafting Table

Once you have the crafting table opened, your next step is to add the different items needed to make the chains in Minecraft. You have to add the iron ingot and iron nuggets to the grid.

Here’s how you will place them:

Take one iron nugget and place it in the middle grid of the top row.

Take one iron ingot and place it in the middle grid of the second row.

Take the remaining iron nugget and place it in the middle of the third row.

Following this will make your chain recipe Minecraft successfully. If you place any of the elements in the wrong grid, you will not make the chain. Also, once you place everything in the right grids, you will find your Minecraft chain ready and on the right side. Here’s where you need to follow the last step.

Move the Chain to the Inventory

Once your chain is done and available, you need to drag it into your inventory to secure it in place for future use. Make sure that you don’t forget to do this because otherwise, all your efforts will go to a complete waste.

Checkout the Video to Know how to make chain in minecraft –

Uses of Chains in Minecraft

Now that you have a basic idea about the Minecraft chain recipe, the next thing that we need to focus on is the uses. Typically, the chains can be used for hanging different elements, or you can use it to walk as well, provided that it is placed horizontally, which is the correct way to go around it.

Hanging the lanterns and the bells using this chain is a more sophisticated and sleek way of decorating the torches or other kinds of available light sources. That said, let us look at some of the most notable uses of chains in Minecraft.

Following are some of the uses of chains in Minecraft:

Making bridges

If you consider building bridges in Minecraft, chains come a lot in handy. The chains help build the different cables that support the suspension and stability of the bridge. Before the advent of chains, the players struggled a lot with building the bridges, especially using the available iron bars.

Parkour maps

One of the most underrated uses of chains in Minecraft is using it for walking. This is possibly one of the biggest hidden traits many players don’t know about. However, the chains’ design has a thin streak of the area, which allows walking. This allows the players to build different kinds of maps with more difficulty.

Hanging mobs

Yes, the players can even use the chains to hang mobs. Although quite an underrated use, it does make up for a great illusion in the game. This kind of trick works effectively well inside the dungeons and the haunted mansions in the game.

Hanging items

As we have said from the beginning, one of the most staple benefits of Minecraft chains is hanging different kinds of bells, lanterns, etc. The chains streamline the process, and the players no longer have to hang these items directly from the ceilings. These make for great additions to the interiors in the castles.

For decorations

Last but not the least use of chains in Minecraft is for decorating the different blocks, buildings, castles and bases in the game. You will need a good inventory of chains, but you can leverage it to your benefit. Also, using these kinds of decorations come in handy when you expand your levels and upgrade your status. You should find ample guides and tutorials on this on the various YouTube channels.

Conclusion

If you don’t know how to make chains in Minecraft, we hope this article answers all your queries. Just ensure that you indulge in all your creativity after making the chains. Having this in the inventory can help you in the long run, not just for decorations or hanging purposes but also for a secure user experience while walking or building bridges.

As Minecraft is growing and evolving, it isn’t surprising that the players are now switching out from iron bars and chains for their convenience. So, don’t just sit there and wait. Tap into the new elements in the game and make the most out of the user experience.

We hope this article answers all your queries concerning how to craft chains in Minecraft and how to use them as well. If you have any further questions or need better creative ideas for using chains, leave a comment, and we’d love to guide you further.