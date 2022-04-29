9 Best Minecraft Interior Designs & Ideas

You’ve completed the outside of a Minecraft home but you know that it’s still not finished yet. You must ensure that the inside of your Minecraft house or castle should be built just as beautifully as the outside. Consider this: you wouldn’t hang out with a guy who looks decent but has a lousy personality. The same may be said for your Minecraft home.

You’ll discover how to make these nine various Minecraft interior design ideas in this article. Continue reading to find out more.

9 Best Minecraft Interiors Design Ideas

Here are some of the best interior design ideas that you can add to your Minecraft base and make it look more aesthetically pleasing:

Kitchen Interior

Building a kitchen is very important for a Minecraft player to cook delicious meals and eat in it. You can make yourself any kind of kitchen interior design as per your preferences. You may add kitchen lamps and aesthetically crafted trapdoors over the extra space on your counter and dining area.

Add more shelves to it, fill it with ingredients, or you may even put in plants to decorate your kitchen. With the help of the tutorial mentioned here, you will be able to make yourself a modern or a suburban kitchen of your choice:

Build Tutorial

Bedroom Interior

Give your character a great place to sleep and rest as this is your virtual room, and you can finally put in all the things that you want in your physical room.

Build yourself a bigger bed, add extra furnishing to it, and make it look royal, as far as your imagination goes. You can even build a huge closet space for yourself and add a nice dressing mirror by its side. Check the tutorial below on building a great bedroom:

Build Tutorial

Living Room Interior

Your living room is the most extravagant part of your household, and there should be no stone left unturned when you are building one for yourself. You can design it in a modern way with massive sofa sets and a center table and choose a color of your choice, or you may build it the old-fashioned way and add a royal touch to your living room.

Decorate the place with lamps and flower vases, and add more lighting to make it gleam more. Find the tutorial below to make yourself a fantastic living room.

Build Tutorial

Bathroom Interior

A bathroom is one of the most essential places in your house. Your character needs a fancy bathroom to refresh themselves and have a nice shower. Building a bathroom in Minecraft is relatively easy. You may add a hot bathtub to it and surround it with flowering plants. Put in a basin, a shower cubicle, and you’re good to go!

All you need to do to decorate your bathroom is add more modern style furnishing to it. Add bath salts and gel bottles and put some plants near to make it look more refreshing. Here is a video tutorial that would help you in building a Minecraft bathroom design:

Build Tutorial

Throne Room Interior

You would definitely want to build yourself a throne room if you are planning to make a castle in Minecraft or have already made one. Who doesn’t want to be a king or queen in their own world?

Building a vast throne room would also require a more imaginative mindset, as there are so many ways to choose from, like a magnificent throne or an Iron throne from GoT; yes, you can build it all. You might want to add some decorative wall hangings or chandeliers hanging from the ceiling to get that royal view for your throne room. Watch the tutorial below to get more inspiring ideas:

Build Tutorial

Enchanting Room Interior

In survival mode, Enchanting is a part that would be a lot more fun for you to play as it comes with all magical and beguiling elements.

Building your enchanting room can be very exciting as you can add all weird-looking decorative pieces to it, making it look like an entirely bewitching and mystical room. Find the tutorial below for building your enchanting room:

Build Tutorial

Library Room

You would like to add a library if you are making yourself a castle or a big house with extra space. Building a library doesn’t require much, only some bookshelves and large racks, and you can fill it up with some pretty-looking books.

Watch the tutorial below to make yourself a fantastic library:

Build Tutorial

Map Room Interior

You could build yourself a map room which could have a floor printed map for your entire house or castle. It is needed to plan the defense when you are under attack or just to show off your progress.

This room can be decorated in many ways by adding wooden blocks around the mapped floor or extra seating for the people. Watch the tutorial to build a map room:

Build Tutorial

Storage Room Interior

A storage room is required to put all your valuable items and chests. You can design a storage room very easily by just adding some decoration to the sidewalls and creating some wooden boxes for storage. Check out the tutorial below to build yourself a storage room:

Build Tutorial

What should I put in my Minecraft interior designs?

A few of the things that you can use as decorations in your Minecraft base are wall hangings, vases, wooden blocks, chandeliers, flowering plants, and many more things of your choice!

Wrapping Up

The items mentioned above are some of the great interior design ideas that you can use for your Minecraft base. Let your imagination flow and make yourself an aesthetically pleasing Minecraft base!