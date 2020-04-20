During this pandemic, all of us have been restricted to the four walls of our house. While some of us have to still continue working from home, there are few of us who have nothing much to get indulged in. one place where we find some relief from boredom are the games on our smartphones. Are you bored of the same old games available on your smartphones? If yes, then you can take a relief as there are some fabulous casino games that have been released this year. Without any further ado, here we are with the list of New Online Casino Games Released In 2020. However, before that there are some tips that you need to know.

· Research

Indulge in some research prior to beginning the game with any of the online casino sites. Do not forget to be familiar with the payout percentage and payout speed. Check if the smartphone you use and your internet connection speed is compatible with the requirement of the game. Consider the reviews that are left on the gaming site by the other players. Learn how to play, so you know how to start up. A background research can save you from getting trapped into unfavourable situations.

· Say no to chasing loss

At times, you are in a downward spiral right from your initial intake in the game. Occasionally, it is quite normal for such a thing to happen. However, one thing that you need to remember is that to get out of this situation bigger wagers or say the higher risk bets are not an option especially when the house edge is poor. If you do so, then other players tend to benefit from your poor decision-making. So, it becomes important that you realize when you are on a losing streak and yield not to temptation.

· Avail the free money

There are plenty of bonuses that are offered by certain sites to tempt you to gamble there instead of using other sites. So, do not skip getting all the free money that you can. These incentives come in the form of sign-up bonus, welcome bonus, deposit bonus, no deposit bonus, free bonuses, refer-a-friend bonuses, loyalty bonuses and a lot more.

· Know the strategies and play within limits

You are sure to get tempted to play for higher jackpots. However, you need to however be careful of how you play and for what amount. It is always good to know as many strategies as you can. However, the key is to play within your limits as far as finance is concerned.

1. Midnight Wilds Slot

You need not wait for the winters to have a view of the picturesque Aurora Borealis. The credit goes to Playtech that makes the colorful effects of the northern lights accessible in a slot game. This particular Slot is well supplied with a diversity of low to high-value symbols like the glowing gems as well as the colorful animals. Also, you are sure to locate the random wild symbols in addition to umpteen free game features. You will be glad to know that it offers a return-to-play of 95% with a super simple user interface. All of this makes the slot perfect to play the relaxing spins. The slot offers a maximum winning amount that is 500 times the initial stake. There are 5 reels, 3 rows and 243 pay-lines in this slot. Last but not least, the game is ideal for classic and the simple slot feeling.

2. Multifly

Multifly is the latest Yggdrasil Slot that is all about tropical jungle. Having 5 reels and 3 rows, the slot offers you 243 winning lines. Multifly is a high variance slot and the maximum winning consists of up to 10,000 the initial stake. Besides, Multifly offers interesting innovative features including dropdown wins and wilds. It features scatter symbols, reel multipliers along with free spins. The return to play amounts to 96.3% in this slot.

3. Lucky Emeralds

One of the most popular iGaming companies, Playtech has released a new slot by the name of Lucky Emeralds. Having an Irish theme this slot is ideal for easy and fun gaming. The slot lets you enjoy low to medium variance and in-built wild symbols. You can win at the max 500 times the initial stake in this slot. In addition to this, it has 5 reels, 3 rows as well as10 winning lines. The slot is very simple making it easy to play on the smartphones. However, one disheartening thing about the slot is that it lacks a variety of interesting features. Anyhow, it is still a great slot to explore.

4. Rise of Maya

NetEnt, a Swedish iGaming company has released a new Slot by the name of Rise of Maya. If you are a fan of action then this is a boon for you. Besides having a high variance it offers umpteen favourable features enhancing your probability to emerge as a winner. Maya civilization is the theme on which this Slot is based. Multiple wilds, free spins, scatter nudges, second chance scatter, re-spins and bonus bets are some of the highlights of this slot. At the max you can win amounts that are 3,333 times the initial stake. The slot has an RTP of 96,42%. If you are looking for a slot with multiple features then Rise of Maya is your ideal choice.

5. Serengeti Kings

Explore the beauty of the vast African wildlife with Serengeti Kings. You can enjoy winning up to 1,300 times your initial stake. There is an RTP of 96.1%, 3 rows, 5 reels, 26 fixed pay-lines in one slot apart from multiple free spins. The Slot offers a high variance beside all the perks of the classical NetEnt slot. You get to enjoy the wilds, scatters as well as the multipliers. Thus, you can enjoy this great spot on your handset and earn a fortune.

All in all, these are the New Online Casino Games Released In 2020 that are going to be a great adventure for all of us.