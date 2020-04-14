Online Casino Gamblers in India Not Deterred

To this very day, the online gambling laws in India are filled with ambiguity. There have been efforts by law enforcement to connect the Information Technology Act 2000 to online gambling, but such efforts often fail because online gambling is not specifically mentioned in the legislation. That leaves the law as it pertains to online forms of gambling up to interpretation on a case by case basis.

As a point of reference, there is widespread support within the Indian government for online poker and rummy under the guise of those being games of skill. The notion online casino games are games of chance creates the distinction legislators are using to deny the legalization of online casino gambling. What makes everything that much more confusing is a reluctance to clamp down on online casino gamblers who are registering to gamble with online gambling websites in Europe.

It’s this loophole that has opened the door for Indian gambling enthusiasts to gamble online without legal intervention. In fact, online casino gambling has been gaining in popularity over the last few years. This has become very evident based on the reality that many online casinos in the UK will now accept Indian gamblers and allow them to participate within online casinos with rupees.

How Popular is Online Casino Gambling in India?

Traditionally, the Indian culture has not been one that has shown a fondness for gambling in general. However, the country has become an industrial and economic power over the last decade. This change in fortune has led to more relaxed attitudes about things like gambling, specifically poker playing.

Online poker has become a favourite pastime for Indian gamblers located all over the nation. By accessing online poker/rummy sites, a further curiosity about online casino gambling has inspired Indian gambling enthusiasts to seek out opportunities to do just that. With a population of 1.3 billion people, this is certainly an untapped online gambling market that’s ripe for the taking.

Many of the UK’s top online casino operators are now reporting a huge influx of gamblers from India. As long as the Indian government refuses to allow operators to operate within India’s borders, the UK online gambling community will undoubtedly be the number one beneficiary of a growing Indian gambling population.

Much like the rest of the world, India finds itself dealing with Coronavirus pandemic issues. With the country’s calls for social distancing and the shutdown of sports events, there’s not much left for Indian residents to do for entertainment. Like so many other people located all over the globe, India’s fine people are finding entertainment refuge with online casino gambling. The addition of hundreds of thousands if not millions of online gamblers from India, the UK online gambling community is exploding.

At this point, it would only seem to be a matter of time before the Indian government lets go of its traditional roots in favor of opening the door to online casino gambling for its residents. Like other nations, the demand for such access is there. As soon as the Indian government is able to grasp the tax revenue potential of legalized online gambling, it will most likely become a reality for Indian residents.