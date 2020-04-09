Planning a Sports Event for Your Charity

Are you having a hard time thinking of creative fundraising events for your charity? Then you should think about hosting a sporting event.

Hosting a charity sports event is an effective way to bring out people of all ages (especially the youth). Additionally, if your event runs smoothly, you can potentially raise thousands of dollars for your organization.

If you’ve recently started planning a charity sports event, then you’ve probably realized that it’s not the most straightforward thing in the world. There are several small (yet important) details that need to be dealt with before the event takes place.

Before you start hanging posters and posting on social media, you should consider the following factors.

Pick a Sport

Before anything else, you need to pick a sport. Although this part of the process may sound easy, you need to put some thought into it.

Certain sports, like ball hockey and soccer, are what are known as “spectator sports,”. This means that they are generally watched by an audience in a single location. However, sports like golf, are less accommodating to spectators, as they require players to travel across a massive course.

So, what does this have to do with a charity event? Well, it impacts who you are going to be getting donations from.

As an example, if you host a charity golf tournament, the players would be required to donate to the charity in order to participate. On the other hand, if you host a charity basketball tournament, the spectators would have to donate to attend.

Assess both potential outcomes to see which option will be more profitable.

Find Additional Forms of Revenue

Aside from traditional donations and entrance fees, it would be best if you thought of different ways to generate additional revenue during the event.

If you’re tired of wracking your brain thinking of out-of-the-box techniques, you should go with a tried-and-true method: selling silk screen printed shirts.

Screen printed clothing is relatively cost-effective (especially when you buy in bulk). This means that you can sell your garments for a fair price without sacrificing income.

Additionally, you can use screen printed garments to support your organization — this is because these garments act as a form of free advertising.

When one of your volunteers or supporters wears your apparel in public, they essentially become “walking advertisements” for your charity. This can help spread the word about your charity and even bring in new volunteers!

Book the Venue Ahead of Time

Even though this is at the end of this list, it’s one of the first things that you’ll want to do.

There are several things that you need to consider when bookinga venue, some of which include:

Parking

Amenities

Capacity

If your preferred venue is a private business, they may want to charge you for the time. However, if you explain that you’re hosting a charity event, they may be lenient with the price (or possibly let you use the venue for free).

Planning a sports event for your charity may sound intimidating, but with the right mindset (and a little bit of help), anyone can do it!