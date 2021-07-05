Sweet Bonanza by Pragmatic Play – Is It Worth to Play?

Sweet Bonanza by Pragmatic Play is one of the slot games developed by Pragmatic Play that will be released in 2019. The game provides us with an online casino game in a simpler and cuter version. Even though it is simpler than other casino games, players must know the basics of casino games and these games through https://smartcasinoguide.com/game/sweet-bonanza-slot/ .

Sweet Bonanza is ranked 19 from all Pragmatic slots games and its themes include Sweets. Sweet Bonanza is characterized by Cluster Pays, Cascading Wins, Free Spins and Increasing Multipliers.

Candy Themed Slot Games

The candy-themed online slots games are popular nowadays, Sweet Bonanza is one of the games with this colorful 3D theme, but different from others with the same themes. The pink cotton candy clouds, some brightly-colored lollipops will be seen in the game, the eye-catching logo is perfectly drawn and blends well with the background. The background music completes the audiovisual appearance.

This game has a landscape layout with 6-reels and 5-row grids that contain various fruit, candy, and chocolate symbols. The ‘Bet’ control is used to select a wager from 0.20 coins up to 100 coins (maximal bet) in a spin. You can start the game with a hit on the screen and the results will appear on the bottom screen.

The Sweet Bonanza game can be played on our desktop, smartphone or tablet from various brands like Android and iOS. This game can be accessed from a website that is mobile friendly. The game runs smooth, fast-paced, and glitch free even on a smartphone.

Unique Features

The special feature that appeared in this game is the tumbling reels that will be active during the game that allow us to gain multiple and successful spins.Tumble feature offers the cluster pay option. This free pokie machine’s symbols will not spin on the reels and will drop from above. If the Sweet Bonanza free slot game results in a win, then the icons that win will explode and it will be replaced by the new symbols to drop in the vacant spaces. The tumbling feature will be active as long as there are winning combinations landing on the grid. We can tumb on the reels as many as we like because there is no limitation.

The free games session is also very fun to play because it contains a multiplier symbol such as multicolored candy bomb that can multiply our reward up to 100 x. It will change into a sticky symbol and stay for the entire duration of the tumbling feature on the reels. The multiplier values range from x2 to x100. These total values are counted, and the total win from the special round gets multiplied by the final value of the candy bomb.

Another special feature that can be found in this game is the Ante Bet feature. This feature may allow us to customize our bet and also the level of volatility for the free spins round that will appeal to high spender players who can take advantage and add more risk to their game. The player can choose the ante bet or the bet multiplier feature wherever they want during the base game.

The Lollipop is the Scatter icon. Hitting 4 or more anywhere on the 5×6 grid will activate the free spins round. Hit 4 lollipops and activate 10 Free Spins. If the bettor land three or more scatters during the extra round, an additional 5 free spins get added;

These features may cause increasing payout if the gambler is lucky, he can win a massive 21,100 x of the stake, with a 100x multiplier. So, betting with a maximum wager can be very profitable.There is no additional bonus game in this game, the wild icons aren’t available to increase the gambler’s winning potential in this game. But don’t worry, the special features in this game such as tumbling reel, ante bed, and multipliers help the players to enjoy a massive payout.

Right Combos

The various symbols in this game have different award prizes. We don’t need to get the symbols in consecutive lines to win but if the players place them anywhere but in the right combos, they will get prizes. The value of the winning can be seen by the number of the identical symbols that appeared on the screen after every spin.

The highest value symbol is the lollipop scatter which can offer 10.000 payout of, when betting with the maximum stake. This game uses plenty of fruits as icons such as grapes, apples, bananas, and plums. Each of these symbols has different values. The more valuable symbols are candies with different colors and shapes such as purple, blue, green and red candies.

High RTP

Sweet Bonanza by Pragmatic Play online slots is a game with a medium to high variance level which has an RTP of 96.48%, whis is quite high compared to similar games. So, it makes this game have more chances to win. There are no traditional win lines and we can have the potential to earn up to 21,175x from the stake with lots of opportunities to win throughout the game.

Other Similar Games

Snack Time was created and released in 2014. The game has 5 paylines and a medium-low RTP 94.98%, which is lower than Sweet Bonanza. 5 reels and 3 rows were shown in this game and included in a medium volatility rate. It is rated number 4. Some of the features the game has are Progressive Jackpot, Increasing Multipliers, and Autoplay.

In early 2020, Sweet Success Megaways was created by Blueprint. The game has the most 117649 paylines and a medium-high RTP of 96.06% which is slightly lower than Sweet Bonanza. It has 6 reels and 7 rows with a medium volatility rate. Sweet Success Megaways is rated 44. Cascading Wins and Pick a Prize Bonus are some features of the game.

There is an open Bet slot game called Bone Bonanza which was created and launched in July of 2017. The game has 9 paylines and a high RTP of 96.98% which is higher than Sweet Bonanza. It has 9 reels and 3 rows and a medium-low volatility rate. Bon Bon Bonanza is rated number 2 which has some features such as Progressive Jackpots and Increasing Multipliers.

Sweet Honey Fruity is an online slot machine released in 2019 that was created by Net Ent. The game is built with 15 paylines and a high RTP of 96.71%, higher than Sweet Bonanza. It also has 5 reels, 3 row games with a low volatility rate. Sweet Honey Fruity is rated 79 with increasing multipliers as a feature of this game

Other slots games with a similar colorful theme as Sweet Bonanza include Sugar Pop, So Much Candy, Candy and Fruits, and Sweet Treats. Other online slots that are all created by the same producer as Sweet Bonanza, such as Bronco Spirit, Chicken Escape, John Hunter And The Scarab Queen and Chilli Heat.

Conclusion

Sweet Bonanza is a colorful 3D game by Pragmatic Play which has a medium to high RTP of 96.48%. It has special features such as tumbling reel, ante bed, and multipliers that help the players to enjoy a massive payout because we can have the potential to earn up to 21,175x from the stake with lots of opportunities to win throughout the game. The various symbols in this game have different award prizes. We don’t need to get the symbols in consecutive lines to win but if the players place them anywhere but in the right combos, they will get prizes.Sweet Bonanza is characterized by Cluster Pays, Cascading Wins, Free Spins and Increasing Multipliers. Sweet Bonanza is ranked 19 from all Pragmatic slots games below Bon Bonanza which have a slightly higher RTP. Sweet Bonanza has a higher rank than other similar games such as snack time, so it is worth playing Sweet Bonanza.