The 5 Best Card Games to Play with Friends

We all love a good card game, especially when we’ve got friends over and want something to occupy ourselves with – a few hours of intense strategy, lighthearted banter, or perhaps even some mild competition.

Whether it’s a classic poker night, an afternoon spent challenging your friends to Uno, or winning bets in Spades, card games are a great way to gather around and have fun! This blog will dive deep into five of the best card games you can play with your buddies.

Let’s learn about each one, discover their various quirks and advantages, and which type of cards work best for your group – read on for everything you need to know about playing card games with pals!

Top 5 Card Games for a Memorable Day with Friends

Are you hanging out with your friends soon and wondering what type of card games to play? Fret not, as this list will cover 5 of the most popular card games you can try!

Spades

Usually played by four players, Spades is another game you and your friends can enjoy during sleepovers. It’s relatively easy to master, especially if you’re familiar with trick-taking card games.

The game starts by splitting four players into two teams or playing individually. Each player receives 13 cards; the first player to bid is on the dealer’s left. Bidding depends on the tricks each team can make and the total number of tricks they predict they’ll win. The highest bidder leads the first trick, and players must follow suit if they can.

If you want to practice first, find a free Spades online game. If you don’t want to download an app on your smartphone, try browser-based games for no obligation and no-commitment fun.

UNO

This classic American card game requires players to match cards with each other to be the first one to get rid of all their cards. It’s a fast-paced game that uses a special deck with symbols and colors, which players use to compete against each other. It’s probably the only card game that causes fights because of its wild card elements.

What’s in a UNO deck?

Four color suits: Yellow, Green, Blue, and Red

Action cards: Draw 2, Reverse, and Skip

Wild cards: Wild and Wild Draw 4

If you want to keep quarrels at bay, try the online version of UNO!™ by Mattel163 Limited. What makes it more extraordinary is that you can compete in online tournaments against other UNO players worldwide. Plus, it has different game modes for a unique UNO experience with a smidge of competitive edge.

Euchre

Euchre is another popular trick-taking game with the same elements as other free Spades online games. Like Spades, it requires four players that are split into two teams. Each round lasts five turns, where players place one card on the table—the cards with the highest value win.

Gameplay:

Starting player plays one card to start the first trick

Play a card of the same suit if you’re able

Win the trick by playing the card with the highest value

Continue until all cards run out

If you still need help understanding how Euchre is played, practice first and hone those skills. Download Euchre.com – Euchre Online and play against other players online. You learn and improve every time, even if you lose or make wrong moves.

Bridge

If you want a game requiring more skill and strategy, Bridge is the answer! It’s one of the most popular card games that older adults enjoy. Like the two previous games in this post, it’s also played by four players divided into two teams called pairs and a deck of 52 cards.

Bidding refers to the number of tricks players can take to win the deal. The dealer starts the bidding, which will proceed clockwise. Several bidding rounds will take place until one team can win the contract. Bidding ends once three players say Pass consecutively.

After the bidding, the game will start. The player to the left of the declarer will start the game. They are the ones who mention the suit or notrump that has become the final contract or bid.

Afterward, the opening player or leader starts by playing a card, and all players must play a card in that suit if they have one. Otherwise, they can play a trump or choose to discard any other card.

Following that, the dummy (declarer’s partner) lays out their cards, and the declarer calls the cards during the play for both hands. Whoever played the highest card in the suit wins a trick. At the end of the deal, if the dummy and declarer make the number of tricks it committed to in the initial contract, they score a point. If they don’t make the contract, the other pair makes a score.

Crazy Eights

Finally, we have Crazy Eights, one of the most popular card games among younger players. It’s a game for two or more people, and the objective is to be the first one to get rid of all cards in your hand. A 52-card pack is used, but you can also use multiple decks if more than five people are playing the game.

Due to its popularity, there are online versions of Crazy Eights with plenty of other elements that make it fun. For instance, you can earn coins, bonuses, lucky draws, and boosts to help you win. Different game modes are also available, such as quick games, adventures, and daily missions.

One example is Crazy Eights 3D by Toni Rajkovski. It’s a modernized version where you can play offline or join online games against other players. Indeed, you will love Crazy Eights, whether you choose to play online or in real life.

Play Card Games for an Unforgettable Time with Friends

Card games aren’t only used to pass the time. It’s also a form of entertainment, which you and your pals will love. As long as you know how to play the games mentioned in this post, you’ll have the time of your life as you make memories.

Don’t worry if you don’t know how to play them. There are online versions you can dive into first to learn and practice your skills. Gather everyone around the table and start playing!