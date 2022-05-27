The Sims 4 Vampire Cheats For Ps4, Xbox (100% Tested & Working)

The Sims 4 is a live simulation videogame in which you have complete control over your Sims from womb to tomb. It equips you with the means to construct a home, obtain employment, marry, have children, and almost everything necessary that may occur in everyday life. The game was released in 2014 for macOS, Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One, among other platforms. It’s available on Steam, Origin, and the PlayStation Store.

The game might seem really complex for some users to begin with. The gaming elements include career paths, skill sets, unlockable skills, exploring areas, and much more. In The Sims 4, you may customize your Sims’ personality as you build these characters. You may also build houses, plan activities, and keep a track of your Sim’s everyday needs. You have total control over all their needs and emotions.

About The Sims 4 Vampire

The Sims franchise commonly features vampires. From The Sims 2 to the most recent incarnation, vampires have been a fantastic addition to the game. They include supernatural elements exclusively seen in fantasy games, such as dragons and fairies.

Vampires are well-known as odd entities that transcend nature’s rules in popular culture. They’re practical, but they’re not without flaws. Whether you like vampires or not, no one can deny that they make beautiful characters.

How to Use The Sims 4 Vampire Cheats

In any life simulation game, cheats and tricks are essential for customizing your gameplay session or making it more fun. It’s as if you’re an almighty deity who can create an entire character and manage their daily lives while exploring numerous personalities.

If you’re playing as a Vampire in The Sims 4, some of the hacks listed below are what you need!

All The Sims 4 Vampire Cheats

Here are some of the cheats that you can use in Sims 4 Vampire:

Make Sim a Vampire with Cheats

Here are some cheats that can turn your Sim into a vampire:

Sims 4 Vampire Cheats Objective stats.set_stat commodity_BecomingVampire 2160 Turn your Sim into a Vampire in a few days traits.equip_trait trait_OccultVampire Turn your Sim into a Vampire immediately traits.remove_trait trait_OccultVampire Turn a Vampire back into a normal Sim

Increase Vampire Rank

Here are some cheats that can help to increase the ranking of your Vampire:

Vampire Rank Cheats Objective stats.set_stat rankedStatistic_Occult_VampireXP 202 Become a Minor Vampire stats.set_stat rankedStatistic_Occult_VampireXP 630 Become a Prime Vampire stats.set_stat rankedStatistic_Occult_VampireXP 1058 Become a Master Vampire stats.set_stat rankedStatistic_Occult_VampireXP 1486 Become a Grand Master Vampire stats.set_stat rankedStatistic_Occult_VampireXP 1593 Max the rank bar

Free Vampire Power Points

Here are some cheats that can help you earn free Vampire Power Points:

Vampire Power Points Cheats Objective stats.set_stat rankedStatistic_Occult_VampireXP 1593 This will max your vampire rank and give you 2 power points.

Vampire Skill Cheats

Here are some cheats that can help you adapt new Vampire skills in Sims 4:

Vampire Skills Cheats Result stats.set_skill_level VampireLore 15 Max out Vampire Lore skill stats.set_skill_level Major_PipeOrgan 10 Max out Pipe Organ skill

Vampire Trait Cheats

Here are some cheats that can help you equip new traits in Sims 4:

Vampire Trait Cheats Objective traits.equip_trait RegainedHumanity Regained HumanityVampires with Regained Humanity seem kinder and safer. Sims are more likely to give permission to Drink. traits.equip_trait TheMaster I am the MasterI am the Master who grants supernatural control. Command Powers used on Vampire Offspring always succeed. traits.equip_trait TrueMaster A True MasterA True Master not only excels at Mind Control Powers, but they also have greater stores of Vampire Energy to call upon.

Vampire Death Cheats

Here are some cheats to kill your Vampire character or turn it into a ghost:

Vampire Death Cheats Objective traits.equip_trait Vampire_Sun Immediatly turn your Sim into a ghost that died by the Sun. This works on both Vampire and normal Sims. stats.set_stat commodity_Vampire_SunExposure -100 Kill your Vampire Sim by the Sun.

Unlock Vampire Powers

Here are some cheats if you want to unlock new Vampire powers in Sims 4:

Vampire Unlock Power Cheats Objective bucks.unlock_perk {simID} true It will unlock new powers, however, it does not work for some constraints, for example, if you have a sun weakness equipped, adding a sun resistance will not work.

Reset Vampire Powers

Here are some cheats that can help you reset Vampire powers in Sims 4:

Vampire Reset Power Cheats Objective bucks.lock_all_perks_for_bucks_type 40962 {simID} false Remove weaknesses but keep the rest of your Vampire Powers. bucks.lock_all_perks_for_bucks_type 40961 {simID} true Refund vampire power points and reset the power board.

Vampire Rank Cheats

Here are some cheats that can help alter the rankings of your vampire character in Sims 4:

Vampire removes weakness

Here are some cheats to remove weakness from your Vampire characters in Sims 4:

Vampire Remove Weakness Cheat Objective bucks.lock_all_perks_for_bucks_type 40962 {simID} false Remove weaknesses but keep the rest of your Vampire Powers.

Frequently Asked Questions

How to increase Vampire Rank with the help of Sims 4 cheats?

To raise a vampire’s rank, your vampire needs to swallow the blood of another vampire, and to do so; you need to click on the thirsty vampire and then select “Drink Blood.” They will become an older vampire in The Sims 4 game world if they successfully drink from another sim. You can also change your ranking in Sims 4 Vampire to minor, major, or prime Vampire by following the cheat mentioned above codes and implying them while playing.

Why are Vampire Cheats in Sims 4 not working?

Some cheats may not work for you if you haven’t enabled testingcheats. If that is the case, you want to make most of the hacks in the game work, use CTRL + SHIFT + C after loading the home you wish to play in. Enter the cheat codes testingcheats true or testingcheats on. That should do the trick.

How to get rid of vampire hunger in Sims 4?

You can spend time in the sun, consume plasma juice, or drink from another sim with a vampire trait.

Wrapping Up

We hope you understood the above Sims 4 Vampire cheats and how you can imply them in your game. Thanks for reading!