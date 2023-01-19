The Unmissable Esports Free Bet Available Now

If you have followed the online gambling industry’s rise over the last five years, you’ll know it’s one of the fastest-growing sectors in business. Since the nationwide ban on betting was lifted in the United States in 2018, we’ve seen a flood of states clear the way to allow residents and visitors to gamble on sports. Millions of fans can now enjoy NFL, horse racing, and NBA betting using their smartphone or desktop computer.

One section of online gambling that has climbed faster and further than others is esports. Once an unloved tab found tucked away at the bottom of the sports navigation bar at major bookies, esports now holds its own with the best. Visit any respected gambling app, and you’ll find their esports tab positioned alongside boxing, motorsports, and golf. Esports is more popular today than before and shows no signs of slowing down.

The Best Games are Covered

Have you ever tried betting on esports? Bookies cover the top games and competitions from across the world. You can bet on an esports fixture about to start in New York, or an eye-catching game scheduled for London later today. There’s always an exciting bet for esports lovers, allowing them to gamble on the most popular games and talented players.

Some esports titles that have proven popular with bettors include Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Fortnight, League of Legends, Rainbow Six, Starcraft II, and more. If a game is well-followed and there’s interest in the outcome, you can be sure major betting apps will offer odds and accept wagers. There are various leagues and cups available to gamble on now. Predict the winner of the next game due to begin, or pick the player/team you expect to win the tournament.

Esports betting is fast-paced and convenient, making even the most boring game enjoyable. But what about this free bet the article headline has promised you? Don’t worry; we’ve still remembered that—the following section details how to register for an account and qualify for the welcome bonus.

Registration

To bet on esports and land the welcome bonus, you must first register an account with an online sportsbook. There are hundreds out there, all vying for your attention, but some are better than others. It would help if you researched what’s available to find the best bookie that meets your standards. One that can cater to your gambling needs while protecting your privacy.

When you have chosen the bookie that’s the best fit for you, it’s time to register an account. This can be done in a few minutes using the steps set out below. Create an online betting account using your smartphone or laptop. It takes a few minutes to complete, and you must do this only once. Here’s how to register.

Visit the homepage of the betting app you wish to join and click register. Complete the form, providing your name, age and address before creating a username and password. Your details will be checked by a member of the app’s customer care team, and it will be accepted if everything seems in order.

Qualifying

Now that your account has been registered, it’s time to qualify for your welcome bonus free bet. You must deposit $10 or more using your debit card and place a qualifying sportsbook bet to achieve this. This must be on a selection with odds of -200 or greater. When your qualifying bet results, the free bet will be added to your account balance and used to wager on sports.

Please read the terms and conditions attached to the welcome bonus before accepting. Doing so may take a few minutes to complete, but it will stand you in good stead in the future. The more you know how a promotion works, the easier it will be to use it to bag a profit.

Free Bet

The deposit-matched bonus is the most popular type of free bet bookmakers offer today. This deal gives you a free bet that’s equal in value to your first deposit and wager. That means the more you gamble on your first visit, the more bet tokens you’ll recieve.

Free bets can be used to gamble on all sports, competitions, and fixtures, but read the small print regarding making withdrawals. This will help clear up any confusion if your free bet enables you to land a handsome profit.