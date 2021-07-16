5 Best Free iOS Games for Toddlers in 2021

Let’s face it, your toddler wants to play games on the iPad or the iPhone, but you know how much they cost. None of us are willing to pay exorbitant amounts for an app on a device.

Some apps require a payment or purchase that your child will cry about until they get it. We also understand your child’s frustrations, unable to attend school; your toddler probably misses out on playing with their friends.

That’s why we’re here to help you find games on the app store, specifically for iOS users. These games don’t cost a dime and will ensure satisfaction and happiness for your child!

We made a list of the best games for your toddlers that are absolutely free. Scroll down to read more about it!

1. Cooking Colorful Cupcakes Game

We would never recommend games that wouldn’t help with your toddler’s development. Precisely why, cooking colorful cupcakes game is an excellent game for kids in the age group of 0-5 years.

Your child has full autonomy with making the kind of cupcakes they wish to. They can make them in any flavor and even get to choose their colors. They are also responsible for the entire process of making the cupcakes from start to finish.

Your child will develop a sense of responsibility, autonomy, decision-making skills, and much more through this game. They have to prepare the delicious batter for the cupcake with a color of their choice, prepare the cupcake pans for baking, add icing, and the best part of it all – decorating the cupcakes with fruits, sprinkles, toys, and much more.

No in-app purchases are making it completely free to use, and it provides your child with full access to the game. Users that have tried and tested the app rated it a 4.3. It is also available in 25 languages!

2. ABC Kids – Tracing & Phonics

There seems to be no better way to teach your toddlers the English alphabet than with ABC Kids – Tracing & Phonics! This app was designed specifically for preschoolers and kindergarten kids.

ABC Kids is an educational app that makes learning fun! It lets the toddlers trace the letters in the alphabet, so they don’t just learn phonetics but also learn how to write. It includes fun activities in identifying letters and colorful visuals and helps them learn both uppercase and lowercase letters.

The app is rated 4.6 out of 5 by real users and has no in-app purchases or advertisements that would interrupt your child’s learning and fun time.

3. Kids Puzzles Games for Toddlers

If you’re looking for a great way your child can enjoy their games and improve their developmental process, then Kids Puzzles Games for Toddlers is your best pick. Here’s why this is probably one of the best free games for your child.

The kid’s puzzle games offer puzzles that include different animals, some funny and some others cartoon infant animals. The puzzle requires the child to assemble different body parts of the animated animal.

The child learns and develops an understanding of the animals alongside the different parts of its body. They learn to identify tails, horns, ears, tusks, paws, and more.

There is also a steady development of the toddlers regarding their memory, attention, spatial visualization, and fine motor skills. The app developers take a significant consideration about developmental stages of a child in the age group of 1-3 years.

This jigsaw puzzle also includes animal sounds that aid the kid with identifying a particular animal. Apart from this, the toddler is rewarded with balloons at the end of every level as an incentive.

The app developers took inspiration from the Educational Montessori. There’s no in-app purchase as well, and it is rated a 4.2 on the app store, but it is only available in one language – English.

4. Coloring Games: Painting, Glow

Coloring games: painting, glow is essentially a coloring book on a device! It is a really great app that lets kids have fun and be creative. The app guides toddlers with their paintings by numbers, and it doesn’t just limit itself to coloring, but the children have scope for creative doodling and multiple coloring books available on this free app.

Coloring games: painting, glow lets kids have fun alongside learning in this game. They develop a great sense of creativity and artistic abilities when painting, color filling, drawing, and number painting.

Your toddler could get hooked on this game that lets them explore their imagination and creativity. The app is rated a 4.7 on the app store, ranking the highest in comparison to the other games mentioned above, has no in-app purchases, and is available in six languages.

5. Dress Up Game Sleeping Beauty

We all know of the fairy tale of sleeping beauty, who fell into a deep sleep by the prick of a needle. Now that prince charming is soon coming to wake her from her slumber, it’s time to dress her up!

This sleeping beauty dress-up game is for those enthusiastic toddlers that love a makeover, pretty dresses, jewelry, hairstyles, gloves, and other accessories.

The dress-up game sleeping beauty gives the child complete autonomy to dress up the princess and give her a post-slumber makeover. They get to be as creative as they wish to when picking outfits, hairstyles, accessories, and more!

It helps the toddler find meaning in cohesion and coordination, alongside visually aesthetic looks while dressing the princess. They are fueled with a sense of responsibility and challenges to put their best foot forward.

This game is absolutely free with no in-app charges, is rated a 4.3, is available in 25 languages, and is suitable for toddlers from 1-5.

Conclusion

You are a great parent and guardian. We know how much your toddler’s happiness matters to you, so we took the liberty of formulating the perfect list of free games for iOS users.

All of the games mentioned in this list are helpful in the development process of your child. Your toddler has fun and improves their creativity, spatial skills, visual skills, gross and fine motor skills, independence, and much more through these apps!