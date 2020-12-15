As the online bingo business continues to gather momentum, more and more players are taking their attention online in the search for bingo excitement and fun.

Due to the world of online bingo games, there are today a great variety of online bingo games than ever. Whether speed bingo, which has just thirty balls, or lengthier ninety ball types, there are bingo games to suit all players on the web. For further info on UK bingo websites head to www.bingosites.com where you can find independent reviews and lots of useful information.

In this article, we will take a look at the top 3 online bingo games to play, going in-depth on the most popular styles out there and offering a solid idea of which games you might want to try out soon.

So, without further ado, let’s take a look at the top online bingo games to play, beginning with the speediest of the lot.

30 Ball Bingo

The quickest online bingo game on the entire plenty, thirty ball bingo is usually known as speed bingo amongst players and lovers of this style. Cards in thirty ball bingo have nine numbers in a 3 x 3 square grid, so you can imagine how quickly some of these games are over!

When it comes to this style of online bingo game, the prizes may be slightly less grand because of the rapid nature of the game. Still, the player who crosses all numbers off their card first can win a handsome cash prize!

80 Ball Bingo

Growing in popularity, 80 ball bingo is up there with the top online bingo games. Each card has sixteen numbers in this variation of online bingo created just for use online. Each of the columns hosts a specific range of numbers. This means that one could have digits 1-9, another might have 10-19 and so on and so forth.

It is possible to win this type of online bingo game in a range of ways depending on how you go about it. For example, there is a range of patterns or line styles available to win with. The required style to win will be shown on the card, which means that players have to pay close attention.

90 Ball Bingo

With three rounds, ninety-ball bingo is the world’s most widely-played form of bingo game online. Although coming in a range of styles, this game is always extremely exciting!

Boasting three rows of five, all cards include a total of fifteen numbers. Different to other variations, the spread of numbers in this type of bingo game is fully by chance. This means that 90 ball is hard to win!

A horizontal line will win your round one, round two will be won by the player who gets two horizontal lines whilst the third will go to whoever lands a full card.

In the end, though there are many styles of online bingo, the basic rules remain very similar. Essentially, bingo is a fun game to enjoy regardless of which style you select.