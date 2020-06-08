Top 5 Suspense Thrillers of 2019

We all love that sense of nail-biting thrills and chills we get from suspense thrillers movies. With a creak of the door, or the slight movement in the dark or the background score of intense anticipation, the whole ambiance of these is just gripping in every sense.

We have compiled a list of the top five suspense thrillers from 2019, that you could check out now!

Joker

I know this is not strictly a suspense thriller, but hey, if we are talking of anything about thrillers well, Joker thrilled us beyond words in 2019!

Directed by Todd Philips, this cinematic masterpiece brings out an outstanding acting brilliance put forth by Joaquin Phoenix as the lead. Phoenix’s role as a failed comedian Arthur Fleck, who tries to find his way back, is an embodiment of human emotions and its darker side.

Bullied, friendless, and disregarded by society, Fleck begins a gradual decline towards insanity as he begins his frightening transformation into the criminal mastermind known as The Joker, who terrorizes Gotham City. Packed, with action, drama, and ample suspense, it is a must-watch if you haven’t watched it yet!

Parasite

This highly acclaimed Korean film directed by Bong Joon-ho won The Academy Award for Best Picture. Set against the backdrop of a middle-class family’s struggle to live a finer lifestyle by every possible nook and cranny, Parasite is a reflection of societal class division.

It brings out brilliantly how the human mind works in a skewed way and its various complexities.

Ad Astra

This James Grey directed film is a suspense thriller based on space. The story revolves around Clifford McBride, who led a voyage into deep space, but went missing along with his ship and crew.

Now thirty years later, his son, who is a fearless astronaut, embarks on a challenging mission to Neptune in a bid to uncover the truth about his missing father and the mysterious’ power-snag-threatening Earth.

Knives Out

The Academy Award-winning film by Rian Johnson depicts the investigation of the mysterious circumstances surrounding the death of crime novelist Harlan Thrombey. Detective Benoit Blanc holds everyone in the wildly dysfunctional Thrombey family as a potential suspect and must work his way to uncover the truth. Engaging screenplay and an excellent plot make this movie unforgettable!

Doctor Sleep

Based on Stephen King’s novel and as a sequel to the widely acclaimed film The Shining, Doctor Sleep is a chilling watch. The plot brings forth the tale of a struggling alcoholic, Dan Torrance, who remains traumatized by the childhood events that took place at the Overlook Hotel.

Yes, this is the story of the little boy in The Shining!

Dan wants a peaceful existence, but after he meets Abra, a teenager who shares his extraordinary gift of the “shine,” his life takes a turn. Together, they form an unusual bond to battle a cult called the True Knot, whose members try to feed off innocent shine to become immortal.

Concluding Remarks

All these movies will keep you glued to the screen till the last minute. So, go ahead, grab your popcorn and have a spine-chillingly awesome movie night today!