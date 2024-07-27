Warframe Tier List: Frames, Weapons and Pets For 2024

Get geared up for the most epic futuristic space warfare in 2024. Wondering how you’re about to start this intergalactic mission? Well, start playing Warfare if you haven’t already! This free-to-play game takes you in this immersive dystopian future where you’re Tenno, and ancient warriors have awakened leading to a galactic conflict.
The game has been here since 2013, and has only risen to fame ever since then. We’re here to help you out make your new journey into this game easier by giving you the list of the best Frames, Weapons and Pets in the tier list. So keep reading to become Tenno and explore the wonders of the Origin System in Warfare!
What Is Warframes?
In Warframe, the players command the character of Tenno. It is clad in basic Warframes, with an array of weapons to use in accomplishing diverse missions. The missions in Warframe are all of dynamic nature, placed in vast and immersive open-world environments. The game ensures that you’re here to have a fun time. Players can get into battle against other players to know their caliber and also access other features through paywall or in-app purchases.
What Is New In Warframe In 2024?
The update for Qorvex of the Whispers really elevated the gaming experience of Warframe. It now has a collection of 55 unique frames and these frames are essentially what determine the game’s hierarchy system. Warframe is unlike traditional MMORPG classes, as each of Warframe’s tier offers distinct skills. Each Warframe is blessed with a role that can be enhanced by its Prime Versions.
The game is as realistic as one can have – the Warframes in the game are not equal to each. Sounds similar to human and society right? Well, don’t worry you don’t need to be the bottom class when joining the game, that is why we’re here. Our warfare weapon tier list helps new gamers choose the best build. Let us however quickly learn what each tier means and why it is important?
Understanding Warfare Weapon Tier List For 2024
It is very important to understand the meaning and standing of each tier in the game. Each weapon or frame is identified by a tier, these tiers determine your performance in the game too! Here are all the distinct mechanics:
- S-Tier – These frames and weapons are top tier as you get from the name. They possess unmatched power and are flexible.They can easily outperform in any situations and missions – whether team or solo. Some exceptional frames also have the SS tier.
- A Tier- These weapons and frames are also effective and work in multiple scenarios, they are however off by just a little to not make it into the S-Tier. This doesn’ mean their abilities are any short though.
- B Tier- These are special frames and weapons best for only certain occasions. They lack some real raw power or versatility, but use it in combinations with strategy and you’ll understand the genius mechanical role of it.
- C Tier- It has average performance and is not picked up often. These aren’t generally the best picks anyway.
- D Tier- The bottom of the list and hence the other stuff clearly outshines it. While there is no problem in paying with a D-tier performance, in our opinion it is just not the same.
Warframe Variant Frames Tier List 2024
- SS-Tier Frame- Wisp in this variant stands out as the highest versatile frame, showing its skills in both supportive and offensive areas. There is significant use of her in damage potential and survivability.
- S-Tier Frames such as Protea, Revenant, Mesa and Saryn are also flawless in support, utility and damage.
- A-Tier Frames- This tier has extremely reliable frame variants such as Citrine, Garuda, Gara and Mag. You could also choose Voruna, Wukong, Xaku or Zephyr.
- B-Tier Frames- This includes Atlas, Dagath, Banshee, Excalibur, Gyre, Harrow, Hildryn, Ivara, Lavos among others. Stalker, Styanaz, Trinity, Chroma are also good options for B tier warframes. They are however overshadowed in the department of versatility.
- C-Tier Frames- Caliban, Ember, Frost, Limbo, Loki were once popular frames in this tier list. However nowadays they require serious updates in order to match the current requirement of match dynamics.
- D-Tier Frames- The only variant of frame that stands out in this tier is INaros. It stands out for its high health but still lacks in comparison to other abilities that other variants in other tiers can provide.
Warframe Prime Tier List
There are also a lot of versatile and powerful frames in the game. All of these have their own unique stats that really separate them from the other tiers in the list. Most of these frames belong in the top three tiers of SS, S, A and sometimes B.
Check out the top 3 Prime Warframe tier list and learn their strengths and how to get them.
- Nezha Prime:
Strengths: They have incredible speed and skills for survivability. They also perform scalable damage on opponents while having great defensive abilities.
How To Get: You can purchase it from the Tenno Lab in your Dojo.
- Gara Prime:
Strengths: It offers a strong ground in both offense and defense, hence you have protection as well as the option to strike a lot of damage.
How To Get: You need to complete the Saya Vigit quest and get her all her components from the Eidolon bounties.
- Octavia Prime:
Strengths: Octavia buffs allies with versatile abilities, including stealth, and can escalate damage with her Mallet ability.
How to Get: Octavia’s components are scattered, with the main blueprint obtainable from completing the “Octavia’s Anthem” quest.
Warframe Weapon Tier List For 2024: Primary
Now we need to select a primary weapon from the vast array of options you have in your ammunition bank. This can be daunting to do with so many options, which is why we have curated a list of the best warframe weapons tier list to help you choose the weapon, ranking from best to worst in 2024.
Also remember that while mods help you in improving your weapons performance, we’re not covering any weapons with mods in this list. This list is created focusing mainly on the base stats of the weapon in each tier.
- Warframe Primary S-Tier List Weapons
The S-tier list are of course the top of the shelf weapons that can literally obliterate your enemies into shards. Here are some options:
- Trumna: A powerhouse weapon
- Nataruk: It has the ability to target high level targets with a single shot of arrow.
- Bubonico: Has a combination move for high damage
- Rubico Prime: This is a sniper’s dream gun.
- Fulmin Prime: It is both versatile and a great weapon model.
- Cedo: Provides great area damage.
- Warframe Primary A-Tier List Weapons
The A-tier list of weapons is best when you need effective measures with reliability. Find your power in the Tenora Prime, Vaykor Hek, Tenet Flux Rifle, Acceltra, Dread, Opticor Vandal and Synapse
- Warframe Primary B-Tier List Weapons
Weapons ranked in the B-tier, such as the Opticor, Telos Boltor, Kuva Drakgoon, Perigale, and Quanta Vandal, are effective and capable in combat. However, they may exhibit more pronounced weaknesses or excel in niche applications compared to higher-ranked counterparts.
- Warframe Primary C Tier List Weapons
Weapons classified in the C-tier, such as the Simulor, Dera Vandal, Prisma Gorgon, Gorgon Wraith, and Tigris, can be effective in early game stages. However, as players progress, they often find these weapons overshadowed by higher-tier options due to their inherent limitations or specialized roles.
It is not necessarily a reason that all weapons in the D-tier list are bad or not worth the use, however we have not included it in this tier list. The reason for that is simple: as a beginner in this game it would be best to avoid D-tier list warframe weapons for the time.
Warframe Weapon Tier List For 2024: Secondary
There is no reason to think that just because these weapons are in the second category that they lack in any way. These are great backups for when you run out of your melee and guns in the game.
- Sporelacer, Kuva Nukor, Laetum, Epitaph and Pyrana Prime are the best secondary arms options from the S-Tier LIst of Warframe Weapons list.
- In the A tier look for some mods to step up the game with weapons such as Knell Prime, Aksomatt Prime, Catabolyst, Tenet Diplos, Magnus Prime and more.
With the entire tier list for frames, primary weapons and secondary weapons sorted out for you, the only thing left is to go jump into the game and play! The more you play the game, the better you start to get a hang of things, and soon enough you will be ableṣ to combat even with the D-tier list of weapons!