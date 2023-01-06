Image Credit – rockpapershotgun.com

Since its release in 2022, Elden Ring has become a popular action role-playing game among gaming enthusiasts. However, the difficulties and challenges in the game concede its popularity. Even the most equipped gamers expressed their anguish in not being able to overcome certain challenges in the game.

The gameplay of Elden Ring is governed by three factors – abilities, strengths, and weaknesses. And what influences these factors are the build points and stats. Amidst them, Dexterity is one of the popular stats in the Elden Ring.

This article will explore everything you need to know about Dexterity and its role in the game.

What is Dexterity on the Elden Ring?

Before we explore what Dexterity does in the Elden Ring, let us first break down the basics. What even is Dexterity?

Let us fill you in for first-time players who are completely clueless. Dexterity is a character attribute or stat in the game that determines the strength and capability of the player to handle the weapons.

Not just that, the higher the dexterity of the player, the more powerful they are. So, the damage inflicted by throwing knives and other weapons during times of crisis are a lot more when your dexterity levels are high.

Besides that, high dexterity in the Elden Ring also impacts the speed with which the player fires the weapons and ammunition. So, if your levels of this stat are high, you have better chances of inflicting an attack on the opponent or enemy.

Not just in attack mode, the use and influence of dexterity are also equally promising in defense. If you have high dexterity, you have a better chance of dodging your enemies and enhancing your agility in the game.

What Does Dexterity Do in The Elden Ring?

If the above description of dexterity in the Elden Ring doesn’t explain things, let us demonstrate this stat and why you need more of it in the game.

Dexterity is a melee stat in the Elden Ring, whose main purpose is to improve your strength. It also enhances your attacking and defense front in the game, enabling you to sustain yourself against enemies.

Unlike other stats like the strength stat, for example, dexterity determines your efficiency and swiftness in the game. It allows you to be more nimble and agile in this otherwise competitive game. Also, higher dexterity enables the players to swerve some hefty arms and ammunition in the game, including katanas and curved swords.

As mentioned, dexterity improves the efficiency of the player. If you have high dexterity, you have better chances of working through a roadblock by casting spells efficiently.

When paired with strengths stat, the two make the quality builds. This allows the players to utilize stronger weapons in the game, enhancing their chances of a big win.

If you aren’t into the slow burn and want the process to be fast-paced, dexterity is a stat you will not regret indulging in. Players with high dexterity also have a better chance of shielding themselves from the attacks.

What Weapons Use Dexterity Elden Ring?

Now that you have a better idea about dexterity and its significance on Elden Ring let us move on to the weapons. There are multiple dexterity weapons, and we thought you should be aware of them all:

1. Rivers of Blood

Rivers of Blood katana doesn’t require any introduction in The Elden Ring. It is an ideal weapon for bleed dexterity builds, allowing you to improve your defense, especially if your strength stat isn’t that great in the game.

With this weapon, players get to engage in combat. Also, the katana instills a very elegant mode of use, especially when bringing the opponent down on the ground. Using this weapon ensures swift destruction, allowing you to drain out the health pool of your enemy.

2. Uchigatana

As weird as the name of this weapon is, Uchigatana deserves a special mention in this list too. This popular dexterity weapon is for beginners and comes with amazing personalization choices.

If you want to make the most out of this weapon, mix it with the ash of war. With this combination, you can also extend the scaling and plan for a special attack. Also, if you want to maximize your combat, combine it with Bleed for quick blood loss and better chances of winning.

3. Hand of Melania

Next up on the list is the Hand of Melania, another popular dexterity weapon. Ideal for seasoned players, this one allows you to plan a special attack and make the big win.

If you are playing the game in PvP mode, this is a weapon you won’t regret whipping out during combat wars with your opponent.

4. Moonveil

If you want to indulge in a strong dexterity weapon in The Elden Ring, Moonveil is an option that doesn’t disappoint. It is an intelligence weapon and works effortlessly in streamlining hybrid builds.

For those worried about the impacts or the results, the damage it causes is similar to what you’d notice with a katana. However, you have to wait until Moonveil reveals its true power. That’s where the trick lies.

Also, leveraging an attack and a follow-up combination allows you to level up your health bars in the game.

5. Morgott’s Cursed Sword

For the new players on the Elden Ring, Morgott is a popular boss in the game. The cursed sword upholds his reputation in the game, and that makes up for a popular dexterity weapon.

However, acquiring this weapon isn’t as simple as it seems. You need a minimum of 35 dexterity, 14 strength, and 17 arcane to acquire and use this weapon.

What’s great about this cursed sword is that it allows the players to finish their enemies with a single swing. Despite the weightage this weapon holds in the game; the biggest downside is that the weapon is comparably slower in function.

Conclusion

Dexterity is no doubt a quintessential stat in The Elden Ring. So, if you are new to the game or don’t have a comprehensive idea, we hope this article gives you all the insights. Optimal dexterity in the game allows you to master the combat system in the game. Your work is understanding how to use these individual weapons and sharpen your skills.