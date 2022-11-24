Description: Here we reveal the top 10 timeless online games. Click here to find out which games made the list.

It’s mind blowing how many classic games and gaming franchises have stood the test of time as video gaming continues to become more mainstream, attract new audiences, and advance its hardware to near-sci-fi levels. Like many industries that expanded into the online realm, such as online shopping, or an online casino, the games industry has grown at breakneck speed, particularly in the last decade or so. And yet, games that were popular 30 years ago are still mainstays, and still incredibly popular with even the youngest of gamers. Many have found a new life and whole new levels of popularity thanks to platforms such as Steam. While there are many different titles and franchises that can now be considered timeless classics, we’re focusing on just 10 that have all achieved this level of renown in very different ways.

Minecraft

It’s hard to believe that Minecraft has been around for over a decade. The game has grown from humble beginnings to having over 100 million players worldwide, and shows no signs of slowing down. It’s a timeless game that will appeal to players of all ages, whether you’re a seasoned gamer or a total newcomer; Minecraft has something for everyone. The game is constantly evolving, with new content and updates continually being added.

Fortnite

Fortnite has only been around for a few years, but it has quickly become a fixture in our lives. Everyone has heard of Fortnite, so we know it’s a big thing. Epic Games is showing no signs of resting on its considerable laurels, continuing to frequently update the game with new mechanics, items, and quests, so it’s no surprise that this 100-player battle royale tour de force continues to thrive.

Powerline.io

Remember playing Snake on your indestructible Nokia phone, way back when? Well, Powerline.io is ringing the changes on a familiar theme. You’re not just a neon “snake” in this version: you’re competing for supremacy with other neon snakes. This thrilling twist makes the game an absolute must-have for anyone who enjoys a little friendly competition! Beam across the field, eating the cubes that form when another snake dies, and keep growing longer, while at the same time avoiding colliding with other snakes, or else you’ll turn into cubes and respawn at your original size.

Sea of Thieves

In this seafaring jaunt from veteran British developer Rare, up to four friends get to board a pirate ship and set sail on the high seas in search of treasure and adventure. You’ll run into other players, skeleton ships, islands, and quests, and the whole thing is designed to get friends to collaborate. It’s completely enchanting and frequently hilarious, as you might expect from the developer that gave the world Banjo-Kazooie, Donkey Kong Country, and the Conker series.

Agar.io

With its colored circles on a checker-lined background, Agar.io appears simple, but it’s actually surprisingly tricky. Your circle starts small, but it expands as you eat all of the little colored dots around you. As a small circle, you move quickly and can avoid being eaten by larger circles. However, when you get bigger, you need more significant food portions. To grow even faster, you must consume the other players. It sounds strange, but it’s actually very compelling!

Half-Life 2

Arguably one of the greatest video games of all time, Half-Life 2 forever altered our ideas about what a first-person shooter could be. Its richly imagined world and wonderfully paced gameplay is a joy to behold, never slowing down, and brimming with inventiveness. If you’ve never played it before, don’t hesitate to give it a go. Once a classic, always a classic.

X-COM: UFO Defence

Strategy gaming collides with turn-based tactics. The original X-COM game remains one of the best strategy games ever released for the PC. This excellent vintage PC game inspired the team that created Fallout, spawned several spin-offs and sequels, and was officially remade in 2012 as XCOM: Enemy Unknown – a classic in its own right. That’s quite a legacy!

Doom

Doom, widely regarded as one of the most influential video games of all time, was released in 1993 for PC DOS. It was a forerunner of the modern first-person shooter genre, with 3D graphics and networked multiplayer gameplay.

Halo: Combat Evolved

Yet another classic candidate for best video game of all time. Well, we did tell you this was 10 of the very best! Bungie’s seminal FPS was one of the launch games for Microsoft’s Xbox console in 2001.

The storyline is set in the enigmatic world of Halo, an alien planet in the shape of a ring. Master Chief, humanity’s super soldier, along with his AI sidekick, Cortana, must discover the secrets of Halo while defending against the Covenant and the Flood. During your missions, you’ll get to fight using both alien and human weaponry on foot and in vehicles. Halo has spawned several sequels, but the original will always be remembered for its multiplayer mode in particular, which was a phenomenon of its time.

Titanfall 2

Pitched as a sci-fi-flavored challenger to Call of Duty’s dominance, the first Titanfall eschewed a traditional single-player experience in favor of a purely multiplayer experience, for better or worse. The sequel attempted to correct this by reintroducing a story-driven campaign. As a result, each Titanfall 2 level pushes the boundaries of the series’ fast-paced gunplay and the FPS genre as a whole. It’s a breathtaking demonstration of what the team of veterans at Respawn Entertainment who reinvented the modern shooter can accomplish when given the right combination of freedom, time, and resources.