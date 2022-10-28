9 Awesome Games That Keep Inspiring Us

We all know that games are awesome, but what about those games that are so good they inspire us? Maybe it’s the characters or the story, or maybe it’s just a great gameplay mechanic.

Here are some of our favorite inspirational games. While you won't win monetary prizes with these brilliant games, you will win endless hours of entertainment and perhaps even a few new friends along the way!

1. The Witcher 3

The Witcher 3 is one of the best games of all time, and it’s not just because you can play as a badass monster hunter! It’s because CD Projekt Red managed to cram so many different things into its world that there’s something for every type of gamer.

There are so many great quests and side quests, but they’re all connected by a rich story full of interesting characters. The combat is challenging and fun, with lots of options for upgrading your character and equipment.

2. Fallout 4

If you’re a fan of Fallout 4, then you’ll be happy to know that it’s still one of the best games out there. It’s an open-world, post-apocalypse action RPG in which players explore an alternate history vision of Boston after nuclear devastation. The game was released on November 10th, 2015, for PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4.

There are various quests to work through, and doing so will upskill your character so you can do even more.

3. Minecraft

Minecraft: the game that started it all. This is a game that has been around for quite some time. It is one of the most famous and popular games on the market, and it continues to inspire new generations of players.

Minecraft is a sandbox game where fans can build structures out of textured cubes in a 3D world. Minecraft’s gameplay revolves around survival: players must acquire resources such as water and food and build out their world while fending off baddies at night.

This game has a lot of replay value because there are so many things you can do in this world. The graphics may be simple, but that’s all part of the charm for dedicated fans.

4. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

The ultimate game for those who love life on the farm, Animal Crossing: New Horizons takes you to a whole new world in which you can live out your wildest (and most adorable) dreams.

Animal Crossing is a game that has a lot of potential. It is a sandbox game you can play with your friends or family. The game is set on an island where you have to build your own village and explore the island.

You can grow crops, catch fish and hunt for bugs to sell them in the island store, and you can also gather resources to make furniture for your home. In addition, you can customize your character by choosing what clothes you want to wear and styling your hair. You can also decorate your house with furniture, wallpaper, and gifts from the cute critters that live on the island with you!

5. Red Dead Redemption 2

Red Dead Redemption 2 is a game that keeps us inspired. While the story is incredible, the world that Rockstar has created is one of the most detailed and immersive we’ve ever seen in a game. The world feels real, as though you’re actually walking through it.

The characters are relatable and interesting, which makes it easy to get lost in their stories and feel connected with them. The gameplay is smooth and enjoyable, with an overall feeling of freedom and exploration that encourages you to explore every nook and cranny of this beautiful world.

6. Super Mario Odyssey

Super Mario Odyssey is a game that we just can’t get enough of. The gameplay is smooth and fun, and the music is catchy and upbeat. The graphics are stunning, and the storyline is engaging. The game takes you on an adventure through different worlds as you try to rescue Princess Peach from Bowser (again!).

It’s a great game for everyone, so if you’re looking for something fun to play with your friends or family members—or just by yourself—this is one game that shouldn’t be missed.

7. Grand Theft Auto V

We’ve all heard of Grand Theft Auto, but have you ever wondered what makes it so great? Well, here’s the thing; it’s all about the story, which is like nothing else you’ve seen before. The game takes place in Los Santos (a fictional city based on Los Angeles), where you get to explore and do whatever you want—while also experiencing a story and quests that will keep you gripped until the end.

8. Dark Souls 3

Dark Souls 3 is a challenging game, but it’s also one of the most rewarding games. The gameplay and story are both satisfying and make you want to keep playing even when you’re frustrated. The fact that all the enemies are different and have their own unique attacks makes each encounter feel fresh. This game is an amazing sequel to the Dark Souls series that keeps players on their toes.

9. Elden Ring

Elden Ring is a third-person action-adventure game that takes place in a world of eternal twilight, where the sun has been destroyed and darkness reigns. Players control their character as they travel across this ruined world, seeking to discover its secrets and defeat the evil forces that threaten it.

Conclusion

In the end, these are just a few of our favorite games. There are so many others that we love, and we’re sure you have your own list too. What games would you add?