A Great Write-Up Of Some Of The Very Best Games You Can Play Online

Nowadays online games come in all manner of forms. Be it pocket versions of classic tabletop games, or sprawling open worlds for you and your buddies to explore.

However, with such varying options, we gamers not only decide what game to play but where we play it too. And every mobile, console, and PC system has its own merits.

Here are a few of my favorite picks from the platforms of choice.

For the mobile gamer

As we begin to consider the best online games, mobiles don’t necessarily come to mind right away. While titles like World Of Warcraft and Overwatch remain sentimental favorites. Somewhere lurking in a deep dark crevice lies — Candy Crush Saga.

But in truth, you are doing yourself a disservice by blindly committing to PC and console. Mobile games have come a long way in recent years, and are moving away from vapid cash grabs. They now offer a breath of fresh air for casual and hardcore gamers alike. Developers have realized the scope of online mobile play. And its really paying off.

As a rule, my perfect mobile game must be simple and possess a degree of replayability. Here are a couple of my favorite picks:

Call Of Duty Mobile

On first impressions, CODM ticks all the boxes: free to play, nostalgic maps, and a Fortnite style battle pass for committed fans. Upon closer inspection, nothing changes.

Gone are the cynical cookie-cutter tower defenses of old; CODM is a genuine multiplayer experience fitted with everything we’ve grown to expect from a traditional Call of Duty title. Despite the stigma against freemium gaming, Activision has produced an ultimate compliment to its core franchise.

If like me, you’re unwilling to feed cash into the randomly generated loot system — rest easy. As with any good mobile game, it is best played on your break or when you’re bored. CODM thrives in the realm of casual gaming; aside from the odd pop-up, there is no real pressure, or cause to purchase microtransactions.

Blackjack

Classic card games have always translated well into digital platforms. But very few have made the transition quite as well as blackjack. It’s a simple game, perfect for mobile use. And best of all — unlike poker — you don’t have to learn all the possible combinations. Just make your cards add up to twenty-one and you’re away.

The only problem is that there are so many adaptations plastered around the web, it can be hard to keep track of what’s any good.

32Red Casino is a solid option, providing a trustworthy platform and a decent payout rate should you wish to wager petty cash against online opponents. Although there are tonnes of alternatives and it all depends on what you are looking for. If fun’s what you’re after, some digital casinos offer zero stakes, free to play variations of blackjack. Read an OnlineCasinos review or two and decide what suits your gaming needs.

For the console gamer

If mobile gaming still isn’t cutting it, don’t worry. We are beginning to dive into the core values of gaming culture: Console Vs PC.

Whether its a Switch, PS4, or Xbox One, when it comes to gaming online with consoles, they hold 2 major upsides over PC. One is there is a greater selection of major titles. Be it from behind the scenes deals with big-time developers, or simply a better lineup of exclusive options.

Take Bungie’s franchise, Destiny for example, which releases new content on PlayStation before anything else. The second is that consoles are more affordable. Although PC gamers boast enhanced graphics and snappy load times, the fact is to achieve better performance, you have to fork out huge sums of money.

For me, consoles are best enjoyed playing big titles with even better friends. Here is my favorite pick for online console gaming:

Rockstar Online

The developer, Rockstar has become a shining gem in the online world. And I couldn’t possibly mention Red Dead Redemption II, without also throwing a nod its other flagship title Grand Theft Auto V. To snub either franchise is a cardinal sin.

Additionally, both online game modes have enjoyed similar trajectories: From buggy, unreliable bolt-ons to better solo campaigns, onto fully realized stand-alone multiplayer role-play adventures. It totally depends on what you and your friends feel like playing. If forming a posse and riding horseback across the wild west tickles your fancy, then RDR2 is the game for you. Or if you’d prefer to build a crew and drift through the contemporary city streets of Los Santos, GTA5 is the way to go.

Both online game modes offer a brand new storyline and enjoy constant updates to make the experience even better. With GTA5 going strong since 2013, the much fresher RDR2 will be receiving rave reviews for a long time yet.

For the PC gamer

As PC players note all too often, games look better on their platform. But that doesn’t make them totally unique, technology is upgrading all the time. Where PC stands out is it near-monopoly on truly competitive online gaming.

eSports — aside from Fifa — are dominated by PC due to faster load times and sheer processing power. From Overwatch to League of Legends, PC gamers love online play with a competitive edge.

Therefore, the best online PC games should have an ability-based ranking system and a passionate player base. Here is my game of choice:

Hearthstone

Everyone’s favorite, anger-inducing, fantasy card game. Matching player vs player as you build powerful everchanging decks, Hearthstone has the perfect blend of strategy and intriguing gameplay to keep players coming back. And it’s clear to see why.

The mana system, paired with inventive card mechanics does a great job of pacing every game; you are virtuality guaranteed to close the bout in a crescendo of fire breathing dragons, transforming mechs, and shooting bolts of arcane missiles.

Better yet, the new ranking system from Bronze to Legend means that all players have scope to earn rewards based on their ability. Plus it’s free to play and not too taxing on your PC, so there are no barriers impeding your fun.

Online games are great fun for all types of gamers, from casual mobile jaunters to eSports competitors. Whatever you choose to play it should be fun and enjoyed in the right spirit. Now to avoid any duds and set you off in the right direction, give these amazing selections a fair crack of the whip.