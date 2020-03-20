Most Iconic Video Game Mascots

Mascots represent video games and are one of the first things that cross our minds when we think of the game. A lot of thought goes into deciding the mascot because the popularity of the mascot often is the publicity of the game and also helps the companies bring in extra revenue with merchandise and such.

Let’s talk about the top five most popular and loved video game mascots.

1. Pikachu (Pokémon)

The Pokémon franchise is one of the most popular franchises. We have so many cute and famous Pokémons to choose from, yet Pikachu is the one that everyone remembers and wants. People like our aunts and uncles who do not understand Pokémon call every character Pikachu – making it a brand name almost.

Everyone loves Pikachu, and he is the perfect blend of cute and cool. When we were young, we fought over who would get Pikachu when having a Pokémon battle. The rule we had was not to have the same Pokémons, so that caused quite a conflict. Pikachu spent time as Nintendo’s overall mascot, and I was all for it.

2. Sonic the Hedgehog (Sonic the Hedgehog)

Remember the 16-bit wars between Sega and Nintendo? Sonic was a great contender against Nintendo’s Mario. We will be talking about Mario next. Sonic isn’t as popular nowadays as it used to be, but the character seems to see more popularity than the game.

Remember the disaster that was released as the new Sonic design. Fans trolled the living life out of the design and, as a result, a new, more realistic, and closer to the original design released for the action movie.

3. Mario (Super Mario)

Mario is one of the most popular mascots out there. The little Italian plumber has been the face of Nintendo and feels like most people associate gaming with this little one. Super Mario Bros. is what most siblings grew up playing.

Super Mario 64, Super Mario Odyssey have all stayed to pay tribute to the original. They retain the old fans while gaining new ones. He is one of the most iconic characters to have played mascots.

4. Pac-Man (Pac-Man)

Pac-Man was and still is the face of arcade games. While Pac-Man underwent many makeovers to fit different platforms, it still remains one of the oldest mascots out there. To have been released in the 1980s and still be a huge part of popular culture is a great feat for our little pellets-eating guy.

While Pac-Man is created by Namco and is a mascot for them, it basically represents a whole lot of video games, and it has been the game for so long after all.

5. Angry Birds (Angry Birds)

Remember when everyone was suddenly obsessed with angry birds. People stayed glued to play this game. The franchise quickly gained traction, and they were here to stay.

It spread so fast that everywhere you looked, you could see these wingless birds printed on everything—the angry birds’ merchandise for fast selling. Even I had one back in the day. They are cute, they are angry, and the combination makes them adorable. The piggies are cute as well, so that makes the game great for playing.

Final Thoughts

While these are the most popular ones out there that can be recognized with even non-players, there are many that are worth mentioning. These lesser-known mascots are still popular and well-loved.

Some industries, like the gambling industry, rely on strong visuals and branding. Gonzo would be the perfect example of a mascot from the slot game Gonzo’s Quest, one of the many that use recognizable characters as part of their branding. Other honorable mentions include Ryu from Street Fighter, Donkey Kong from the game of the same name, Crash Bandicoot and many more.