A look at the best GTA5 DLCs

The folks at Rockstar games are legendary for making fans of Grand Theft Auto exercise patience. In fact, it’s been seven years since GTA5 hit the shelves. The most persistent rumors suggest a 2021 release for GTA6, so that it comes out soon after the new PlayStation 5. However, given wider world events, trying to nail down future dates for almost anything involves more guesswork and hope than anything else right now.

Still, while the developer frustrates with one hand it gives with another. GTA5 has little chance to get old, even with the most dedicated of players, thanks to the volume of DLCs and the frequency with which they are released. At the time of writing, there have been 38 different DLCs released over the years. Here, we pick out our favorite from each year.

Open Wheel Races

Let’s start with the most recent DLC. Released in February 2020, this DLC adds a new dimension to the already extensive range of racing activities you can undertake in GTA5. Based on F1-style single seaters, the San Andreas Prix has seven different tracks across the city and two racecars. Knowing Rockstar, this will only be the beginning, and more of both are certain to follow later in the year.

Diamond Casino and Resort

Ah, that casino. It had been the longest-running teaser in gaming history, but after six years of driving by its dilapidated frontage, the casino finally got a makeover in this 2019 DLC. If you’ve explored the strip in Las Vegas, or perhaps played online, you’ll know what to expect. The games on offer include roulette, blackjack, 3-card poker, slots and even horse race betting. Just like in a real casino, you can end up losing more than you win unless you know what you are doing. You could always head over to CasinoBlox to find a list of real casino sites where you can polish up your skills before playing with that precious GTA money!

After hours

This update from 2018 reintroduced two great characters that long-time players will remember from years gone by in Lazlow and Tony Prince. There are also a selection of new vehicles and some changes to the mechanics of running businesses. But by far the most significant feature of this DLC is the opportunity to buy and operate 10 new nightclubs that spring up across the city. As well as choosing your venue, there’s décor, staffing and marketing to consider. Not all of this can simply be achieved by throwing in-game money at it. You’ll need to complete some challenging missions, as well, to become San Andreas’ answer to Peter Stringfellow.

Gunrunning

2017 saw half a dozen DLCs, but Gunrunning was probably the most significant. It injected a whole new dimension of crime into the mean streets of Southern San Andreas. The new Bunker HQs provide the opportunity to go full-on Bond-style super villain, presenting a base from which to research and launch new weapons, as well as trading them. But the real action takes place out on the road. The monstrous Mobile Operations Center and accompanying weaponized vehicles are an essential for any self-respecting gunrunner. They are also an absolute blast to drive, in every sense of the word.

Import / Export

After some soul-searching, we chose this as the DLC for 2016 because it brings the game back to its roots. The emphasis is on stealing vehicles, and bringing them back to the garage, just like we did in the very first GTA games all those years ago. Of course, in GTA5, there’s a little more to it. The new garage has 60 parking slots and the update is accompanied by some fabulous new vehicles, including KITT from Knight Rider, and various others. There’s no better way to channel your inner Hoff – or even your inner Jay Leno. The import / export business itself presents a fun and easy way to earn big money fast, so all in all, what’s not to like?

Executives and Other Criminals

Back in 2015, this was one of the largest updates ever seen in the GTA universe. It introduced the whole VIP and Bodyguard concept, along with all those multiple layers and features that accompany it. The DLC also brought in a handful of new vehicles and our personal favorites, those fantastic super yachts.

I’m not a hipster

This 2014 DLC was, perhaps, more style than substance, but at its heart, gaming should above all else be fun. New threads for your protagonist were accompanied by several new weapons and a handful of extra cars. Most important were the 12 new missions, each of which bore some sort of link to the hipster theme.

Beach Bum

We started at the end, so let’s end at the beginning. Beach Bum was the first ever GTA5 DLC. As well as the inevitable fixes needed for what was such a new game, it brought half a dozen new jobs, a handful of additional vehicle choices and a whole lot of beach-themed customization. At the time, it was seen as a huge leap forward – if only we knew then what we know now!