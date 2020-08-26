Streaming is hot right now! Without a doubt most of your favourite content creators are streaming some sort of content. This content may be a live Q and A session ,a podcast session or some gaming content.

You know it’s coming when you see the top 5 tech companies expel resources to create a streaming centric service..Streaming games have become an entire market on its own due to many big players dedicating separate platforms for such content.

Twitch , Youtube Gaming and Facebook gaming provide platforms for creators to create their tribe and for the audience to join in.

If you want to take advantage of this and are thinking about streaming your own content it is paramount that you stream the games people wanna watch.

So down below we have listed down the best games to stream right now to start your streaming journey.

League of Legends

MMORPGs are insanely popular in streams and you don’t get any bigger than League of Legends. League of Legends has a huge fan base and it is also one of the most watched games on Twitch.

You play a team based tactical 5v5 game where you play a summoner who controls different champions. League of Legends as a game in itself provides for a lot of exciting gameplay so if you play well then no doubt, you can build an audience here.

Counter Strike: Global Offensive

Counter Strike is undoubtedly one of the most popular FPS or First Person Shooter Games. It is a game that is played swiftly and fast creating some great moments for the audience to watch.

The lets you choose from two camps either the Terrorists or the Counter Terrorists. Apart from this the game also offers multiple game modes such as capture the flag, diffuse the bomb and team deathmatch.

Team Deathmatch is the most popular game mode with some exciting moments coming from such games. If you want to get into streaming and love shooter games this is the best choice for you!

Minecraft

If you want to get into streaming and are looking for games to stream, then MInecraft is a no brainer! Minecraft is the best selling PC game ever.

Minecraft is a game that brings in the true essence of gaming as it does away with flashy graphics and opts for pixelated block style gameplay.

Players can create and customize their worlds in different ways. The game has amassed a large fan base of all ages as this game allows you to explore and showcase your creativity.

If you are looking for a less intense game that is extremely fun and has great viewership, then Minecraft is the way to go!

Fortnite

We are truly living in the age of Battle Royal dominance. No other games genre has caught on so fast in the recent past. Fortnite is one of those games that excels in this genre.

Fortnite also does many collaborations with different brands and stars that lead to certain special events that happen live in game!

The game might be a little hard to pick up at first but surely as your practice landing headshot after headshot will be no biggie!

So there were our top game recommendations if you planning on starting your streaming journey! Let us know below if you think we missed out any of the top games.