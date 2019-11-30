DFS Games for Fun and Money

If you want to indulge in Daily Fantasy Sports, then Monkey Knife Fight is the destination for you. With fantasy games in all the major sports disciplines and leagues, you are now able to enjoy the best of DFS in three easy steps. Just log in, pick an event from the hundreds offered on the site, settle on a contestant of your choice, make a wager and enjoy the game.

With an easy to use interphase, both seasoned players and novice DFS enthusiasts will have a fun time here.

The site is available to residents of some 30 states in the US as well as players from Canada. The states whose residents can play on Monkey Knife Fight include Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, California, Minnesota, Maryland, Georgia, Kentucky, North Dakota, North Carolina, Wyoming, and Florida to name but just a few. The comprehensive list of the states that support DFS on Monkey Knife Fight as well as the requisite rules are available here.

Monkey Knife Fight belongs to Fantasy Sports Shark, LLC, which is a limited liability company incorporated in California. Though the site was launched just recently in 2018, the team behind the parent company comprises of seasoned online gaming experts with both expertise and money to show for it.

The Canadian operations of Monkey Knife Fight are handled by AVA Entertainment Limited Partnership, an affiliate of Fantasy Sports Shark, LLC. Its operations are registered and licensed by the Province of Alberta.

One admirable aspect of Monkey Knife Fight is the generous deposit bonus. Every new player that creates an account and makes a qualifying deposit stands to get up to $500 in deposit bonuses. All a player needs to do to qualify for the deposit bonus is to make a deposit of not less than $10.

As a new fantasy games site, the diversity in terms of sports disciplines available is still wanting. However, you should find the major sports and leagues well represented. Some of these sports and leagues include NFL, NBA, NHL, Golf, Soccer, and MLB.

What the site lacks in diversity of sports disciplines, if fully makes up for in the kinds of fantasy games available. In all, you can choose from Fantasy Challenge, Rapid Fire, Over or Under, and Stat Shootout.

Fantasy Challenge works great for players that strictly want to accumulate fantasy points. If that describes you then brace yourself for the excitement of selecting players and seeing them gather the points to match or surpass the site’s predetermined value.

The Stat Shootout allows you to choose a select number of players and an accompanying target goal that the players must match at the end of the game. To win, the players you select must match the points you picked.

Over or Under is rather easy. Here, you are supposed to choose a specific statistic about a player. To win you should choose correctly if the player will hit under or over the value you picked.

Rapid Fire, the most exciting of all, gives you a chance to select a set of players that are likely to go head to head in a game. Say, LeBron James and Kyrie Irving. Winning is easy in Rapid Fire; you have to guess correctly, who between the two players you choose will end the game with better stats in the game, say, the best total points in the game or per quarter, the leading number of rebounds or blocks or any such aspect.