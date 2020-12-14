Guide to Gears 5 Lost Outsiders Side Mission

The second Act of Gears 5 will put you in the snowy and very cold setting of The Valley. Don’t worry about the cold because you will be compensated with a hefty reward. And that is if you successfully complete the Gears 5 Lost Outsiders mission.

However, knowing what’s coming your way beforehand will help you tackle things better. So, would you like to get accustomed to the unknown locations you are about to face in the Gears 5 Lost Outsiders mission? Because that will certainly increase your chances of completing the mission.

This blog will tell all the important details about the locations in the Gears 5 Lost Outsiders side mission.

Why Do You Need to Finish the Gears 5 Lost Outsiders Side Mission?

You must be wondering if you could skip this side mission, aren’t you? Well, you see, all the ultimate upgrades and abilities that Jack can gain in Gears 5 are hidden in unknown locations. And you can achieve these by completing various secondary side missions you come across.

To be very specific, the Gears 5 Lost Outsiders missions will reward you with Jack’s ultimate upgrade for his ability Shock Trap. This upgrade is known as the Seeker and you can obtain it by completing this very side mission.

Starting the Gears 5 Lost Outsiders Mission

Gears 5 Lost Outsiders won’t be waiting for you just like that and you can’t complete it whenever you are free. Instead, it is you who has to find and start the mission. To do the same, you have to get your hands on the collectible outside the Outsiders Campsite.

You will come across the Outsiders Campsite on your path to New Hope of Act 2 after you finish Chapter 3 of Act 2 “Forest for the Trees”. In fact, the campsite falls on the way to the New Hope settlement. So, don’t worry because you can’t miss finding it.

Once you are at the Outsiders campsite, look for Lena’s note/journal that you need to collect. And when you find it, the Gears 5 Lost Outsiders side mission will be unlocked. The note will ask you to visit 2 towers: Northern and Eastern. And as per our recommendation, you should go to the East Tower first followed by the Northern one.

Gears 5 Lost Outsiders Location Guide

As already mentioned, besides unlocking the Lost Outsiders mission, Lena’s note also provides you with the locations you need to visit. But, if you are still unsure and need a second opinion, then here you go. Given below are all the details about the two locations you will visit and what will happen once you get there.

1. Tower Substation (East)

You can visit this location only when you begin Chapter 4 of Act 2 which is called ‘The Source of It All’. To do so, open the COG Gate (old one) that will give you access to the second division of the cold snowy field.

Now, go eastwards by the lower edge and once you have reached the far end, you need to turn northwards. Soon enough, you will be able to see and locate the Eastern Tower Substation on the cliffs on your right.

Locate a door northwards to your main destination, i.e. the Eastern Tower. Open the door to enter and you will find a lifeless body of Lena hit hard by the cold winds lying in front of you. Now, you need to go to the left corner by the frozen body and collect the Security Memorandum collectible.

This memorandum has the access codes to several locations in and around the Kadar region. Furthermore, the code to open the Northern Tower substation is also included here.

2. Tower Substation (North)

If you go through Lena’s note, you will find the guide to reaching the Northern Tower. As the name suggests, this tower can be found on the Northern edge of the map. But, unfortunately, Lena forgot to mention that the Northern Tower Substation remains locked.

Moreover, it can be unlocked only if you possess a particular code. And that code can be found in yet another Tower, i.e. the Eastern Tower Substation. So, although the Northern Tower is closer to where you are, it’s better to head for the Eastern one first. Otherwise, you’ll have to keep traveling back and forth.

Go to the track from the Northern tower to locate a door again. Type in the code that you collected from the Eastern tower in the Keypad lock. Now, you will be able to collect Lena’s Scribbles.

Start reading the note you just collected. And you will gain the knowledge that a mysterious Outsider is waiting for you in the very second room inside the Tower. Lena had him locked up in the room so that he doesn’t hurt anybody. This was a friend of Lena’s who had unfortunately been turned.

This locked outsider is called Norsko. Mentally prepare yourself with the fact that once you open the door to the second room, he will attack you. But, you need to collect something from the second room. So, equip yourself with a Gnasher to bash his brains out.

Now, let’s assume you defeated Norsko. Next, you have to find a safe in the corner of the room and open it. Ask Jack to do so because inside is the Shock Trap seeker upgrade waiting for him. The ‘Seeker” is the ultimate upgrade that Jack needs for his Shock Trap ability.

Once you have done this, you would have successfully finished the Gears 5 Lost Outsiders Side Mission.

Bottom Line

That’s all you need to know about the Gears 5 Lost Outsiders mission. The main reason why you should embark on this side mission is to collect the final reward, i.e. the Seeker. This is the ultimate upgrade that will get equipped over Jack’s Shock Trap ability automatically.

You might remember the Shock Trap that Jack had obtained earlier in Gears 5. And besides, rewarding you with a very precious upgrade, this small side mission is also pretty fun to complete. So, go start the Gears 5 Lost Outsiders side mission now!