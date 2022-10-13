How Did Golden Knight II Become the Most Popular Casino Game in the World?

It was recently announced that High 5’s Golden Knight II had climbed all the way to the top of the iGaming charts, usurping offerings from some of the best developers in the business. Interestingly, the medieval reel spinner has been around for six years, first released in 2016 as a sequel to Golden Knight in 2014. It begs the question as to why the sword-themed game has enjoyed such a recent surge in popularity.

Golden Knight II Climbs to the Top of the Rankings

The Eilers-Fantini Online Game Performance Report keeps track of the most played games in the iGaming sector and regularly lets people know what the top titles are. Earlier this year, it reported that Golden Knight II had risen all the way to the top of the tree, storming past heavyweights like 88 Fortunes from SG Digital and Bonanza from Evolution.

Golden Knight II had previously sat at ninth place in the chart and was already a hugely popular title. But this spike in playing numbers showed that it was now attracting a much larger audience. It’s not surprising that a slot game was the most popular iGaming title, though, beating the likes of Blackjack Surrender. That’s because slots are by far the most popular vertical in the USA, making up approximately 88 percent of the games played.

When people play slots for real money, they often turn to expert pages where there is advice about what the best online slots are. Some of the most prevalent games on these pages include the likes of Cleopatra and Raging Rhino, but it’s likely that Golden Knight II will soon be listed higher up in the rankings.

Success Could Have Been Helped by Fantasy Themes in Mainstream Entertainment

The reason why Golden Knight II has become the most-played iGaming title on the planet could be down to the fact that 2022 has been a big year for fantasy and medieval themes in general. One of the biggest additions to the list of much-loved sword-based television series this year was House of the Dragon, and a lot of people could have been playing Golden Knight II to prepare for that.

Like its predecessor, Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon features plenty of knights. Knights of the Kingsguard appear in scenes in almost every episode. The HBO series created by Ryan Condal and George R. R. Martin may be a fantasy, but it is grounded in realism and many of its aspects are historically inspired by the Middle Ages in Britain. Game of Thrones had a huge impact on gaming and its spinoff appears to be making waves as well.

There are other medieval offerings across the entertainment industry that could have helped draw people to Golden Knight II. For example, Knights of Honor 2: Sovereign is one of the top titles in the genre, and the eagerly anticipated Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord is set for release soon.

Other Games in a Similar Category to Golden Knight II

For people who enjoy Golden Knight II and want to play similar titles, there are plenty to choose from in the bustling online slots market. Historical themes have generally been dominant on these reel spinning games, and they provide a great sense of escapism. There are a few titles that blend in mythology as well, with Mercy of the Gods being a prime example of this.

Some other titles that will allure people who loved Golden Knight II include Apollo God of the Sun from Greentube, Viking Reign from Ainsworth, and Dragon Power from Wild Streak Gaming.

If you haven’t checked out Golden Knight II yet, it may be time to see what all the fuss is about. Many players seem to view it as the perfect accompaniment to the other medieval themes throughout popular culture.