The Best Games Related to Farming

Stardew Valley

Stardew Valley was made by one person, but it hasn’t stopped the game from being a hit and winning the love of millions of gamers. The secret of success is that apart from being a good farmer’s simulator, it is also a role-playing game.

The main character is an office worker, tired of life in the city and went to his grandfather’s old farm to take a break from the hustle and bustle of the world. In addition to keeping order on the site, the hero will have to get acquainted with the villagers, build friendships with each of them, explore the area around the village, and in the mines will even have to fight with monsters! However, no one forbids the player to limit himself to gardening in his area.

Kynseed

Another unusual farm, where you want to have an adventure, not breeding zucchini. The player will not have to manage one hero, but the whole family, whose members from generation to generation pass on their abilities and business. Besides the ability to leave everything and go on adventures, the player will have to manage some establishments: a tavern, a store, a blacksmith’s shop or a pharmacy.

Of course, in the game you can create and sell items at a triple price from different materials, which must first be obtained, as well as blueprints for them. It’s also worth noting a story filled with black humor: a large portion of the developers used to work on the Fable game series, which is already saying a lot.

Farmer’s Dynasty

Farmer’s Dynasty already differs from all previous games in that it is a three-dimensional simulation of a modern farmer. Here, players will not have to plow the fields with their own hands, and use modern farming equipment for this purpose.

Farmer’s Dynasty differs from other similar realistic games in that you can communicate with your neighbors and even start a family. Your friends will be there for you in your field!

Staxel

Modern Minecraft has a lot more to offer than just building a farm. Considering that many people don’t need that kind of hard work, you can play games like Staxel that focus on improving your garden and taking care of the little crops that grow there.

A simple game with nice graphics and familiar style will captivate kids and fans of calm farming, and the ability to play with a friend and build peacefully will be just right for those who want to do it in the company.

Minecraft

Anyone still doesn’t know about Minecraft? Once it picked up a wave of popularity of games about construction, thanks to which the computer games in principle addicted a huge number of people. Minecraft is already, in every sense, more than just a construction game.

But so far there are two classic modes. In the first to survive on the island, collecting resources, taking care of the state of his hero and fighting off monsters. In the second, you can build as much as you want and nothing will get in your way. In any case, you can build your own farm and even a whole Minecraft village in both cases. Not only single players can do all this, but also whole teams, and on any convenient device.