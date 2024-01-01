What Are The UNO Attack Rules And Card Meanings?

UNO Attack is just an electrifying twist on the fun of the original UNO game while raising the bar on the excitement with its electronic card launcher that spits out cards randomly, never knowing what’s coming your way.
Whereas a standard game of UNO only makes you draw cards, UNO Attack is a sure adventure due to the shooter card that will shoot so many cards at the same time. If ever you were wondering how to play this really cool version of UNO or what all the different cards were and what they represented, then you should be reading the right article!
We have broken down the rule set of UNO Attack, explained what every card does, and clarified how to play like a pro in this article.
UNO Attack Cards Meaning
In the UNO Attack, there are 112 cards involved-the regular number cards and the action cards in a sequence that brings their strategies and twists to the game.
Here is the breakdown of types of cards and how many of each are contained in your deck:
- 18 Blue Cards, numbered from 1 to 9
- 18 Green cards 1 to 9
- 18 Red cards with numbers 1 to 9
- 18 Yellow Cards For 1 to 9
- 8 Hit 2 cards of every color: blue, green, red, and yellow.
- 8 Back cards:2 each in colors of blue, green, red, yellow
- 8 Skip cards (2 of each color: blue, green, red, and yellow)
- 4. Stack All cards 1 card of each color-blue, green, red, and yellow
- 4 Trade Hands cards: 1 of each color – blue, green, red, and yellow
- 4 Wild cards
- 2 Wild All-Hit cards
- 2 N’Tari Hit-Fire Cards
Each card will play a different role while having fun and adds more layers to strategy and unpredictability. Let’s find out the meaning and usage of each card.
Number Cards
It is played like the UNO game, but by the number cards. These cards in this version are the number cards from 1 to 9 with four colors including blue, green, red, and yellow. A number card can be played if it matches in either color or number with that of the top card at the discard pile.
For example, if the top card happens to be a red 5, you can draw any red and any 5 whatever its colour.
Action cards In UNO Attack
In fact, UNO Attack contains some rather powerful action cards that completely turn all the games upside down. Cards make players miss turns or draw more cards, and even swap hands among them. And here are the UNO Attack action cards and their meanings:
Reverse Cards
Reverse cards reverse the flow of play. If they are playing clockwise, a Reverse card will turn them around to play counterclockwise, and vice-versa. The Reverse cards are color-coded: they may only be played if the first card is of the same color or if there is another Reverse card on top of the pile. In two-player games, Reverse cards behave like Skip cards: a user of the card gets an extra turn the next time.
Skip Card
This card skips the next player’s turn. Like the Reverse card, this action card is color coded so if the Skip card matches the colour of the top card, or if another Skip card is on top, you can play it. At the right time the Skip card can quickly stop someone in their tracks or keep them from winning because they got skipped right when they would have gone out.
Hit 2 Cards
It gets very interesting from here. When a Hit 2 card is drawn, the next player has to press the launcher button two times. If it shoots out some cards, the player has to put into his hand those which it shot out. If nothing is spitted by the launcher, then the turn comes to an end. The suspense and strategy the Hit 2 card gives rise to makes games so exciting since nobody knows whether or not-or when-the launcher is going to spit!
Dump All Cards.
Another quite useful card of UNO Attack is Discard All. You would be able to discard all of those cards that bore the same color as yours when such a card would be drawn. For instance, you have three blue cards and the Discard All card is of blue color; you can discard all of them together in one shot. Hence you would easily get rid of a good number of cards from your hand and emerge as a winner.
Trade Hands Cards
Trade Hands: This card swaps your hand with that of another player. Although you can play it at any time of your turn, regardless of colour or number, this is considered one of the strategic plays, getting rid of a bad hand or stealing a winning hand from the other end. Just beware though – others may have an equally bad hand!
Wild Cards
The wild card is one of the cards used in a game. It can be played on any color or number. It gives a player privilege to make a choice concerning the color of the following card to be played. They are very versatile and give a player control over the game when played at the right moment.
In case of drawing a Wild card during the initial draw, the initial player, or the first player to go, gets the choice of which color to start with.
Wild All-Hit Cards
The Wild All-Hit card is an ‘all or nothing’ card: one hit on the launcher button by each player, including the one who laid it down. If any card leaves the launcher, that player must absorb them to his hand. If no cards are expelled, that player ‘survives,’ and play continues. Another similarity with all wild cards, the player who dropped the Wild All-Hit gets to determine what color the next card can be played.
Wild Hit-Fire Cards
Wild Hit-Fire card It is another wild card, but this one, Wild All-Hit, is a bit more dramatic. When the card is played, it makes one selected player of the user’s choice press the launcher button until it shoots out cards. Pressing continues in the chosen player’s case until cards are ejected. As with other wild cards, the user has their choice in determining the color of the next play.
UNO Attack: How to Play
Now that you know what everything on the card means, let’s talk about the setup and actual gameplay of UNO Attack.
Prepare Game
Setup Determine the dealer. The dealer must shuffle the deck and distribute seven cards to every player. The remaining cards are placed in the card launcher. Position the card launcher facing everyone with the electric elements on.
Then, from this set of cards, one card is drawn off and placed face up-to start the discard pile. The rest of the cards are left in the launcher.
Taking Turns
The players keep taking turns. They can do that in either of two ways, either by matching top card from the discard pile either by number, color, or symbol (such as Skip, Reverse, etc). Or they can opt for the Wild card. If he cannot play a card then he will have to push the launcher button hoping that nothing comes out. And when cards come out, then he has to include them in his hand and his turn is over.
How To Win
The game is like regular UNO. When a player has one card remaining, he should shout “UNO!” If another player catches him forgetting to say “UNO,” he should pull two cards. Once players are all out of cards, play in turns until a player has no cards. That player wins. Players can keep track of who has the most points by tallying up the total points in every player’s hand, or play separate rounds where the first one to discard all his cards wins.
Scoring In UNO Attack
You can play with or without points, and in fact, you can even keep score by tallying the value of cards remaining in other players’ hands at the end of each round. In case a player ever gets 500, that player wins.
This is how the cards are scored:
- Number cards: Face Value
- Skip, Reverse, Hit Draw 2 cards: 20 points each
- Discard All, Switch Hands: 30 each
- Wild Cards: 50 for each
Tips To Keep Winning In UNO Attack
Preserve your Wild cards : Your most important assets, and at the right moment, using these can make all difference-maker in your favor.
Hit 2 cards: Use them appropriately-the timing is everything. Use the Hit 2 cards when the opponent has few cards left to increase their hand size.
Save skips and Reverses: These cards can really prevent a player from winning on the next turn; keep them around for pivotal moments.
Trade Smartly: Use the trading hands to get an edge over yourself, or sabotage someone else’s hand.
Conclusion
UNO Attack brings the classic game of UNO to brand-new heights with all-new unpredictable suspense and strategies. Meany card meanings is pretty easy to understand but winning is a different story – it requires an acute brain and the tactical application of action cards. You are either waiting for a chance to push the launcher or using a Wild Hit-Fire card that targets the opponent-that’s sure to take a lot of fun. Gather your mates, shuffle the cards and get ready for that wild you-can’t-beat it feeling.