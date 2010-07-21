Top 10 Gaming Youtubers In India 2024 Updated

Gaming in India has become more than just a hobby. It has evolved into a mainstream form of entertainment, with several YouTubers gaining immense popularity by creating entertaining content for millions of viewers. If you’re looking for the most influential gaming YouTubers in India in 2024, we have compiled a list of the top 10 channels leading the way. Let’s look in!
Top 10 Gaming YouTubers Dominating India in 2024
These ten YouTubers are at the forefront of India’s gaming revolution, each with their unique style and millions of loyal fans. They have not only entertained audiences but also built vibrant communities around their content. Let’s explore what makes them the best in the business and why they have become household names for gaming enthusiasts across the country.
1. Total Gaming – Ajay
- Joined: October 9, 2018
- Videos: 514
- Subscribers: 43.6 Million
- Views: 4,550,161,071
Ajay, better known by his channel name “Total Gaming,” is one of the biggest gaming YouTubers in India. With a massive subscriber base of over 43 million, he primarily focuses on games like Free Fire, which has made him a favorite among fans of battle royale content. Ajay prefers to keep a low profile and rarely shows his face, adding a bit of mystery to his online persona. His down-to-earth commentary and engaging gameplay have earned him a loyal following, making him one of India’s most iconic gaming creators.
2. Techno Gamerz – Ujjwal Chaurasia
- Joined: August 13, 2017
- Videos: 1066
- Subscribers: 42.6 Million
- Views: 12,507,600,532
Techno Gamerz, run by Ujjwal Chaurasia, is another leading gaming channel in India. Ujjwal’s content includes games like GTA V, Minecraft, and other trending titles. His story-based gameplay style and engaging commentary make his videos entertaining for all age groups. He also shares tips and tricks that help his audience improve their gaming skills. Ujjwal’s journey from a casual player to a YouTube star is truly inspiring for many aspiring content creators.
3. AS Gaming – Sahil Rana
- Joined: October 26, 2016
- Videos: 1526
- Subscribers: 20.5 Million
- Views: 3,116,069,298
Sahil Rana, better known as AS Gaming, has grown tremendously in the past few years. With over 20 million subscribers, fans of Free Fire love his channel, and he consistently uploads entertaining gameplay videos and challenges. Sahil’s cheerful personality and engaging commentary make his channel a great source of entertainment for viewers, especially those who love battle royale games.
4. Gyan Gaming – Ankit Sujan
- Joined: September 1, 2017
- Videos: 3796
- Subscribers: 16.7 Million
- Views: 2,677,747,738
Ankit Sujan, known as Gyan Gaming, is famous for his entertaining Free Fire gameplay and engaging live streams. His channel has amassed 16.7 million subscribers, thanks to his fun approach to gaming and constant interaction with his fans. Ankit often collaborates with other big names in the gaming community, creating exciting and relatable content for his audience.
5. Desi Gamers – Amit Sharma
- Joined: May 11, 2015
- Videos: 1428
- Subscribers: 16 Million
- Views: 2,559,509,989
Amit Sharma, the face behind Desi Gamers, is known for his Free Fire content but also plays various other games. With over 16 million subscribers, Amit’s channel features a mix of live streams, gameplay videos, and funny moments that make his content highly entertaining. His energetic personality and humorous commentary have helped him connect with his audience, making Desi Gamers one of India’s most popular gaming channels.
6. Lokesh Gamer – Lokesh Raj
- Joined: November 16, 2017
- Videos: 1704
- Subscribers: 16 Million
- Views: 1,834,848,087
Lokesh Gamer, run by Lokesh Raj, is yet another popular channel focused primarily on Free Fire. Lokesh is known for his exciting giveaways and skillful gameplay, which has earned him over 16 million subscribers. His flashy gaming style and high-level plays keep his viewers entertained, and he often collaborates with other gaming YouTubers, making his content even more dynamic.
7. Mythpat – Mithilesh Patankar
- Joined: July 30, 2018
- Videos: 401
- Subscribers: 15.5 Million
- Views: 3,605,442,993
Mithilesh Patankar, better known as Mythpat, is famous for his humorous and unique gaming videos. With 15.5 million subscribers, Mythpat stands out because of his comedic content, voiceovers, and funny challenges in popular games like GTA V, Minecraft, and Among Us. He also creates reaction videos and collaborates with other YouTubers, which adds variety to his channel. His quirky style and funny take on gaming make him a favorite among younger audiences.
8. Two Side Gamers – Ritik Jain and Jash Dhoka
- Joined: September 19, 2018
- Videos: 2517
- Subscribers: 12.7 Million
- Views: 2,439,217,290
Two Side Gamers is a unique gaming channel run by Ritik Jain and Jash Dhoka. It is the first duo gaming channel in India to achieve such immense popularity. With 12.7 million subscribers, they mainly focus on Free Fire and are known for their engaging live streams and fun challenges. Their chemistry and teamwork make their content entertaining, and they often interact with their audience, creating a community-like atmosphere on their channel.
9. Carry is Live – Ajey Nagar (CarryMinati)
- Joined: January 8, 2017
- Videos: 1070
- Subscribers: 12.2 Million
- Views: 1,685,448,767
Ajey Nagar, famously known as CarryMinati, runs a gaming channel called “Carry is Live,” where he streams games like GTA V, PUBG, and horror games. With 12 million subscribers, Carry’s unique sense of humor and entertaining commentary make his live streams highly popular. He is known for his roasting videos on his main channel, and he brings the same energy to his gaming content, creating an entertaining experience for his audience. Carry’s quick wit and humorous take on gaming keep his fans coming back for more.
10. Dynamo Gaming – Aditya Sawant
- Joined: July 21, 2010
- Videos: 2556
- Subscribers: 10 Million
- Views: 1,307,172,990
Dynamo Gaming, run by Aditya Sawant, is one of the oldest gaming channels in India, with 10 million subscribers. Aditya initially gained popularity through PUBG Mobile content, and his signature phrase, “Patt se headshot,” became iconic among his fans. He is known for his impressive gameplay and engaging live streams. Even though the gaming landscape has changed, Dynamo Gaming remains relevant by adapting to new trends and games, keeping his loyal fan base entertained.
Why Are These YouTubers So Popular?
The popularity of these gaming YouTubers can be attributed to several factors:
- Engaging Content: Each of these creators knows how to keep their audience entertained, whether it’s through funny commentary, high-level gameplay, or interactive live streams.
- Connection with Audience: Most YouTubers regularly interact with their fans through live chats, giveaways, and social media. This connection helps build a loyal community.
- Consistency: Uploading content consistently is key to staying relevant, and all of these YouTubers understand that well. They frequently upload videos, ensuring their audience always has something new to watch.
- Variety of Games: While many of these channels focus on Free Fire, they also explore other popular titles like GTA V, Minecraft, and PUBG, which helps attract a broader audience.
- Collaborations: Collaborating with other popular YouTubers helps them reach new audiences and create fresh content. It also adds an element of fun, as viewers enjoy seeing their favorite creators play together.
The Impact of Gaming YouTubers in India
The rise of these gaming YouTubers has significantly impacted the gaming culture in India. They have inspired millions of young gamers to pursue their passion as a hobby or a potential career. The gaming community in India has grown exponentially in recent years, and these creators have played a crucial role in shaping that growth.
Moreover, brands have started recognizing the influence of these YouTubers and often collaborate with them for promotions, further boosting the gaming ecosystem in the country. Everyone wants to be part of this growing trend, from live-streaming platforms to game developers, and these YouTubers are at the forefront of it all.
Conclusion
The top 10 gaming YouTubers in India in 2024 have entertained millions and helped shape the gaming culture in the country. Their unique personalities, dedication, and connection with their audience have made them household names among gaming enthusiasts. Whether you are a fan of battle royale games like Free Fire or enjoy story-driven gameplay like GTA V, there is something for everyone in the content created by these talented individuals.
As the gaming scene in India continues to grow, we can only expect more creators to rise to the top, bringing fresh content and new styles of entertainment. But for now, these ten YouTubers are leading the way, and their journey is nothing short of inspiring.