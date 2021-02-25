Gaming is a hobby enjoyed by millions of people all over the world. Everyone from adults, to teens to children are gaming and enjoying their time. While your child shouldn’t play games all day, and should get outside and enjoy other hobbies, a bit of gaming here and there won’t hurt them. In fact, it could actually provide them with some benefits.

So whether your child likes playing the Nintendo Switch, Fortnite on the Xbox or even these dinosaur games online, here are some of the benefits of gaming for children.

Builds Problem-Solving Skills

One of the best things that video games can do for children is to help them solve problems. Whether in their personal, educational or professional endeavors, problem-solving is an important skill that can help them succeed in all aspects of their lives. Video games help them improve their problem-solving skills, while having a fun time.

Video games often have certain guidelines, such as the places a player can go or what the character can do. Players must stick to these rules, which can make them think more carefully about how to proceed. Many games also introduce roadblocks or problems that players need to get over in order to continue. This could be a boss battle, a puzzle, a riddle or a variety of other things.

By figuring out the different options of moving forward, and deciding on the best course of action, your child is working on their problem-solving. They are required to think about the pros and cons of each choice, learn from their mistakes, and eventually discover the best way forward.

Improves Various Cognitive Skills

The cognitive benefits of video games are also plentiful when it comes to children playing video games. It helps with their coordination, their memory, as well as their attention. Video games throw a lot at players at one time, so many games can also help your child develop better multi-tasking skills, which will be beneficial later in life.

These games can also reduce stress, and boost the mood of those who play them. Games are often able to help children concentrate and focus on one thing, which is a common problem that many struggle with. So as you can see, while video games are normally played for fun, there are many other reasons why playing them from time to time can benefit learning and cognition.

Video Games Can Be a Valuable Learning Tool

Learning is an important part of growing. Unfortunately, many children aren’t all that interested in learning in a traditional sense sometimes. They may get distracted easily, or might not absorb the knowledge they need to due to disinterest or boredom. Thankfully, video games can help, to some degree.

As learning tools, many video games for younger children focus on basic skills, such as colors, numbers, letters and shapes. For older children, video games can help children directly with their math, reading, science skills and even help them learn about history.

Games are not only used to teach children at home, but many schools and educators are using video games in the classroom to teach a wide range of subject matter. Developers are creating games all the time specifically aimed at being educational, as well as fun.

Of course, gaming is not a substitute for school, but it can be a great complementary medium to use to reinforce certain lessons that are not sticking with children through traditional teaching methods.

Good Reasons To Game

As you can see, there are several good reasons to consider allowing your child to play video games every now and then. They can boost problem-solving skills, improve on a variety of cognitive skills and even be a tool to help children learn.