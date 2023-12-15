Best AWP Skins In CS2

Introduction

AWP skins in CS2 are one of the hottest topics. Every player wants to get a popular skin for such a powerful weapon. Moreover, many players strive to collect a whole collection of AWP skins, which speaks not only of the player’s status but also opens up opportunities for making money on skins. If you are wondering which AWP skins are considered the best in CS2 in terms of design and value, this article is for you.

Top 5 Best Looking AWP Skins to Get in CS2

AWP is a key element of the game for CS2 teams looking to control distant points on the maps and provide effective long-range damage. For such a serious weapon there should be appropriate skins. Here are the best AWP skins that you can get through CS2 case opening platforms.

AWP | Asiimov

The Asiimov skin was released as part of Operation Vanguard and has since become one of the most popular AWP skins in CS2. It is white and gray in color and decorated with a design reminiscent of cybernetic armor. Given the black accents, this skin looks very modern and stylish, making it ideal for active and dedicated players.

AWP | Neo Noir

Like all other neo noir skins, this one also takes inspiration from the neo noir comic book style with its charming design. Featuring an iconic color palette of intense black and vibrant shades of pink, purple, and blue, the rifle’s body features two mysterious girls. One of them has a bionic arm. This is a great skin in dark colors that will suit players who prefer a skin with an interesting story.

AWP | Hyper Beast

This is a colorful and highly visible skin that was released as part of Operation Falchion. It is blue-pink in color and features a futuristic design reminiscent of a monster from a sci-fi movie. This skin looks very cool and attracts attention, making it popular among players.

AWP | Dragon Lore

This is one of the rarest and most valuable skins in CS2 and looks great thanks to the good combination of orange, black, and golden colors and a beautiful dragon image. The skin was released during Operation Wildfire, so if you have the opportunity to become the owner of this unique item, don’t hesitate.

AWP | Man-o’-war

This is a stylish skin with golden elements. The body is painted dark blue and complemented by a pattern that resembles a sea creature. The design is quite calm and discreet, it is perfect for players who are torn between minimalism and originality.

What is the most expensive AWP skin in CS2?

The most expensive skin for the AWP has already been mentioned in the top five skins. This is the ultimate AWP | Dragon Lore. Moreover, for some time this skin was the most expensive in the game. In 2023 it was surpassed by Karambit | Case Hardened (387) (from $1.5 million). AWP | Dragon Lore in the Factory New version can cost about 150 thousand dollars. This price is due to the fact that souvenir cases with this skin no longer appear in the game. There are only a little more than a hundred of these skins on the market, of which 15 are in the Factory New condition.

Also among the valuable skins in CS2 are AWP | Gungnir and AWP | Medusa. The cost of the first skin can vary between $8,700 – $9,800, and the cost of the second skin can reach $5,000. Both of these skins have an amazingly beautiful design with complex patterns that will not leave any player indifferent.

Wrapping It Up

AWP skins can significantly change the appearance of your weapon, making it more stylish and unique. If the appearance of your weapon is important to you, then buying a skin could be a good investment. Moreover, some skins, particularly AWP skins, can increase in value over time, especially if they are rare or have special features. However, investing in skins does not guarantee a profit, and prices may fluctuate. You can purchase AWP skins in CS2 through the Steam Marketplace or through third-party trading platforms such as Hellcase.