Best Casino Strategies In 2022

Online casinos are more popular than ever, and that popularity is only set to grow in 2022. With access to online platforms easier and more varied than ever before, increasing numbers of people are having fun (and winning money) on casino apps and websites.

There are some important strategies and pieces of advice that all players should be aware of, though, particularly players who are less experienced.

Don’t believe the hype

First and foremost, if you search for ‘how to win at blackjack’ or ‘how to beat the slots’ on Google, there will be pages of sites claiming to have the secret for how to crack the casino and rack up massive winnings.

None of these are true – don’t believe the hype. If there really was a foolproof method to consistently beating the casino, the world would be full of jackpot millionaires and all the casinos would be bankrupt!

There are, however, ways you can safeguard yourself against heavy losses and maximize your chances of winning – but always remember that casino games are luck-based (we’re excluding poker from this assessment, but even still, there is huge luck in poker, too).

Stick to a budget

Before mastering a game, it’s key to decide on a budget and then stick to it. The golden rule is your budget must be something you are comfortable losing, whether that’s $100 a week or $20 a month.

Once you settle on a budget, you have to stick to it, because it can be easy to deposit a few extra dollars here and there – but not only do those few extra dollars eventually add up, but it also erodes your self-discipline and can potentially lead down a slippery slope.

Set limits (high and low)

Another important casino strategy when it comes to financial discipline, setting limits is a crucial component to both maximizing wins and limiting losses. Going on a hot streak is great but no good run lasts forever, so set a reasonable top limit. This allows you to protect winnings and continue playing with your initial stake.

Setting lower limits is also important. On days when you have no luck, it can be all too tempting to chase. Instead, set a limit for an amount to lose and when you reach it, quit playing and come back another day.

Play with head, not heart

Online casinos are no place to get sentimental or emotional. You may have won big on a certain roulette number in the past, or hit 21 in blackjack against the odds, but that doesn’t mean it’s automatically going to happen again.

Stay consistent with your strategy, play at a steady and comfortable pace, and try not to let your emotions get too high or too low.

Take advantage of bonuses

Welcome bonuses are an online casino’s biggest marketing tool to attract new players, so make sure you take advantage of them. However, ensure those bonuses are relevant to you and your preferred games. There’s little use in a welcome bonus that includes 500 free spins if you don’t play slots, or free credits to play blackjack if you don’t play the game.

Equally, most casinos will have ongoing loyalty bonuses that can be put towards your favorite games. These bonuses are very helpful to bolster your winnings by essentially playing with free money, although check the wagering requirements.

Research games and rules

Even the smaller online casinos will have hundreds of games to choose from, whether it’s different slots, or numerous variations of roulette and blackjack. So, an important strategy is to narrow them down to locate the games you like to play, research those games, and learn the rules.

While thoroughly understanding a game – including its RTP, bonus structure, and minimum bets – can’t guarantee big wins, it can certainly help prevent unnecessary losses.

Keep focused, ignore outside influence

Playing online casino games for a prolonged period can affect your concentration, and casinos have the auto-bet button on most games to encourage players to race through bets.

It is encouraged to not use the auto-bet button because it gives you the option to switch off and not focus on your bets – and staying focused is one of the most important strategies when playing online casino games.

Focus also applies to ignoring outside influences. We all have friends who think they have a foolproof strategy because it worked once for them. Ignore the noise and concentrate on your own game.