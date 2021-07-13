Best Xbox One Mystery Games to Play

The number of people who play video games has tremendously increased over the past few months. This has resulted in a lot of competition amongst game developers. Because of that, you will be able to find different themes, just like when it comes to best CA online casino slots.

Xbox hasn’t been left behind, which means that you will be able to find any theme that you prefer. For those fans of mystery, we have decided to give you a list of the best Xbox One mystery games that you can play today. Read on.

Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments

If you have followed all the books and movies on Sherlock Holmes, then you know the amount of mystery that surrounds this man. He always has a case that he has to crack using his wit. In the game, you get the opportunity to play as the man himself, and you must be able to pick up some clues and solve various crime scenes.

The Wolf Among Us

This game was released back in 2013 and is still one of the most loved games on the market. The game offers players a lot of mystery, which will definitely keep you at the edge of your seat.

To add to the magic are the great visuals and excellent narration that the game comes with. Telltale really went all out on this one.

The Walking Dead

We are not ashamed to name this game the best mystery game on Xbox so far. If you love adventure, then you are definitely in for a ride. If you have watched the series by the same name, then you know how tight the story is, and all the action in the story.

Well, the game offers as much action and adventure as the story. You will get to appreciate the graphics and sound effects as well.