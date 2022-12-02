Grand Piece Online Map – GPO MAP (2022)

Image Source – https://www.officialroms.com/
Role-playing games are extremely popular on Roblox, and most gaming enthusiasts know it. If you are playing Grand Piece Online (GPO), being perplexed about the map is common. Be assured you aren’t the only person struggling with this.
However, as complicated as everything seems, it isn’t. With the proper guidance and tricks in place, navigating through the GPO MAP (2022) is as easy as you can think of it. The in-game map is the most crucial piece in the entire game.
Knowing how to decipher, decode and navigate it makes all the difference. This article will explore everything you might need to know about Grand Piece Online Map.
What’s New in GPO Map Update 5?
The latest update to the GPO Map is Update 5, which has been coming long. If you are new to GPO or are confused about what’s new with this latest update, let us clarify that first.
The new GPO Map Update 5 introduces access to two new islands:
- Thriller Bark
- Foro Island.
Besides that, the new map also introduces two new Grand pieces:
- First Sea map
- Second Sea map.
If you are confused about navigating through these individual updates, we will discuss more in this article.
GPO Sea Map
As we just mentioned, the latest update introduces two new GPO Sea Maps, providing the players with better access to the overall game and navigation.
Under this, there are three subsets worth exploring:
- First Sea Map
- Second Sea Map
- Land of the Sky.
For better understanding, we will explore each of them in detail, so you have an explicit knowledge of navigating through things.
GPO First Sea Map
The First Sea Map was previously called the Sea of Phoeyu, introducing access to various crucial points tailored to the game’s needs.
|Name
|Recommended Level
|Purchasables
|Drop
|Town of Beginnings
|Any
|Rowboat, Caravel, Den Den Mushi, Potions, Wooden Plank, Hammer, Cannon Balls, Wooden Shovel, Shotgun Cannon Balls, Pistol, Rifle
|Bandit Boss eye patch (50%)
|Marine Fort F-1
|Any
|None
|None
|Shell’s Town
|20+
|Galleon, Hammer, Potions, Barrels
|LoganMetal Jaw (25%)
|Sandora
|10+
|None
|LucidBazooka (25%)
|Baratie
|40+
|Black Leg
|None
|Mysterious Cliff
|Any
|Rokushiki
|None
|Roca Island
|Any
|One-Sword-Style, Katana
|None
|Sphinx Island
|65+
|None
|Gorilla KingGorilla King Crown (5%)
|Arlong Park
|70+
|None
|ArlongKiribachi (5%)
|Kori Island
|80+
|Busoshoku Haki
|None
|Land of the Sky
|105+
|Kenbunshoku Haki, Potions
|Multiple
|Gravito’s Fort
|160+
|None
|GravitoHoverboard (1%) Gravito’s Cape(5%) Gravity Blade (5%)
|Fishman Island
|190+
|Fishman Karate
|None
|Neptune’s Throne
|230+
|None
|NeptuneNeptune’s Trident (1%)Neptune’s Crown (5%)
|Coco Island
|Any
|Diable Jambe, Geppo Trainer
|None
|Reverse Mountain
|325+
|Eternal Pose
|None
GPO Second Sea Map
Regarded as the “New World”, the GPO Second Sea map consists of multiple imminent spots you should be aware of in the game. With GPO introducing consistent updates, it isn’t surprising that more updates are underway.
|Name
|Recommended Level
|Purchaseables
|Drop
|Rovo Island
|Any
|None
|None
|Desert Kingdom
|325+
|Eternal Pose, Karoo Mount, Karoo Food
|Kingdom Guards Kingdom Guard Outfit (20%) Crab King ChoCho’s Crown (5%)Crab Cutlass (1%) Pharaoh Akshan Pharaoh Akshan’s Cape (5%)Golden Hook (5%)
|Sashi Island
|325+
|2 Sword Style
|MusashiBook of Nitoryu (100%)Musashi’s Rose Katana (1%)Musashi’s Crimson Katana (100%) Musashi’s Hat (1%) Musashi’s Karuta (1%)
|Spirit Island
|Any
|Busoshoku V2
|None
|Colosseum of Arc
|Any
|None
|None
|Rough Waters
|325+
|None
|Sea Serpent Kraken
|Foro Island
|Any
|Kenbunshoku V2
|None
|Soul Kings Ship
|Any
|None
|Soul King/BrookSoul King’s Outfit (1%) Soul King’s Top hat (5%)Soul King’s Violin (5%) Soul Cane (1%) Soul King (Rockstar) (10%)Soul King’s Guitar (1%) Soul King’s Shades (5%)Soul King’s Top hat (Rockstar) (5%)Soul King’s Rockstar Outfit (1%)Soul King’s Scarf (0.5%)Soul Cane (1%)
Land of the Sky
The last part of the GPO Sea Map is Land of the Sky. It is an ideal addition to the GPO Map and makes a huge difference in gameplay. It is alternatively known as Skypiea and is available at the top of the Knock-Up Stream.
|Name
|Recommended Level
|Purchaseables
|Drop
|Heaven’s Gate
|Any
|None
|None
|Sky Town District 1
|Any
|Eternal Pose, Potions
|None
|Sky Town District 2
|105+
|None
|None
|Sky Castle
|110+
|None
|Head GuardianGuardian’s Helmet (5%)Skyblue Katana (5%)
|Sky Colosseum
|Any
|None
|None
|The Tree
|125+
|Skypiean Glide Ability
|BrunoBurn Bazooka (5%)
|Sky Town District 3
|135+
|None
|None
|Malcolm’s Lair
|145+
|None
|MalcomShotgun (5%)
|Golden City
|155+
|Kenbunshoku Haki
|EnelGolden Staff (5%) Tomoe Drums (1%)
With that out of the way, the next thing worth exploring is the GPO Map locations. There are quite a few different ones worth looking into.
GPO Map Location
Knowing about each GPO Map location makes navigation through the game much more accessible. You won’t have to struggle to make sense of things around you.
Let us look through all the locations in detail:
GPO Map Starting Locations
Town of Beginnings (any level)
Purchaseables: Rowboat, Caravel, Den Den Mushi, Potions, Wooden Planks, Hammer, Cannon Balls, Shovel, Shotgun Cannon Balls, Pistol, Rifle.
Drops: Bandit Boss, Eye Patch (50%)
Marine Fort F-1 (any level)
Purchaseables: None
Drop: None
GPO Sea of Phoeyu Map Locations
Zou (Level 30)
Purchaseables: Mink Combat (Electric Fighting Style)
Drops: Zou Inhabitants, Carrot (50%)
Fishman Colosseum (any level)
Purchaseables: None
Drops: None
Neptune’s Throne (Level 230)
Purchaseables: None
Drops: Neptune, Neptune’s Trident (1%), Neptune’s Crown(5%)
Kori Island (Level 80)
Purchaseables: Busoshoku Haki
Drop: None
Elo’s Island (Level 260)
Purchaseables: None
Drops: Elo the Bunny. Elo’s Hammer (5%), Hoodie (5%-25%), Rainbow Halo (5%), Wonder Balloons (5%), Star Shades (5%), Mini Bunny (5%)
Baratie (Level 40)
Purchaseables: Black leg
Drops: None
Fishman Cave (any level)
Purchaseables: Bubble
Drops: None
Orange Town (Level 50)
Purchaseables: None
Drops: Star Clown, Buggy Cape (10%)
Mysterious Cliff (any level)
Purchaseables: Rokushiki
Drops: None
Fishman Island (Level 190)
Purchaseables: Fishman Karate
Drops: None
Gravito’s Fort (Level 160)
Purchaseables: None
Drops: Gravito, Hoverboard (1%), Gravito’s Cape (5%), Gravity Blade (5%)
Coco Island (any level)
Purchaseables: Diable Jambe
Drops: None
Arlong Park (Level 80)
Purchaseables: None
Drops: Arlong, Kiribachi (5%)
Ryu’s Palace (Level 210)
Purchaseables: None
Drops: Ryu, Shark Necklace (5%) Ryu’s Blade (5%)
Sea Best Rough Waters (Level 200)
Purchaseables: None
Drops: Sea Serpent’s Core (1%), Slayer Armor (1%), Seabeast Katana (5%), Slayer Helmet (1%) Random Fruit (3%)
Marine Base G-1 (Level 240)
Purchaseables: None
Drops: Flame Admiral Zeke, Marine Captain Cape (10%), Captain Zhen, Captain Zhen’s Cape (5%), Bisento (1%)
These are some of the top GPO Map locations you should be aware of. A clear rundown of these spots will help you navigate these tough spots without hassle.
How To Get to Foro Island GPO?
The Foro Island in GPO is located on the GPO Second Sea map. So, that’s something you’d have to explore and navigate through to get to the designated spot.
Conclusion
GPO or Grand Piece Online is an emerging game on Roblox. If you have been consistently looking for better guidance with the maps, we hope this article gives you all the insights you need. We recommend you pay attention to the individual elements, including the purchasable and the drops.