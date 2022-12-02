Grand Piece Online Map – GPO MAP (2022)

Image Source – https://www.officialroms.com/

Role-playing games are extremely popular on Roblox, and most gaming enthusiasts know it. If you are playing Grand Piece Online (GPO), being perplexed about the map is common. Be assured you aren’t the only person struggling with this.

However, as complicated as everything seems, it isn’t. With the proper guidance and tricks in place, navigating through the GPO MAP (2022) is as easy as you can think of it. The in-game map is the most crucial piece in the entire game.

Knowing how to decipher, decode and navigate it makes all the difference. This article will explore everything you might need to know about Grand Piece Online Map.

What’s New in GPO Map Update 5?

The latest update to the GPO Map is Update 5, which has been coming long. If you are new to GPO or are confused about what’s new with this latest update, let us clarify that first.

The new GPO Map Update 5 introduces access to two new islands:

Thriller Bark

Foro Island.

Besides that, the new map also introduces two new Grand pieces:

First Sea map

Second Sea map.

If you are confused about navigating through these individual updates, we will discuss more in this article.

GPO Sea Map

As we just mentioned, the latest update introduces two new GPO Sea Maps, providing the players with better access to the overall game and navigation.

Under this, there are three subsets worth exploring:

First Sea Map

Second Sea Map

Land of the Sky.

For better understanding, we will explore each of them in detail, so you have an explicit knowledge of navigating through things.

GPO First Sea Map

The First Sea Map was previously called the Sea of Phoeyu, introducing access to various crucial points tailored to the game’s needs.

Name Recommended Level Purchasables Drop Town of Beginnings Any Rowboat, Caravel, Den Den Mushi, Potions, Wooden Plank, Hammer, Cannon Balls, Wooden Shovel, Shotgun Cannon Balls, Pistol, Rifle Bandit Boss eye patch (50%) Marine Fort F-1 Any None None Shell’s Town 20+ Galleon, Hammer, Potions, Barrels LoganMetal Jaw (25%) Sandora 10+ None LucidBazooka (25%) Baratie 40+ Black Leg None Mysterious Cliff Any Rokushiki None Roca Island Any One-Sword-Style, Katana None Sphinx Island 65+ None Gorilla KingGorilla King Crown (5%) Arlong Park 70+ None ArlongKiribachi (5%) Kori Island 80+ Busoshoku Haki None Land of the Sky 105+ Kenbunshoku Haki, Potions Multiple Gravito’s Fort 160+ None GravitoHoverboard (1%) Gravito’s Cape(5%) Gravity Blade (5%) Fishman Island 190+ Fishman Karate None Neptune’s Throne 230+ None NeptuneNeptune’s Trident (1%)Neptune’s Crown (5%) Coco Island Any Diable Jambe, Geppo Trainer None Reverse Mountain 325+ Eternal Pose None

GPO Second Sea Map

Regarded as the “New World”, the GPO Second Sea map consists of multiple imminent spots you should be aware of in the game. With GPO introducing consistent updates, it isn’t surprising that more updates are underway.

Name Recommended Level Purchaseables Drop Rovo Island Any None None Desert Kingdom 325+ Eternal Pose, Karoo Mount, Karoo Food Kingdom Guards Kingdom Guard Outfit (20%) Crab King ChoCho’s Crown (5%)Crab Cutlass (1%) Pharaoh Akshan Pharaoh Akshan’s Cape (5%)Golden Hook (5%) Sashi Island 325+ 2 Sword Style MusashiBook of Nitoryu (100%)Musashi’s Rose Katana (1%)Musashi’s Crimson Katana (100%) Musashi’s Hat (1%) Musashi’s Karuta (1%) Spirit Island Any Busoshoku V2 None Colosseum of Arc Any None None Rough Waters 325+ None Sea Serpent Kraken Foro Island Any Kenbunshoku V2 None Soul Kings Ship Any None Soul King/BrookSoul King’s Outfit (1%) Soul King’s Top hat (5%)Soul King’s Violin (5%) Soul Cane (1%) Soul King (Rockstar) (10%)Soul King’s Guitar (1%) Soul King’s Shades (5%)Soul King’s Top hat (Rockstar) (5%)Soul King’s Rockstar Outfit (1%)Soul King’s Scarf (0.5%)Soul Cane (1%)

Land of the Sky

The last part of the GPO Sea Map is Land of the Sky. It is an ideal addition to the GPO Map and makes a huge difference in gameplay. It is alternatively known as Skypiea and is available at the top of the Knock-Up Stream.

Name Recommended Level Purchaseables Drop Heaven’s Gate Any None None Sky Town District 1 Any Eternal Pose, Potions None Sky Town District 2 105+ None None Sky Castle 110+ None Head GuardianGuardian’s Helmet (5%)Skyblue Katana (5%) Sky Colosseum Any None None The Tree 125+ Skypiean Glide Ability BrunoBurn Bazooka (5%) Sky Town District 3 135+ None None Malcolm’s Lair 145+ None MalcomShotgun (5%) Golden City 155+ Kenbunshoku Haki EnelGolden Staff (5%) Tomoe Drums (1%)

With that out of the way, the next thing worth exploring is the GPO Map locations. There are quite a few different ones worth looking into.

GPO Map Location

Knowing about each GPO Map location makes navigation through the game much more accessible. You won’t have to struggle to make sense of things around you.

Let us look through all the locations in detail:

GPO Map Starting Locations

Town of Beginnings (any level)

Purchaseables: Rowboat, Caravel, Den Den Mushi, Potions, Wooden Planks, Hammer, Cannon Balls, Shovel, Shotgun Cannon Balls, Pistol, Rifle.

Drops: Bandit Boss, Eye Patch (50%)

Marine Fort F-1 (any level)

Purchaseables: None

Drop: None

GPO Sea of Phoeyu Map Locations

Zou (Level 30)

Purchaseables: Mink Combat (Electric Fighting Style)

Drops: Zou Inhabitants, Carrot (50%)

Fishman Colosseum (any level)

Purchaseables: None

Drops: None

Neptune’s Throne (Level 230)

Purchaseables: None

Drops: Neptune, Neptune’s Trident (1%), Neptune’s Crown(5%)

Kori Island (Level 80)

Purchaseables: Busoshoku Haki

Drop: None

Elo’s Island (Level 260)

Purchaseables: None

Drops: Elo the Bunny. Elo’s Hammer (5%), Hoodie (5%-25%), Rainbow Halo (5%), Wonder Balloons (5%), Star Shades (5%), Mini Bunny (5%)

Baratie (Level 40)

Purchaseables: Black leg

Drops: None

Fishman Cave (any level)

Purchaseables: Bubble

Drops: None

Orange Town (Level 50)

Purchaseables: None

Drops: Star Clown, Buggy Cape (10%)

Mysterious Cliff (any level)

Purchaseables: Rokushiki

Drops: None

Fishman Island (Level 190)

Purchaseables: Fishman Karate

Drops: None

Gravito’s Fort (Level 160)

Purchaseables: None

Drops: Gravito, Hoverboard (1%), Gravito’s Cape (5%), Gravity Blade (5%)

Coco Island (any level)

Purchaseables: Diable Jambe

Drops: None

Arlong Park (Level 80)

Purchaseables: None

Drops: Arlong, Kiribachi (5%)

Ryu’s Palace (Level 210)

Purchaseables: None

Drops: Ryu, Shark Necklace (5%) Ryu’s Blade (5%)

Sea Best Rough Waters (Level 200)

Purchaseables: None

Drops: Sea Serpent’s Core (1%), Slayer Armor (1%), Seabeast Katana (5%), Slayer Helmet (1%) Random Fruit (3%)

Marine Base G-1 (Level 240)

Purchaseables: None

Drops: Flame Admiral Zeke, Marine Captain Cape (10%), Captain Zhen, Captain Zhen’s Cape (5%), Bisento (1%)

These are some of the top GPO Map locations you should be aware of. A clear rundown of these spots will help you navigate these tough spots without hassle.

How To Get to Foro Island GPO?

The Foro Island in GPO is located on the GPO Second Sea map. So, that’s something you’d have to explore and navigate through to get to the designated spot.

Conclusion

GPO or Grand Piece Online is an emerging game on Roblox. If you have been consistently looking for better guidance with the maps, we hope this article gives you all the insights you need. We recommend you pay attention to the individual elements, including the purchasable and the drops.