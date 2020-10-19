How to Deal With Stuttering While Playing The Division 2

Division 2 is an amazing game. Whether it’s the action, the interesting missions or the realistic visuals, it’s a game that never fails to impress. But even such a game, like all others, isn’t invulnerable to bugs and stuttering, and the fact doesn’t change even while using top-notch hardware and graphic cards.

Stuttering, or micro stuttering as it is called because of how short it lasts, is a common problem and one that isn’t really of consequence apart from some inconvenience. The game freezes, albeit for just a short moment, and skips to the next frame which affects the overall gaming experience and may lead to lower FPS.

The main concern arises when your game starts experiencing this often and with fewer time intervals in between. This slight pause which comes abruptly can make you lose control of the game, especially in high-intensity games. This is why it’s important to deal with any stuttering as soon as you can and not let it affect your gameplay.

But how?

Well, that’s what I am here to help you with. Read on!

5 Ways to Deal With Stuttering in The Division 2

1. Update Drivers

When you are playing a game with high requirements, you need to keep up to date with all the software so as to not affect the smooth gameplay. This especially holds true when it comes to the game-specific or even general, drivers that are needed for the hiccup-free functioning of games and for accelerated performance and compatibility.

Both AMD and NVIDIA release updates for their game drivers every once in a while. This makes it easy for the users to download and update them and thus ensures the continued efficient gameplay.

So make sure that all your drivers are up to date because if they aren’t, they can cause a number of problems like stuttering, and other more severe functional issues for your entire system.

2. Reinstall Division 2

If you can afford to, it might be a good idea to uninstall the entire game and reinstall it with an up to date version and a new client. Because a lot of players still run the earlier Beta versions while playing, updating to a new client on the Beta version can cause a number of issues to arise, one of which is stuttering. So reinstalling might solve all your issues and enhance your gaming experience as well.

3. Remove One Active CPU From Set Affinity

Making changes in the set affinity can also help you when facing issues like stuttering. What you can try is to deactivate a single CPU through Task Manager and see how it works for you.

To do so, open the Task Manager by either pressing Ctrl+Alt+Delete or typing on your search bar. Right-click on it and then follow this path: Run as Administrator/Process/The Division 2/Set Affinity.

Then simple untick one CPU from the list of processors, ideally the one with the highest number.

4. Turn Off DX12 Renderer

Turning off Directx 12 Renderer is actually the go-to way of dealing with stuttering in The Division 2 for the majority of the players. Using Directx 11 instead of 12 is the surefire way, and while it does not affect the image and game quality much, it does remove the stuttering you might be experiencing with DX12.

The main difference between the two is how they work with the game, and since Directx 12 is relatively new, it is possible that the game has some bugs to fix. Overall, DX 11, is an older but more reliable and tested version, so try using it instead.

5. Disable Uplay/GeForce Experience Overlay

Uplay and GeForce Experience are two settings that a lot of players have had issues with, and disabling both of them, while being easy, might be the perfect solution if you are facing stuttering issues while playing Division 2.

For disabling Uplay, just go to the Settings and deselect the “Enable in-game overlay for supported games” option.

Likewise, for GeForce Experience, go to the Setting and deselect the “In-game Overlay” option and you are done!

Conclusion

So these were the 5 easiest ways to deal with Stuttering in Division 2. I hope these methods work for you and remove any issues you are facing that hinder your game experience. But if they don’t, there might be more than one issue with your game system or settings. In that case, it’s better to go for expert advice to minimize the danger of data loss. Do check out some of my favorite games.

Happy Gaming!