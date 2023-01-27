How to Make Dog in Little Alchemy 2?

Creating a dog in Little Alchemy 2 is not as complicated. The cheat takes a little extra time to master, but with the right tricks, you should be able to create a new friend in the game in no time. What’s great about Little Alchemy is the diversity of animals you get to make.

Your objective in the game is to mix, match and create adorable animals. You can make much more from sheep to a dog than you’d anticipate.

However, as we mentioned, mastering Little Alchemy 2 takes time. Implementing the cheats can be a little challenging, especially if you don’t know how. This article will explore all the steps you must follow to make a dog in Little Alchemy 2.

Also Read – How to Make a Tree in Little Alchemy 2?

The Basic Elements

To create a dog in Little Alchemy 2, you need Domestication and Wolf. These two elements combine to make your furry little best friend for you.

However, although these two are the final elements, creating these two elements take a lot more effort. For example, you need an animal and a moon to make a wolf.

Similarly, to create domestication, you need humans and animals. So, these are some factors you can’t miss out on. What’s great about making a dog in Little Alchemy 2 is that it enables you to create more exquisite elements in no time.

Step-By-Step Instructions to Make a Dog in Little Alchemy 2

Image Credit – Little Alchemy 2

As we explained in the previous section, you need two elements to create a dog – domestication, and wolf.

So, once you create the Wolf, it becomes easier for you to make the next thing in the mix, which is the dog. Here’s a quick breakdown of the steps.

Step 1 – Make a wolf.

To make a wolf on Little Alchemy, you need two final elements – Animal + Moon. That’s your end goal.

That said, creating and combining these two factors take some additional steps. Here’s how you can acquire it:

Water + Water = Puddle

Earth + Fire = Lava

Fire + Fire = Energy

Earth + Earth = Land

Air + Lava = Stone

Puddle + Water = Pond

Pond + Water = Lake

Earth + Land = Continent

Continent + Continent = Planet

Fire + Stone = Metal

Earth + Metal = Plow

Earth + Plow = Field

Planet + Stone = Moon

Lake + Water = Sea

Earth + Sea = Primordial Soup

Energy + Primordial Soup = Life

Land + Life = Animal

Once you have the “Animal,” the next step is creating the Dog. For that, you need the “domestication” element in the mix.

Step 2 – Make the Domestication Element

Here’s what you need to make the Domestication element in Little Alchemy 2.

Earth + Water = Mud

Air + Air = Pressure

Pressure + Earth = Stones

Stones + Mud = Clay

Clay + Life = Human

Human + Animal = Domestication

So, now that you have “Animal” and “Domestication,” the next step is to create Moon and Wolf to make your puppy friend.

Planet + Stone = Moon

Moon + Animal = Wolf

Wolf + Domestication = Dog

And that’s how you can create your dog on Little Alchemy 2. It is a little tedious, to begin with. But, once you master the steps, things should work out without compromise.

What Can Dog Create in Little Alchemy 2?

The use of Dog in Little Alchemy 2 is quite diverse. You can use it to create a variety of animals, including:

Armadillo – Dog + Armor

Doge – Dogs + Computer

Doghouse – Dog + Container

Fox – Dog + Chicken

Husky – Dog + Antarctica

Origami – Dog + Paper

Seal – Dog + Arctic

Wolf – Dog + Animal

All of these little “recipes” require dogs, meaning that the need for a dog is quintessential. Not only do you get to create your furry little friend, but you also get to use it to create other animals and items in the game.

Tips and Strategies to Create Dog in Little Alchemy 2

If this is your first time creating something on Little Alchemy 2, be assured that the process will be complicated.

Making or creating things on this game isn’t “supposed” to be fun or straightforward. Instead, you need to work towards it.

One of the biggest tips we suggest following is patience throughout the process. You can’t create a dog right away using two natural elements. So, ideally, your work is to break down the individual techniques and then work through them.

You can’t skip out on any of the steps because it will hinder the creative process. So, follow the individual steps mentioned and then make your way there.

Conclusion

Creating a dog in Little Alchemy 2 can open the doors for multiple elements. So, no doubt that creating one makes all the difference. We hope this article explains all the steps in detail to create a dog. From there, you can enjoy the game as it comes.