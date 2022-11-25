If you are new to playing Little Alchemy 2, be assured that the need for making a tree will arrive multiple times. It’s fun but a little challenging too. The availability of trees is quintessential in the world we live in. So, why wouldn’t it be in a video game?

The significance of a tree in Little Alchemy 2 is diverse. The trees utilize the photosynthesis process to synthesize the natural elements in the surrounding. But what’s great is the end product. You get fruits and nuts from the tree you make.

This article will explore everything you need to know about making a tree in Little Alchemy 2.

How to Make a Tree in Little Alchemy 2?

Ideally, there are four standard ways you can make a tree in Little Alchemy 2. They are fool-proof and effective and enable you to sort things out quickly.

However, you need to remember that these techniques are a little grinding. You’d need access to these individual items in your inventory to make things work.

The four methods or combinations are:

Big + Plant = Tree

Wood + Plant = Tree

Nest + Container = Tree

Plant + Time = Tree

Depending on the availability of resources, you can pick the method that works the best for you in the game.

Recipes That Require to Make a Tree in Little Alchemy 2

To be fair, the use of trees in Little Alchemy 2 is diverse. It isn’t just needed for food if that’s what you were thinking.

You’d come across multiple recipes that call for the use of a tree in it. For your convenience, we have sorted them in the table below:

Recipe Ingredients Required Ash TreeFire Beehive TreeBee Bonsai Tree Tree + PotteryTree + SmallTree + ScissorsTree + Wire Carbon dioxide TreeNight Cactus TreeDesert Charcoal TreeFire Coral TreeOcean Dam TreeBeaver Family Tree TreeFamily Fruit Tree + FarmerTree + Flower Greenhouse Tree + AquariumTree + Glass Lumberjack TreeHuman Nest TreeBird Nuts Tree + FarmerTree + Field Palm TreeBeach Sap TreeBlade Sloth TreeManatee Treehouse Tree + HouseTree + Wood Wood Tree + AxeTree + LumberjackTree + Sword Woodpecker Tree Bird

Given the list of things mentioned above, you can’t deny the fact that tree in Little Alchemy 2 is a must-have. So, given the need, knowing how to make a tree is crucial.

Step-By-Step Instructions to Make a Tree in Little Alchemy 2

Now that you have an idea what you’d need a tree for in Little Alchemy 2, let us walk you through the steps of making one.

Be assured, its not going to be an easy ride. In fact, you have to walk through multiple steps to reach the final point in the game.

Your first step to making a tree in Little Alchemy 2 is to make Big.

Here’s what you need to do:

Air + Air forms Pressure

Earth + Pressure forms Stone

Earth + Earth form Land

Land + Land form a Continent

Continent + Continent form Planet

Air + Planet form Atmosphere

Water + Atmosphere form Cloud

Fire + Fire form Energy

Energy + Cloud form Lightning

Water + Water form Puddle

Puddle + Puddle form Lake

Lightning + Lake form Life

Life + Land form Soil and Animal

Water + Earth form Mud

Mud + Stone form Clay

Life + Clay form Human

Human + Stone form Tool

Human + Animal form Domestication

Bird + Domestication form Chicken

Chicken + Egg form Philosophy

Philosophy + Planet form BIG.

Now that you have formed BIG, the next steps help you make Plant.

Cloud + Pressure form Rain

Rain + Soil form Plant

Once you have Plant made in Little Alchemy 2, you can combine BIG + PLANT to form TREE.

Overall, the steps often seem complicated when you look at it from the outside. However, you need to realize that if you follow the steps as mentioned, things shouldn’t be as complicated as you think.

Conclusion

Creating a tree in Little Alchemy 2 might seem a little complicated from the first look. However, once you master the steps, and have the resources, making a tree should be an easy calling. The only thing you need to ensure is that you have access to all the resources needed.