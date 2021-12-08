Online casino players who prefer to remain anonymous while playing has several options to remove their identifying information. They range from simple to complex, but all of them help keep your identity anonymous and safe from prying eyes.

Here’s what you need to know if you’re planning to play completely anonymously in online casinos like https://nitrocasinos.com/ in 2021.

Your Online Casino Account

The first step to keeping your identity anonymous online is to use a different email address when creating your online casino player account. There are many free email providers that only take a few minutes to set up and use.

Never use your personal or professional email addresses if you want to remain anonymous. Casinos usually send account setup confirmations, promotions and other notifications to the email address associated with your player account.

The second step in creating an online casino account would be to select a display name that is not identifiable. Be creative, but remember to create an anonymous name that will protect you from those you wish to remain anonymous from. You will also want to make sure that you do not use this display name on other websites or in other parts of your life.

The last step would be to make sure that you do not use your real mailing address. This is especially useful when withdrawing money from your online casino. This is because they will usually prefer to write you a check to your mailing address.

Third-Party Payment Services

A good way to protect your anonymity is to use trusted payment providers. These essentially act as a buffer between you and the online casino in terms of protecting your personal information. The payment processor you use to make deposits and withdrawals will not share this information with the casino. You further assume responsibility for clearing and confirming transactions for the casino.

In addition to third-party payment providers, you may also use a prepaid credit or deposit cards that do not require you to provide any identifiable information. Check with your preferred online casino or payment provider to see if these cards are accepted for deposits. This way, you can keep your personal credit card information safe.

Protecting Your IP Address

When we think of preserving anonymity through online casinos, we often refer to identifying our names, addresses, and banking information. However, even with an anonymous account and third-party payment providers, we still connect to online casinos through our Internet connection.

This internet connection also identifies who you are through your IP address. Many online casino players prefer to use tools to mask or block their IP addresses from being identified. However, for most purposes, the average player will not need to take such measures to ensure that their personal information is secure.

The most popular way to mask your IP address is to use a virtual private network or server (VPN/VPS) in a different city or region than your own. Essentially, you connect to a server or network outside of your own city or region. When the online casino sees that you are connecting to its servers, it will show it an IP address of the VPN or VPS you are using instead of your personal IP address. For advanced users, this can be an advantageous way to remain anonymous.

Be Careful

If the added security of anonymity is important to you, please remember to always be careful when asked for personal information. Take the extra time to set yourself up properly from the start; you’ll give yourself more time to enjoy the gaming (and winning!) experience at your favorite online casinos in the long run.