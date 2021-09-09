How to Have a Better Gaming Experience on a Mac?

Some MacBook owners might find it difficult to enjoy video games for a couple of reasons. First of all, it is more or less impossible to run some titles, particularly when they have high system requirements. Moreover, some video games are not optimized for macOS.

Are these disadvantages enough to prevent you from playing video games on a Mac completely? Most likely no, because you can still find plenty of entertaining games to pass the time.

Some of the best recent titles include indie games, and those are known for low system requirements. For example, games like Hades, Cuphead, or Hollow Knight are better and cheaper than AAA games.

Now that we have established how gaming on a MacBook can be a thing, it is important to note that not taking proper care of your computer will get in the way of the experience.

Even if you have an old MacBook model, do not give up in case you encounter performance issues on it. Instead, take some time and apply the tips below to boost your Mac.

Make Sure the System Is Malware-Free

Start by scanning the computer with antivirus software to determine whether there are any corrupted files. Of course, it is important to note that the software you plan to use should be reliable. Otherwise, it might not find all the potential threats.

If the scan reveals that the MacBook is clean, you can eliminate the idea that cybersecurity threats are the reason behind poor laptop performance. And if there are some corrupted files, remove them from the MacBook permanently.

Take Care of Desktop Clutter

Sometimes, you might copy and paste documents and other files on the computer’s desktop to gain quicker access to them. Not needing to use search tools saves time, which comes in handy when you are looking to improve productivity.

However, the convenience of keeping files on a computer’s desktop comes with downsides. For one, too much clutter might make things too frantic. But the biggest downside is worse computer performance.

Switching from the desktop to other tabs puts a toll on the system as it has to process all the desktop shortcuts. And the more icons there are on the desktop, the worse it gets.

Even if you find it convenient to keep important files on the desktop, consider how much it affects the MacBook’s performance.

Create Enough Free Drive Storage

Video games require a lot of drive space, meaning that installing too many simultaneously will lead to storage issues, especially if there is more clutter on the drive.

Getting one of the available mac cleaning programs would help solve the issue. You can use cleanup software to remove temporary system junk, localization data, duplicate files, and other junk.

External storage options are worth a shout as well. If deleting files from the computer is not enough because there is still plenty of data that you want to keep, why not transfer it to iCloud or an external HDD?

Finally, if you find yourself storing too many media files (music, movies, TV shows) on the MacBook, try streaming services. Spotify, Netflix, Disney+, and Amazon offer hours of entertainment on demand, and these platforms do not ask you to download files on the computer, which helps when you want to keep the drive cleaner.

Improve Hardware and Get Accessories

While replacing MacBook hardware is tricky, there are still a few available options. For instance, if your Mac model is compatible, you can replace an old hard drive with a solid-state drive. Even if the latter does not have that much storage, it is way ahead in terms of performance.

Getting an external graphics processing unit is also becoming more and more popular among MacBook owners. While this piece of hardware is pretty expensive, it is one of the best additions to the setup, particularly when you are looking to improve your gaming experience.

As far as accessories go, there are not that many to help with the overall MacBook performance. Perhaps a cooling pad might come in handy if the laptop is overheating too much.

Clean Dust

The dust inside is a problem and is something you need to take care of regularly. If you do not wish to risk damaging the laptop by taking it apart for a thorough cleaning, leave the work to someone who knows what they are doing.

It takes experience to take a laptop apart and put it together properly. Ideally, a person in charge should have that experience and be able to clean the dust. Check local computer service stores and local ads to see if there is someone like that available. It will cost money, but it is better to pay than to risk the well-being of your Mac.